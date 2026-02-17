NZXT H2 Flow Mini-ITX Chassis Review

NZXT's new compact SFF case, the H2 Flow, is easy to build in and performs well. You may need to tweak GPU setup for best temps, but it's not daunting.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict The NZXT H2 Flow is perfect for an SFF build, its easy to build in, but the GPU will need some tweaking to lower temperatures. Pros Compact size

CPU temperatures

Well built

Included fans Cons High RPMs may be needed to keep the GPU cool

No white option available

No BTF compatibility Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

NZXT is launching the all-new NZXT H2 Flow, a Mini-ITX case designed to be more accessible and less intimidating to build in. Mini-ITX cases can be a bit of a squeeze when fitting a high-end build, and NZXT is aiming to address that in the SFF arena.

Featuring support for a 280mm AIO, graphics cards up to 330mm long, tool-less panel removal, and including two NZXT F120Q CV fans, the NZXT H2 Flow will be coming to market, in black, for $149.99. At only 20.7L, this case can be tucked away to do its thing in even the smallest setup spaces, or taken away for gaming sessions with your mates at events and LAN parties.

The NZXT H2 Flow occupies only half the space of the NZXT H5 Flow, and NZXT hopes to generate more interest in the SFF segment of the case market with this approach to building a compact, powerful PC. Those looking for a blend of high performance while retaining desk space, could the NZXT H2 Flow be worth a look? Let's not waste any more time, jump in, and see how well this new case performs and how easy it is to build in.

Item Details Model NZXT H2 Flow Form Factor SFF ITX Dimensions (D) 263mm x (W) 181mm x (H) 435mm Weight 4.55kg / 10.03lbs Materials Steel / Tempered Glass Color Black Motherboard support Mini-ITX BTF Motherboard Support None Cooling Compatibility Top: 2x120mm (Included) | Front: 2x120mm or 2x140mm or 120mm / 240mm / 280mm Radiator ARGB / FAN Hub None Drive Support 2 x 2.5"" Front I/O Power, 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, Headphone Jack CPU cooler height (max.) 75mm PSU Length (max.) 130mm GPU Card Length (max.) 331mm Warranty 2 years

Packaging

45 45

VIEW GALLERY - 45 IMAGES

Our new little compact case is packaged in a standard cardboard box with black print. The front features a partial view of the NZXT H2 Flow, with a purple sticker wrapping around the top-right edge.

45 45

Rotating 180 degrees, there is a full image of the NZXT H2 Flow, with large print below denoting the model. Here you can see how the NZXT H2 Flow is compartmented a little, with the front split almost 50/50 between glass and mesh panel.

45 45

45 45

Both sides of the packaging are fairly bare; a QR code links to the product manual, and the final side shows two images of the case from a front and side angle. Here, the label also shows the color version at the bottom, but note that black is the only color scheme available for the NZXT H2 Flow.

Further Small Form Factor Cases Reading – Our Latest Reviews

45 45

Removing our test sample from the packaging, two pieces of closed-cell foam protect the case from damage during transport, and a plastic bag covers it. The small user guide is also included here.

Outside NZXT H2 Flow

45 45

Now, with all the packaging removed, we can see the front split between the glass and mesh panels much better. As we explore the internals, the implementation here will make more sense. The tempered glass, as with every external panel on the NZXT H2 Flow, can be removed with no tools required, attached using ball pins to provide easy access from every direction. The bottom mesh panel includes an NZXT logo towards the front of the case.

This case is quite compact, measuring 435mm x 181mm x 263mm (H x W x D), and the NZXT H2 Flow weighs just 4.55 kg / 10.03lbs due to its glass and steel construction. With these dimensions, the 20.7l volume will be interesting to inspect, to see how NZXT has laid out this case.

45 45

45 45

Moving to the front, a full-mesh panel fills the space, with a small solid border around the edges. At the bottom, a thicker, solid band houses the included IO. NZXT has provided a headset jack, two USB-A ports, and a single USB-C port. Since this case is SFF and intended for use with M-ITX motherboards, there is no need to add much more here, so it's a sensible implementation that's well laid out. Finally, the power button is located on the right-hand side of the IO layout and features a backlit ring.

45 45

45 45

The rear side panel continues the full-coverage open-mesh theme, and as you can see, this case is a little bit of a fingerprint magnet, so a little care will be needed to clean up the NZXT H2 Flow after a build is finished. Given the size of this case, the more airflow provided to the internals, the better, so that everything can breathe in such a compact space. The NZXT logo is also embossed on the panel in the bottom left.

45 45

45 45

Around the back, the NZXT H2 Flow's layout becomes more apparent.

From the top, an indent provides a place to put your fingers to remove the top panel, with a small tab to the right for removing the front glass. Moving down, the first opening is for the M-ITX motherboard IO, and then below this is the SFX/SFX-L power supply mounting location, below the motherboard and to the front side of the case.

45 45

45 45

In the middle, four external tie-down points are provided, with the full left-hand side vented for the graphics card. The NZXT H2 Flow positions our GPU at the rear, which explains the full-mesh rear side panel a little more. Finally, at the bottom, you can see a cutout; this is where our HDMI and DisplayPort cables will exit the case.

45 45

A quick look at the flat top of this case shows that the vented panel houses two fans, which we will look at more in the internal inspection of the NZXT H2 Flow. As with the front, this is a full-mesh panel with a small border.

45 45

Finally, to complete the exterior, we can look underneath the case. The feet of the NZXT H2 Flow provide ample clearance for the case to breathe a little better, with rubber pads fitted to prevent the case from sliding around. A small recess is provided to help remove the bottom mesh panel from the front side of the case.

The bottom features more ventilation, but the main focus is on the three PCI-E brackets, where we will mount the graphics card. Our display cables then exit the bottom and pass through the cutout in the rear feet section.

img

Page 4 Inside the NZXT H2 Flow]

45 45

Now let's look at the more interesting bit, the internals of the NZXT H2 Flow. Starting at the top, with the mesh panel removed, the included NZXT F120Q CV fans fill out the space. With the fans pushing 60.2 CFM, they will help keep things fresh within the internal space by exhausting hot air. They are a 3-pin DC version, so no PWN control is included.

It's worth pointing out, as I start the internal walk round, that none of the case panels feature a dust filter. Being SFF, this makes sense, so there is minimal restriction on airflow. While it may mean a little more cleaning and maintenance is required, it's a trade-off on performance/convenience that can be accepted. Given the available space, the top is limited to just two 120mm fans, with no 140mm fan fitment possible.

45 45

Removing the front glass and mesh panel gives an overview of the front internals, and now that I have seen the outside, it starts to make sense in terms of the layout of the NZXT H2 Flow.

45 45

45 45

At the top, the front edge is slanted and provides housing for the top-mounted fans. Where the motherboard is installed, the panel features cutouts around the edges and inside for cooler installation within the case. To the right-hand side, or the front, the mounting bracket for fans and an AIO can be seen. Finally, in this area, the 260mm GPU riser cable is protected with cardboard for shipping. This is a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 riser, so performance shouldn't be affected by the NZXT H2 Flow's layout. Protection is offered to the riser with a brace fitted to the cable to prevent the wiring inside from bending.

45 45

45 45

At the bottom, the power supply mounts directly above a small area dedicated to storage, with a drive bay capable of holding two 2.5" SSDs up to 8.5mm in thickness. With M-ITX boards somewhat limited to storage options, maybe two onboard NVME slots, having that extra capacity is a nice inclusion, given the limited space available here. Finishing off the front, a Velcro cable tie is included for keeping everything neat and tidy.

45 45

45 45

45 45

Removing the front panel provides access to the front-mounted AIO and fan bracket. Four captive screws hold this in place, and the bracket can accommodate two 120mm, or two 140mm fans, or an AIO up to 280mm long. The total thickness at the front is limited to 60mm, with the AIO radiator placed internally and the fans external to the bracket. Below, the front IO is exposed with the panel removed.

45 45

The final area to look at is the rear to see where we can mount the graphics card. The top area isn't particularly interesting, with space to route cables to the motherboard and some Velcro tie-down points on the left-hand side of the motherboard tray. As we move down to the bottom, that's where things are worth talking about.

45 45

Included IO and front panel connector wiring are suitably long to be routed around other components, with the top-mounted fans daisy-chained and available to be connected with minimal fuss.

45 45

45 45

Next is the opening in the motherboard tray for the GPU riser cable to pass through to the rear, and it is secured to the rear of the case. With the graphics card ports at the bottom, the GPU fans can pull in fresh air directly from the case back panel, so they shouldn't be starved of air. Towards the front is space for additional cables or for mounting the AIO.

45 45

45 45

Before I start building a system in the NZXT H2 Flow, a quick look at the small accessory box shows that it includes everything, while basic, it is functional for getting a system installed. Cable ties and labeled bags for the screws are handy to have.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

45 45

In a departure from my standard test setup, I will be using a 280mm AIO from NXZT for this build. My standard be quiet! 360mm AIO won't fit, so it's good to have this as an alternative. NZXT lists 75mm cooler height on the product spec, but I wouldn't be looking at an air cooler for this sort of case. Here, then, I will be using the NZXT Kraken Elite 280mm RGB. Not only will this cooler hopefully keep the system cool, but at a glance, I can keep an eye on temperatures thanks to the built-in IPS LCD screen.

45 45

Installing a system in an SFF case is always going to be more involved than in a standard ATX case, and given what NZXT is trying to do with the H2 Flow to make the experience easier for builders, there are still aspects that will remain challenging.

For the most part, building out the NZXT Flow H2 was fairly straightforward. Getting the MSI B850I Edge TI Wi-Fi motherboard installed, for example, was painless, as was the be quiet! SFX L 600W power supply we are using, both again changes from my standard ATX test setup.

45 45

Around the back and the front, the AIO mount is where things started to get a little tight. It's certainly worth installing the graphics card before adding the front cooling; this way, you can access the screws for the PCI-E covers and bolt the GPU down. By doing this, though, you cover the cutout at the rear of the motherboard to install the CPU block. Once I figured this out, I removed the front fan mount, installed the cooler to the bracket, then attached the AIO to the motherboard, installed the GPU, and finally moved the AIO into position at the front of the case. Overall, it wasn't difficult as such; it just required me to install components in a specific way, given the NZXT H2 Flow's space and layout.

45 45

45 45

45 45

With the system installed, yes, it's tight, and some custom-length PSU cables would certainly save some space. I couldn't mount the AIO with the pipes at the top, and here, they straddle the motherboard tray, one tube on either side. With the cooler installed, both pipes then run to the front IPS screen that I can't wait to see in action.

Overall, then, installation is fairly easy, with cable ties in sensible locations. If you do decide to go air-cooled and get a cooler to fit, you will have more space to work with. Having an AIO installed does make the process a little more involved, but certainly not difficult. Now then, it's time to fire it up, install the NZXT Cam software we need to get the AIO screen to pop into life, and get testing before I give you my final verdict on the NZXT H2 Flow.

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.32-5840, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.17.0 x64.

Kris' Test System Specifications

45 45

Testing the NZXT H2 Flow yielded some interesting results. The case is set up with the front offering an intake, and the top, in its default configuration, acting as an exhaust. Having two 120mm to the top and two 140mm on the intake, offering a slight positive pressure within the case, in theory.

My room temperature was 23 °C on the day of testing, and, as always, the test was carried out over 2 hours. The top fans were connected to the MSI motherboard via the MSI Smart Fan configuration, while the AIO was controlled via NZXT Cam with performance mode enabled.

Here, CPU temperatures were excellent, in fact, the best I have tested so far at TweakTown. Coming in with a maximum recorded temperature of 69.4 °C and an average of 65.1 °C, this sits atop the testing chart, beating off the HAVN BF360, with two additional 180mm fans installed, to first place overall.

When I move over to GPU temperatures, the NZXT H2 Flow then lags behind. Results showed a maximum of 77.2 °C, and an average over the two hours of 76.1 °C, putting it toward the lower end of test results I have seen. Despite this, the GPU is run at default fan speeds for all tests I run, so if you set this to a fixed or custom fan curve, you will certainly be able to improve this. I would rather test in a default situation, allowing end users to tweak settings to create a little headroom and get a little more out of their system. The fans, then, are essentially working for the CPU, while the GPU is left to its own devices to regulate its airflow. These temperatures are not concerning and, with some tweaks, certainly could be improved.

Compared to other, smaller cases I have covered, the GAMDIAS ATHENA M4M and Antec Flux M are the two closest cases in terms of size. Both are bigger and offer more airflow, but overall, the margins are still quite tight, with just 5 °C separating the GPU temperatures when delta is taken into account. Flip that to the CPU, the swing is reversed, with the NZXT Flow H2 coming in 5 °C lower than both other cases. While not direct comparisons, as such, I thought this was worth a shout as it puts into perspective just how well the NZXT H2 Flow has performed.

Final Thoughts

Contained in the reviewer guide I was sent from NZXT was the following: "The target user is someone looking for a blend of high performance and aesthetics who also wants their desk space back. The key problem the H2 Flow solves is the intimidation and complexity of SFF building."

My conclusion on the NZXT H2 Flow is based on the above, and while NZXT did talk about other aspects, performance, and the removal of the fear that first-time SFF builders may encounter, these are at the forefront of my thoughts.

The NZXT H2 Flow is a compact, attractive case that, while modest in appearance, can be an aggressive little monster when it wants to be, thanks to its wide compatibility with higher-end hardware, something NZXT also considered when designing the H2 Flow. Going to a LAN and want to take a little surprise package? The NZXT H2 Flow can certainly pack a punch.

With its steel frame and tempered glass, it's well-built, fit and finish are nice, and there's nothing really to complain about regarding its aesthetics. The fans during testing were not too loud, and of course, if you ramp everything up to maximum, then it will get a little noisier. The build process, as an experience, is good, and new builders certainly shouldn't be worried about attempting an SFF build, providing you consider your component choices carefully and go about it methodically.

Value is another aspect to consider. At $149.99, sure, there are plenty of case options in this price range, and you could spend days picking something. NZXT includes two fans; there isn't a hub, though. In a M-ITX build, I don't think it really warrants one anyway.

M-ITX cases always offer a compromise among features, footprint, and performance, and you have to decide which is most important to you. While NZXT has done its best to hybridize all these factors into a single case, it's not perfect, but to be honest, I don't think there is a perfect M-ITX case out there; every single one, regardless of the manufacturer, will compromise somewhere, no matter how little that compromise is.

I do actually love this little shoebox case, but does that mean you should go out and buy one? That will, of course, be decided by what's most important to you. If you are trying to squeeze every last inch out of your desk real estate, then it is certainly compact. If you want to attempt a first SFF build, it's not a complicated process. If it's performance you are after, the CPU cooling is right up there, and with some tweaks to the GPU's fan curves, it's certainly a contender in this aspect too.