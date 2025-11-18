Transcend MTE206S 2TB SSD Review - Transcendent Performance

Transcend's new MTE206S SSD is its highest-performance PCIe Gen5 offering, capable of delivering over 14GB/s of throughput at a decent price.

Introduction & Drive Details

Transcend has launched its own Silicon Motion SM2508-controlled SSD, the MTE260S. This SSD is sporting the hardware combination that we've encountered most, being arrayed with Micron 232-Layer G8 NAND and SMI's SM 2508 controller. However, our 2TB model is only rated for up to 11,000 MB/s sequential writes as opposed to the 13,000 MB/s we've typically seen from all the other similarly configured SSDs we've tested to this point.

For us, this points to Transcend choosing to employ a slightly lower-grade Micron B58R flash array for its new flagship performer. We are of the opinion that what we have in the MTE206S is what is called "Media Grade" B58R. We don't know for sure if this is the case or not, but it could indeed be Micron's SpecTek brand of flash that's focused on providing reliable and cost-effective memory solutions catering to a wide range of customer needs.

Whether or not our speculation is correct, we have no issue with SpecTek B58R flash, as it has shown itself to be excellent whenever we've encountered it in the past. The advantage here, as we see it, would go to the consumer because while delivering performance that is nearly on par with higher graded flash, SpecTek flash offers a significant cost savings that can be passed on to the consumer, which is exactly what seems to be the case here.

As it is with the previous Micron G8 (B58R) arrayed SM2508 SSDs we've tested, Transcend's new flagship performer, at 2TB and 4TB capacity points, is likewise configured as a double-sided form factor SSD. A double-sided PCB brings with it inherent advantages and disadvantages. Double-sided SSDs are generally a more cost-effective route for the manufacturer to take because stacking flash dies 4 high is easier and yields more finished product than does stacking them 8 high.

The disadvantages of a double-sided SSD include a near certainty that it will not be suitable for notebook computer storage upgrades. Additionally, double-sided SSDs can be harder to cool, although Silicon Motion's SM2508 controller is so efficient that we don't see this as much of an issue with the MTE260 2TB, as we have found that SM2508-controlled SSDs generate no more heat than does an average 8-channel controlled PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Transcend states its PCIe Gen5 SSD "MTE260S is built for next-generation speed and reliability, featuring the latest PCI Express Gen5 x4 interface, advanced 3D NAND flash, and DDR4 DRAM cache. Powered by a low-power controller and enhanced with a graphene heatsink, it delivers exceptional speed, stability, and efficiency. Whether you're immersed in AAA gaming, handling 4K/8K video production, or running demanding AI applications, the MTE260S ensures ultra-fast loading and instant responsiveness, unlocking the full potential of your system."

Sounds good to us, now let's dive in and see what Transcend's MTE260S 2TB SSD can do for you by the numbers.

Drive Details

Item Details Model Transcend MTE260S 2TB MSRP $233 Model Number TS2TMTE260S Interface PCIe Gen5 x4 Form Factor M.2 2280 Performance Up to 14,000 MB/s Warranty 5 Years/TBW

The drive we have in hand is SMI SM2508 Controlled and B58R TLC arrayed. The drive is a double-sided design. Like most Transcend SSDs, its MTE260S is supported by free SSD Toolbox software, enabling convenient features such as secure erase, system migration (cloning), and firmware updates directly from your desktop. Get it HERE.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

AMD Test System

Please note: We employ an M.2 AIC for testing on our Intel Core Ultra 9 285K platform.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we are including results for PS5-compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward.

For SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

Delivering a tier one 6,561 MB/s read speed, the MTE260S, like all SM2508-controlled SSDs, shows itself to be among the very best choices for PS5 storage expansion.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Max IOPS, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for both sequential throughput and 4K Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, we find our test capable of achieving the quoted up-to-factory sequential throughput read specifications, even while running in our more demanding user state. The drive's sequential write speed and its unusually low 4K Q1T1 random read speed all but confirm our suspicion that the drive is arrayed with SpecTek B58R flash.

Max IOPS

Max 4K random performance for the MTE260S 2TB is factory spec'd for up to 1,900k random read IOPS and up to 1,400k random write IOPS. We are seeing well in excess of both of these stated figures on both of our testing platforms. Excellent.

ATTO

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of QD4 sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. At a queue depth of four, our 2TB Transcend SSD favors sequential transfers of 8MB or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 64KB or larger when programming (writing) data.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data; ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance, random or sequential, is an infrequent operation and as such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example is how many times a game is installed vs. how many times it's played. Slow programming speed is again another strong indicator that the drive is most likely arrayed with SpecTek B58R flash.

Unlike programming (writing) data, serving data to the host (reading) is typically an important performance metric as it relates to the consumer space. This is where transfer rates matter most, and we like what our test subject is delivering as it is among the best we've seen from this hardware configuration.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially for the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now we've reached the point where results start to matter as they are a direct reflection of user experience.

The MTE260S manages a very respectable score here, but is again the lowest we've seen from this particular hardware configuration.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This test writes 204GB of data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games such as Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data, which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

The MTE260S manages a very respectable score here, but is again the lowest we've seen from this particular hardware configuration.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

Of all the benchmarks we run, it can be argued that this one offers the best reflection of a typical consumer use case scenario. Okay, this is not bad at all, as this time our test subject manages to outperform both the Mars 980 and the GM9000, which are both sporting a similar hardware configuration. Excellent.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we like what we have in Transcend's MTE260S 2TB SSD. It delivers plenty of read performance, and that is performance where it matters most. We think the choice to array the drive with Media Grade flash is probably worth the drive's unusually low price point for a 14 GB/s capable SSD. Then there is the drive's efficiency, which is inherently superior due to the power efficiency of Micron G8 Flash and its SM2508's 6nm controller architecture. Additionally, the drive is cool-running, generating no more heat than a typical PCIe Gen 4 SSD while delivering double the throughput. Gotta love that.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. Currently, we consider a user experience score of 19K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. We no longer consider any flash-based PCIe Gen4 SSD to be a TT Elite performer. Transcend's MTE260S 2TB is a verified elite performer.

It's a great alternative if the price is right and certainly deserves a close look.