Biwin Black Opal NV7400 2TB SSD Review - Mainstream Value Champion

The NV7400 delivers standout mainstream performance with the best pricing and endurance we've seen from a modern TLC SSD, making it a must-have.

Introduction & Drive Details

The majority of current mainstream SSDs have morphed from expensive bleeding-edge speedsters into value-centric, high-capacity storage devices. There is hardly an expensive onboard DRAM cache to be found any longer, because they are simply not necessary for the mainstream, and increasingly, we are seeing these drives being arrayed with QLC flash as an additional cost-saving measure.

Biwin's Black Opal NV7400 is its latest mainstream offering. The drive is, of course, a DRAMless offering. The NV7400, however, is not arrayed with QLC flash - it instead comes arrayed with premium 232-Layer Micron G8 TLC flash, offering massive endurance - in fact, among the most we can remember seeing coming from a TLC arrayed consumer SSD.

Controlling Biwin's NV7400 is one of our all-time favorite DRAMless controllers - Maxio's MAP1602A controller running on the NVMe 2.0 protocol. We are big fans of the MAP1602A because of its power efficiency, but even more so for its innate ability to maximize sequential throughput no matter the flash it's paired with. This not only makes for an outstanding PC storage device but also makes it an ideal choice for PlayStation 5 M.2 storage expansion.

Now, if all these premium components are starting to sound expensive - think again. Today and tomorrow the Black Opal NV7400 2TB can be had for mere $102 USD. 2TB of premium Micron G8 flash for $102 USD is almost certainly one of the best bargains in the history of SSDs, period.

And the value doesn't stop there as the NV7400 employs an advanced 0.5 mm thick graphene thermal pad for effective heat dissipation, giving the NV7400 superior temperature control, ensuring stable performance even under high load scenarios. Furthering the value proposition, Biwin has created a spectacular SSD toolbox called Biwin Intelligence, available free to complement Biwin SSDs.

Now let's dive in and see firsthand what is currently the best value in SSDs can do for you by the numbers.

Drive Details

Item Details Model Biwin NV7400 MSRP $120 Model Number K02TBM2SP0-C9T Interface PCIe Gen4 Form Factor M.2 2280 Performance Up to 7,450 MB/s Warranty 5-Years Limited

Pricing and endurance are both incredible.

When you buy a Biwin SSD, you get free supporting software that makes maintenance and system migration simple and free. Click HERE to download it. Biwin Intelligence is multifunctional management software, designed to support Biwin consumer-brand storage products. For a more convenient and more secure storage experience, this software helps users manage their drives with features like performance test, data migration, firmware update, and more.

The NV7400 2TB is a single-sided masterpiece of engineering. The drive can be had at four capacity points - 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The drive comes with a graphene-infused thermal label. Additionally, and well worth taking note of, is the NV7400's endurance rating, because it's nearly double what we typically see across the industry. Impressive

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

AMD Test System

Please note: We employ an M.2 AIC for testing on our Intel Core Ultra 9 285K platform.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we are including results for PS5-compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward.

For SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

It's single-sided, cool-running, and offers excellent sequential read throughput, making it an ideal choice for PS5 storage expansion.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Max IOPS, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for both sequential throughput and Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, we find our test subject capable of meeting the quoted up-to-factory sequential throughput specifications.

Max IOPS

Max 4K random read performance for the NV7400 2TB SSD is factory specified for up to 1 million IOPS. Here we fall short by 49K IOPS, but that's still plenty good enough for our liking. 4K random write is factory spec'd at up to 900K IOPS, and here we are again falling a bit short, but again plenty good enough for our liking, especially considering our much more demanding user state.

ATTO

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of QD4 sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. At a queue depth of four, the 2TB NV7400 favors sequential transfers of 512kB or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 64KB or larger when programming (writing) data. Excellent small-file performance.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data; ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance, random or sequential, is an infrequent operation and as such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example is how many times a game is installed vs. how many times it's played. Among the better results for a MAP1602-controlled SSD.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially for the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now we've reached the point where results start to matter as they are a direct reflection of user experience.

Excellent gaming performance here, it's among the best we've ever seen from any SSD with this hardware configuration.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This test writes 204GB of data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games such as Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data, which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

Here we again find our test subject delivering a bit more than most of its MAP1602A-controlled competition.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

Of all the benchmarks we run, it can be argued that this one offers the best reflection of a typical consumer use case scenario. Results are exactly as expected from a MAP1602A controlled SSD.

Final Thoughts

As we see it, Biwin's Black Opal NV7400 with its premium Micron G8 TLC flash array, massive endurance, excellent performance, and value-added bonuses, being priced as it is today and tomorrow, adds up to the best overall mainstream storage value proposition - maybe ever. Don't miss out.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. Currently, we consider a user experience score of 19K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. We no longer consider any flash-based PCIe Gen4 SSD to be a TT Elite performer.

With an unmatched value proposition, Biwin's Black Opal NV7400 2TB is a must-have piece of hardware.