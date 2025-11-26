Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro 2TB SSD Review - Powerful and efficient single-sided goodness

Capable of 14,000 MB/s, cool running, certified TT elite performance, and single-sided, Biwin's Black Opal X570 Pro SSD is one of the best ever made.

Introduction & Drive Details

Biwin's Black Opal X570 Pro SSD (not to be confused with Biwin's X570) is sporting a hardware combination that we've seen a lot lately. Biwin's flagship enthusiast offering is Silicon Motion SM2508 controlled and Micron G8 arrayed. This hardware combo is one that has come across our test benches probably more than any other recently. We are intimately familiar with the speed and efficiency this pairing has to offer.

This hardware pairing has become very popular with many leading purveyors of solid-state storage because it is cost-effective to produce and more or less maxes out the available throughput of the PCIe Gen5 x4 interface. The lone drawback we've encountered from the plethora of these drives has been that, with rare exception, they are all double-sided designs, meaning flash chips populate both sides of the PCB.

We consider double-sided SSDs inferior to single-sided SSDs for several reasons, including the near certainty that they will not be suitable for modern notebook computer storage upgrades because they just won't fit. Additionally, double-sided SSDs can be harder to cool and are, in general, just a far less elegant hardware configuration than are single-sided offerings.

This is where Biwin's Black Opal X570 Pro 2TB SSD differs from most others sporting this hardware configuration; the drive is, in fact, a preferred single-sided design. This means it can go places where others cannot - mainly notebook computers. And because the drive's 6nm architecture, the Silicon Motion SM2508 controller is so power efficient and cool running, it is ideal for mobile computing platforms and console storage expansion as well.

Additionally, the X570 Pro employs an advanced 0.5 mm thick graphene thermal pad for effective heat dissipation, giving the drive superior temperature control, ensuring stable performance even under high-load scenarios. Furthering the value proposition, Biwin has created a spectacular SSD toolbox called Biwin Intelligence, available free to complement Biwin SSDs.

Now, let's get into this review so we can show you firsthand what Biwin's 2TB X570 Pro SSD can do for you by the numbers.

Drive Details

Further SSD Reading – Our Latest Reviews

Item Details Model Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro 2TB MSRP n/a Model Number BX570DN02TB-RGX Interface PCIe Gen5 x4 Form Factor M.2 2280 Performance Up to 14,000 MB/s Warranty 5-Years Limited

The drive we have in hand is Silicon Motion SM2508 controlled and Micron G8 TLC arrayed. The drive is a preferred single-sided design.

When you buy a Biwin SSD, you get free supporting software that makes maintenance and system migration simple and free. Click HERE to download it.

Biwin Intelligence is multifunctional management software, designed to support Biwin consumer-brand storage products. For a more convenient and more secure storage experience, this software helps users manage their drives with features like performance testing, data migration, firmware update, and more.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

AMD Test System

Please note: We employ an M.2 AIC for testing on our Intel Core Ultra 9 285K platform.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we are including results for PS5-compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward.

For SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5-compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

As it is with all SM2508-controlled SSDs, we see the Black Opal X570 Pro 2TB as one of the best options going for PS5 fast storage expansion.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Max IOPS, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for both sequential throughput and Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, the X570 Pro delivers exactly as advertised and then some, even in our more demanding user state. Impressive.

Zeroing in on the all-important Q1T1 random read speed, our Micron G8 arrayed contender is delivering about as good as we've ever seen for its NAND type, indicating that its real-world performance should be excellent.

Max IOPS

Again, we have no issues meeting and/or exceeding the quoted factory performance specifications. With up to 2,106K 4K random read IOPs and a whopping 2,342K 4K random write IOPS, clearly the X570 Pro 2TB delivers as advertised and then some, even under our more demanding user state. Impressive.

ATTO

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of QD4 sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. At a queue depth of four, the X570 Pro 2TB favors sequential transfers of 2MB or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 128KB or larger when programming (writing) data.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data; ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance, random or sequential, is an infrequent operation and as such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example is how many times a game is installed vs. how many times it's played.

Unlike programming (writing) data, serving data to the host (reading) is typically an important performance metric as it relates to the consumer space. This is where transfer rates matter most, and our 2TB X570 Pro delivers better here than any of its kind we've tested before. Excellent.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially for the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now we've reached the point where results start to matter as they are a direct reflection of user experience.

We consider a score of 6,000 here to be somewhat of a milestone achievement. Our test subject delivers that and a bit more. Biwin's X570 Pro 2TB is showing itself to be among the most performant of the SM2508/G8 arrayed SSDs, beating both the GM9000, MTE260S, and the Mars 980 Blade.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This test writes 204GB of data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games such as Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data, which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

This round, our test subject gets bested by both the GM9000 and Mars 980 Blade, but manages to beat the LM1090 Pro.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

Of all the benchmarks we run, it can be argued that this one offers the best reflection of a typical consumer use case scenario. Here, our 2TB contender responds by delivering better than most of its similarly configured rivals.

Final Thoughts

Biwin's Black Opal X570 Pro 2TB (not to be confused with Biwin's X570) delivers an exceptional combination of powerful performance and elite efficiency. The single-sided masterpiece is so efficient that it makes an ideal choice for notebook computers, where most others of its kind fall short. PCIe Gen5 storage in a notebook computer? Yep, you heard that right. This drive is actually more power-efficient and cooler-running than the majority of PCIe Gen4 SSDs currently in circulation.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. Currently, we consider a user experience score of 19K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. 20K Elite speaks for itself.

If the price is right, you can't do much better than Biwin's Black Opal X570 Pro 2TB. Editor's Choice.