Nitro Concepts Immersion Wind Box Kit Review

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 88% Our Verdict As a cooling solution for a traditional setup, or for more immersion in VR, the Nitro Concepts Wind Box kit is certainly worth considering. Pros Fan strength is good and keeps you fresh

Compact design

Easy configuration via SimHub

Not limited to just sim racing Cons No USB cables included

Mounting options could be better

Longer leads are needed on fans

Can get noisy Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Adding extra immersion to your race and flight home setups can be achieved in several ways, with a range of products available that include VR, motion, haptics, and more, to refine your overall experience. Nitro Concepts has released its own range of add-ons, called the Immersion Series. These products are "Designed to take your sim racing experience to the next level", well, that is at least what they state on their website. The Immersion series, designed with sim racers in mind, is to, you guessed it, enhance immersion when racing. Included in the Immersion product range are the Metahaptic motion device seat cushion kit, Immersion LED strips, and the product we are checking out today, the Immersion Wind Box Kit.

The Nitro Concepts Immersion Wind Box Kit consists of a number of items: the Immersion Wind Box control unit, two Immersion Wind Flow Fans, and the Nitro Concepts UH1 10-Port Hybrid USB Hub. All together, this kit provides a plug-and-play experience and can be controlled via SimHub to enhance airflow and immersion in your sim racing adventures. Other titles are also supported, again through SimHub, such as DCS World, so the experience is not limited to just racing.

The Immersion Wind Box Kit is available for $174.46, excluding shipping; note that the bundle is only available to the UK and European markets at this time, with pricing converted from Euros at the time of writing. Nitro Concepts does intend to release this to the US market, though, while they didn't say precisely when. At the price then, it's not the most expensive add-on compared to some other avenues you could explore, so let's take a closer look at the bundle!

Packaging & Unboxing

27 27

VIEW GALLERY - 27 IMAGES

First, let's unbox the control unit and fans. Packaging is overall compact and glossy.

27 27

27 27

Concentrating on the control box, we have an image of the controller to the front with the SimHub logo in the bottom corner. Having SimHub integration is fantastic, as it's such a versatile tool for all sorts of sim-related extras. Around the back, there is an image of the kit mounted to a chassis, with the wind effect shown. Note that no USB cables are included for connection to your system.

27 27

27 27

Opening the control box packaging, I was pretty surprised by how small and compact it is. The unit is simply a connection point for the fans and then for connecting to your PC. The unit measures 60mm long, 40mm wide, and only 20mm tall. Included in the package are an instruction manual and a double-sided sticky pad for mounting to your rig.

27 27

27 27

Each side of the control box has a 4-pin PWM header for the fans, while the front panel includes two USB-C ports. One provides a connection to your system, and the other is an auxiliary PD power port capable of delivering up to 36W of fan power when paired with a 12V/3A adapter, ensuring the fans operate at maximum power.

Further Racing Reading – Our Latest Reviews

27 27

The bottom of the unit includes information about the unit and is where we will attach our sticky pad for mounting.

27 27

Moving our attention over to the Immersion Wind Flow fans, let's get one unboxed and see what we get. The front shows the top of the fan casing, with a note indicating you need the Nitro Concepts Wind Box to get up and running.

27 27

The rear of the packaging gives information on the fan's use and mounting options, with two ¼" -20 UNC threads for attaching to your chassis. Three images show aspects of the fan casing and mounting.

27 27

27 27

Opening the box, the fan unit is tucked away in a cardboard surround with the instruction manual. A couple of sticky pads are also included as an alternative mounting option if you don't use the threaded mounting points. The fans themselves measure 129mm long, 139mm wide, and 38mm tall. This makes them compact enough to be conveniently mounted, even in the smallest of spaces.

27 27

27 27

The images above show the outlet for the air path at the front of the fan unit, with the intake located on the top. It's important to note that the Immersion Wind Flow fans are not handed, so if you buy two, you won't get a left- or right-handed option. I will cover this more when I get them mounted to the Trak Racer TR120S V2 a little later on.

27 27

27 27

27 27

Moving around the fan housing, you can see the mounting point on the bottom, with another located on the back. The included cable is 25cm long, so while not too short, I would have liked to see these a little bit longer, maybe 40cm. If you are mounting these as a pair and a fair distance apart, you will soon run out of cable. Given that most cockpits, including our Trak Racer TR120S V2, have a wheel deck around 60cm wide, you need to factor in that the cable will soon be eaten up. You could extend these, I suppose, using a standard 4-pin PWM extension cable.

27 27

The final piece of kit we need is the USB hub to connect our wind kit to. The front of the packaging shows the hub with details on the port specifications. The Nitro Concepts UH1 10-Port Hybrid USB Hub includes ten active ports, making it ideal for connecting our wind kit, wheel, pedals, and a couple of USB leads for controllers and headphone charging. The hub also features dedicated quick-charge ports, so you can keep your phone topped up while running laps.

27 27

The back of the packaging displays additional specification information, including a layout diagram.

27 27

With the hub out of the box, it feels solid, well-built, and relatively heavy, weighing in at 0.5kg. The hub measures 23cm long, and the included USB cable is 1m, making it easy to locate in your setup. Each port is individually controlled via an on/off button on the hub's side, with an LED indicator for each port to show its current status. The hub can connect to your PC via USB Type-C or Type-A, with an adapter at the end of the cable. A power connection is also included, with the power port next to the USB cable for easy cable management.

Installation & Software

In my eagerness to get the Nitro Concepts Wind Box Kit installed, I missed the vital point that no USB cables are included for connecting the control box to the USB hub. A quick shopping spree on Amazon, and a day later, two USB-C cables arrived.

When Nitro Concepts sent this kit over, the USB hub delivery was a few days behind the fans and control unit. With the USB cables I ordered from Amazon here, I tried to set this up with a generic powered USB hub that I had lying around. The kit appeared in SimHub, so I started setting things up, only to find that the fans would spin up for a few seconds, then die back down, and the process would repeat. Time to sit and wait, then to see if the Nitro Concepts UH1 would solve this issue. I was unsure whether I had not set something up correctly or whether I had a faulty fan or control unit.

A couple of days later, the UH1 Hub arrived, and I went over the installation process again. First, I connected the hub to my PC, then, before I hard-mounted the fans, I tested everything to make sure it worked. This time, everything spun up and worked correctly, and it was at this point that it became evident that the fans are not handed, as I mentioned earlier. Here, then, to hard-mount the fans, one of them has to be flipped over. This means that one fan has the air intake on the top, while the other is now on the bottom, something to take into account if you want to run a cold-air feed pipe to these in your specific setup. In my setup, the left-hand fan has the air intake at the top, with the right-hand fan at the bottom. This is important as the air outlets direct the airflow toward the center of the setup in this configuration.

27 27

27 27

With the flow direction figured out, it was time to hard-mount the fans to the rig. Again, this threw up some issues. While the fans include two M6 threads for mounting, I ended up using the sticky pads to tuck the units under either side of my wheel base. Unless you are using a bracket of some sort on your rig, using these threads could prove tricky. Maybe 3D-printing an adapter would be helpful, and while I am using an aluminum-profile chassis, I can see mounting issues arising with a tubular chassis as well. It would be nice if Nitro Concepts added a couple more threads so that, regardless of the unit's orientation, there are symmetrical mounting options available on both the left and right sides and on the bottom as well.

Mounting the control unit was less painful. I slapped a sticky pad to the base and oriented it so that the power ports faced the front for easy access, then attached it to the bottom of the PC shelf on the Trak Racer TR120S V2.

With mounting finally sorted, it's time to set things up in SimHub. If you are familiar with SimHub, then the settings pages will feel familiar. If you have never used SimHub before, why not try it? It's a great piece of software that is easy to navigate and lets you find the settings you need to control all sorts of aspects, from ambient lighting to bass shakers and more!

27 27

After installing the kit, the Nitro Concepts Immersion Wind Box appeared in the My Devices section of SimHub. Nitro Concepts also says that multiple kits can be connected to expand the experience, with off-the-shelf PWM fans also compatible. Clicking the settings opens all the controls we have over the unit.

27 27

The first settings page includes two main options: Idle and Speed-based settings. The idle speed can be set for everyday use; I have been running these at around 30% to maintain a continuous flow of air around my setup. It's great for warmer days, keeping things nice and cool. There is also the ability to target specific wind channels, so you can turn off either the left, right, or both completely if you don't want to use an idle setting.

Speed-based wind is where the magic starts to happen, again with a range of settings. You can select the power range of the fans (0%-100%), add a curving effect for cornering and draft, and set the maximum car speed for the fan strength to correlate with. Cockpit mode keeps a steady flow of air coming in, even when sitting still in the sim, and you can also force either channel as well.

27 27

The Control page is also handy. Here, you can apply changes by configuring various buttons. If you have a button box, this is ideal for on-the-fly manual changes, or if it's getting too breezy for your liking, you can turn things off, too. I currently have the idle activation set to one of the display keys on my be quiet! Dark Mount keyboard, with a plus and a minus to speed things up, or slow them down as needed. Once again, complete control over the increase percentage can be had; mine is set to 5%, but more granular control is required.

Kris' Sim Racing Test System Specifications

Final Thoughts

I have run the Nitro Concepts Wind Box Kit across several racing sims, and the experience has been very good overall. I can sit on the start line with a gentle breeze, and when I put my foot down, it soon ramps up the airflow. I found that for some shorter, slower tracks, such as Brands Hatch Indy, the kit kept up well with the ever-changing race pace through braking and accelerating. On faster tracks, particularly those with long, fast straights, the airflow at higher percentages gets particularly strong, and sometimes quite chilly. I would set the maximum speed range to around 300km/h here, depending on what cars you are running, and adjust the wind power band accordingly. Of course, SimHub also offers a profile manager, so you could spend time with each car and create a profile accordingly.

The Nitro Concepts Immersion Wind Box Kit also works with flight sims, such as DCS World, again controlled via SimHub. Here, flying an F-16 or an A-10 can get the fans running at maximum before the end of the runway. By adjusting the speed range in SimHub, you can use the effects up to 500km/h, so that's where fighter jets will really push the fans to their limits, again setting the wind power as required. If you put this to maximum, though, expect to be hit by a wall of air for the duration of your flight. As with haptic and other immersion products, I would say less is more in this case, and some tinkering in settings will undoubtedly be worth your time.

27 27

The fans run relatively quietly at around 25% to 35% speed, but they get pretty loud at full blast. If you are not wearing headphones, it is something to take into account, as it may start to annoy people around your sim rig with the ever-changing fan speed. Getting these mounted in a good location is also quite important, so that the airflow is directed towards you and you don't miss out on the effect. For longer races, this is a charming piece of kit, as it keeps you nice and cool throughout. Obviously, with the mapping available, if you don't want to sync with vehicle speed, you can just set them to a specific speed and crack on with the action on track. If things start getting a little warm, having the mapped controls means you can adjust on the fly.

What about the immersion aspect, though, as that is quite important, and where Nitro Concepts is driving their marketing for this product? Well, for single or triple-screen racers, yes, it adds an extra layer to the equation, but I don't think it quite ticks the immersion box overall, because you can still see your screens and remain aware of your surroundings. Yes, it does give a sensation of speed, and that information fed back to your brain does heighten your awareness while racing, but I wasn't getting the immersion factor, so to speak.

Having said that, I think VR is where this kit will really come into its own, especially if you are driving a formula-style car, or a KTM X-Bow, for example, where the wind would be in your face, despite having a helmet on, of course. For me, that is where the real immersion factor would come into play. The same can be said for flight sim use: VR really does take dogfighting to a new level, and Nitro Concepts mentions reducing VR motion sickness on the fan packaging. Having previously owned VR headsets and felt like throwing up at 40,000 feet, I can see where they are coming from, trying to align your senses a little more. Both a traditional setup and VR can get quite warm and sticky over time, so having something to keep you cooler throughout is a great plus.

Overall, it is a good product, and I like the concept. Everything feels pretty well made, especially the USB Hub, and I would suggest that if you spend any serious time racing, you consider the bundle. If you are using VR, I believe the overall experience would be better than with a traditional setup, but I still think it would be a good investment anyway. I say this from a more practical point of view, more in terms of a functional cooling system, especially if you race in leagues or take part in events such as the iRacing 24-hour races.

There are a couple of areas I think Nitro Concepts can improve, such as the fan cable length and mounting options, and they should really include USB cables to connect to your PC. All in all, despite these little issues, the Nitro Concepts Immersion Wind Box does not completely blow me away, but it will certainly be staying on my rig.