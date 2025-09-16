ASUS ROG Strix XG32UCWMG Gaming Monitor Review - 32-inch 4K WOLED at 240Hz for $799

TweakTown Rating: 98% Our Verdict The ASUS ROG Strix XG32UCWMG is a powerhouse gaming monitor that blends cutting-edge OLED visuals with esports-level speed. Pros Impeccable 4K gaming

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The ASUS ROG Strix XG32UCWMG is the company's latest flagship monitor, and it aims to deliver stellar gaming performance for both cinematic and competitive gamers.

The XG32UCWMG is a 32-inch WOLED monitor that features the emerging dual-mode feature, which, for those who don't know, allows a user to switch between a high resolution, moderate refresh rate, and a low resolution and extremely high refresh rate. The idea with dual-mode monitors is that whenever a gamer wants to switch to a competitive title, such as Counter Strike, Overwatch 2, League of Legends, etc, they can enable the mode to get a really high refresh rate.

Once that competitive gaming session is done, and they want to switch back to a normal cinematic title that benefits from higher resolutions and doesn't need a ridiculously high refresh rate, they can disable dual mode. As for the XG32UCWMG, ASUS has paired 4K at 240Hz with 1920 x 1080p (FHD) at 480Hz. ASUS has priced this display at $799, making it quite competitive when compared to some other gaming monitors with the same dual mode feature.

Specifications

Item Details Model XG32UCWMG Size 32-inch Resolution 3840 x 2160 / 1920 x 1080 Pixels Per Inch (PPI) 137 / 68 Panel Type WOLED Refresh Rate 240Hz / 480Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Brightness 1300 nits HDR Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Viewing Angle 178°/ 178° Color Coverage 99% DCI-P3 coverage HDR Support HDR10 + VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Video Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), 2x HDMI 2.1 USB Ports 1x USB-C (DP Alt Mode) (15W PD output, 3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB-C, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack VESA Mounting 100 x 100 Adjustments Tilt: +20° ~ -5°, Swivel: ±15°, Height: 0-80mm Warranty 3-years

Close-up

Design

As with most of ASUS's gaming monitors, the design is superb, and the XG32UCWMG is no different in this regard. The XG32UCWMG embraces a bold, practical design that looks to incorporate both performance and visual aesthetics. After reviewing plenty of ASUS gaming monitors, I can say the XG32UCWMG stands as an example of ASUS really refining its approach to how it designs gaming monitors, and I hope the company uses this design as a new standard moving forward.

The XG32UCWMG is near-borderlands as its bezels are extremely thin, measuring at less than 1cm on the sides and exactly 1cm at the bottom. I will get more into the panel in the Panel Breakdown section of the review.

Moving to the back of the XG32UCWMG, ASUS has kept to its typical gaming monitor design by splitting the back enclosure into two sections: one with the classic LED-infused ROG "eye" that breathes between colors, and the second, lower section that's kept plain with simple branding in the lower left-hand corner when viewing the monitor from the back. The back enclosure that houses all of the components is constructed of a hard plastic shell that feels very premium in the hand.

Keeping to the back of the monitor, the XG32UCWMG maintains ASUS's premium gamery aesthetic with its jagged edges design, boxy look, with no rounded corners in sight. Personally, I'm not the biggest fan of this design, but I can recognize when an aesthetic has been nailed despite it not being my personal preference, and ASUS has nailed this. Moving down to the connectivity options, ASUS has equipped the XG32UCWMG with a large selection of premium ports, starting off with 1x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC (Display Stream Compression), enabling users to access the marketed 4K @ 240Hz and 1080p @ 480Hz.

Additionally, the XG32UCWMG features 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, which are useful for console gamers who want to push 4K @ 120Hz, and a USB-C with 15W Power Delivery and DP Alt Mode, which laptop users can take advantage of. Furthermore, ASUS has integrated a USB hub with 3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A downstream ports, and 1x USB-B port for enabling those USB-A ports via the provided cable. Lastly, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack for plugging in headphones or external speakers, as the XG32UCWMG doesn't feature its own built-in speakers.

The most impressive part of the XG32UCWMG's design is the stand, and in my opinion, it is the most improved aspect of the monitor's physical design. ASUS has redesigned the stand to be much more compact than previous ROG models, with the new design taking up 45% less desk space. At its widest point, the stand measures just 23cm, making it no wider than an outstretched hand. This is fantastic to see, as one of my biggest critiques about high refresh rate gaming monitors is bulky stands that can impede mouse movements for gamers who like to bring their monitor quite close to their face and prefer to play on low mouse sensitivity.

I can confidently say that with the XG32UCWMG, no competitive gamer is going to collide their mouse into the foot of this stand, as they will more than likely hit their keyboard before doing so. Despite having a much smaller base, the XG32UCWMG doesn't wobble at all, showcasing that ASUS has really put some thought into its design. Moreover, the XG32UCWMG stands as an example that larger 32-inch gaming monitors can have small stands, and there is no need for these large, bulky, particularly forked stands on gaming monitors. Other gaming monitor companies should look at what ASUS has done here and take notes.

Panel Breakdown

The XG32UCWMG sports a next-generation WOLED panel with Micro-Lens Array (MLA+) technology, which is intended to boost brightness efficiency while maintaining what we love about OLED panels, the deep blacks and impeccable contrast. The XG32UCWMG panel has a native resolution and refresh rate of 4K at 240Hz, while also being capable of switching to 1080p at 480Hz via the Frame Rate Boost option found in the On-Screen Display (OSD) option. The XG32UCWMG also features ASUS's TrueBlack Glossy finish that provides a zero-haze layer across the panel, intended to significantly reduce any reflections or light sources hitting the panel.

For those who don't know, there are some key differences between Samsung's QD-OLED panels and LG's WOLED panels. WOLED panels use white OLED light made from stacking red, green, blue, and yellow OLED materials, through which white light passes through RGB color filters to produce the final image. QD-OLED panels use blue OLED light as a base and then convert the light using Quantum Dots (QD) into red and green, with blue then passing through the stack unchanged. So, what is the difference?

WOLED technology has been around for quite some time, as it's present in many consumer TVs and generally has a much lower risk of burn-in. QD-OLED technology is the new cutting-edge pixel technology that is more prone to burn-in, as the technology hasn't matured as much as WOLED, but it does offer more saturated colors compared to WOLED panels. Moreover, QD-OLED panels offer better color accuracy at wider angles, and since it doesn't have a white sub-pixel, QD-OLED panels can reach higher brightnesses while maintaining richer colors.

Ultimately, on a side-by-side comparison, a general consumer probably won't be able to tell the difference between either of the OLED panels, unless someone like myself was pointing out where to look. But for those interested in the technical, here's a quick explanation as to why WOLED is now directly competing with QD-OLED panels in terms of price to performance.

Previous WOLED panels used a Red-White-Blue-Green (RWGB) sub-pixel layout, which resulted in text fringing and therefore made WOLED panels hard to recommend to users who wanted the display for both games and word processing activities. However, with LG Display's latest WOLED panel, engineers have fixed that problem by moving the white sub-pixel to the third slot in the stack, making it RGWB. What does that mean?

Text no longer fringes on these latest WOLED panels, which is the panel within the XG32UCWMG. Moreover, since the XG32UCWMG has a 140PPI (4K across 32 inches), the pixel density is enough to completely eliminate all text fringing problems, which was a big downside of WOLED panels when compared to QD-OLED panels. With this upgrade and improvements in brightness and now reflections, in my opinion, WOLED panels are on par with the latest generation QD-OLED panels in terms of panel technology. There are, of course, positives and negatives for both technologies, but, for the most part, the experience is generally the same.

Despite WOLED being less prone to burn-in compared to QD-OLED, ASUS has equipped the XG32UCWMG with a selection of OLED Care features such as Screen Saver, Pixel Cleaning, Screen move, Auto Logo Brightness, and, most importantly, Neo Proximity Sensor. The Neo Proximity Sensor will automatically switch off all the pixels if a user has exceeded the set distance. ASUS has placed an infrared sensor within the ROG eye logo on the chin of the display, and when a user moves beyond the set distance, say 90cm, the screen will automatically go black, giving the pixels a break, and ultimately preserving the display. It's a fantastic feature.

Performance

So, how does the XG32UCWMG fare in what matters most - games? Firstly, with every monitor I test, I like to include several different genres of games to see where the monitor performs the best and to hopefully inform a gamer what their experience will be like if they played their favorite type of game on the display under the spotlight. For the XG32UCWMG, I tested the following games: League of Legends, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, God of War Ragnarok, Valorant, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Borderlands 4.

As I have previously stated a few times throughout this review, the point of a dual-mode gaming monitor is to cater to both competitive gamers and gamers who prefer slower, more cinematic titles that don't require such a high refresh rate, and benefit from crisper visuals through increased resolution. The XG32UCWMG performed admirably in both of these types of games, but I have to say that it was impressively better in cinematic titles, as that 32-inch screen size with 4K resolution really made titles shine.

In games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, and God of War Ragnarok, the XG32UCWMG provided extremely rich, vibrant, milky colors that popped through the impeccable contrast ratio thanks to the OLED pixel technology. Explosions in Cyberpunk 2077 were extremely bright, axe swings and cinematics in God of War were crisp, and Unreal Engine 5 in Black Myth: Wukong has never looked better. But what about the competitive titles?

League of Legends, Valorant, Overwatch 2, and Apex Legends all looked and felt fantastic at 4K 240Hz. The XG32UCWMG didn't show any obvious sign of ghosting, and the 0.03ms (GtG) response time made the monitor feel like I was 1:1 with my clicks. I can confidently say the average gamer would be extremely happy with almost any title they played on the XG32UCWMG, as the experience at 32-inches 4K 240Hz is phenomenal.

But what about 1920 x 1080p at 480Hz? Enabling Frame Rate Boost, which is ASUS's dual mode feature, causes the screen to go black for a few seconds and then quickly switch over to the aforementioned resolution and frame rate. At 480Hz, competitive titles felt exceptionally smooth, and I cannot complain at all about the motion performance. However, the hit in visual fidelity is, in my books, quite detrimental to the overall. In a nutshell, I would much rather my game look great and run at 240Hz than look bad and run at 480Hz.

Why does it look bad? Simply, the PPI has dropped from 140 down to just 68. In other words, you are now stretching 1920 x 1080 pixels across a 32-inch screen, making the image appear blocky and significantly reducing the overall visual fidelity. I would even argue this would make some competitive titles harder to play, as it's now more difficult to spot targets. With that being said, I know some competitive gamers prefer playing at a lower resolution purely for the frame rate increase and are quite used to the reduction in visual clarity.

Here's where I land on this. The 1080p 480Hz mode is for gamers who really don't care about visual fidelity at all and just want as many frames as possible in their game. The 4K 240Hz mode is where the majority of gamers will be spending their time.

Final Thoughts

So, should you buy the ASUS ROG Strix XG32UCWMG? The XG32UCWMG stands as an example of ASUS further refining its gaming monitor line-up with an improved design and a next-generation panel. Before deciding whether to buy one, you should fit the following description.

A potential buyer of the XG32UCWMG should be happy to significantly sacrifice visual fidelity when switching to the 480Hz mode, indicating they are likely a competitive gamer who doesn't care about visuals and just wants as many frames as possible.

Furthermore, a potential XG32UCWMG owner will also spend considerable time in cinematic titles to fully utilize the 4K resolution spread across 32 inches. The brass tacks of this monitor are that it's one of the most complete implementations of OLED technology to date, balancing enthusiast-grade specs that support high refresh esports titles and 4K cinematic gaming with minimal downside.