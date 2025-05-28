Corsair Frame 4000D RS ARGB Modular Mid-Tower Chassis Review

TweakTown Rating: 94% Our Verdict Corsair has improved upon it's 4000D with its Frame edition that improves airflow and modularity while keeping the pricing fair. Pros Dual 360mm radiator support and fully modular design

Pricing for all three models seems to be very competitive

The front intake can accept two 200mm fans

RS/RS ARGB model includes three 120mm ARGB performance fans

Reverse/back connect motherboard support and cable management was a breeze Cons GPU support lacks horizontal movement

The top is not removable for easier radiator installation Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $109.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $134.99 CAD Buy at Amazon for £96.99 Buy at PC Case Gear for $179 AUD

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Corsair has sent over one of the newest versions of their 4000D series of ATX cases, the Frame 4000. Not much has changed at first glance, but looks can be quite deceiving. We received the RS ARGB model, including three white RS120 120mm performance fans installed as front air intake. Pricing for the base model Frame 4000D starts at a very affordable $94.99, followed by the RS model, which includes the non-ARGB versions of the RS120 fans, which is only priced $5 more at $99.99, and finally, the model that we have here, the RS ARGB, is priced at $109.99.

Item Details Model Corsair Frame 4000D Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 486mm x 490mm x 239mm Weight 10.38 kg / 22.88 lb Materials Steel, Tempered Glass, 3D-Y Airflow Steel, Plastic Color Black or White Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, E-ATX Cooling Compatibility Front: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 3 or 240mm/280mm/360mm Radiator | Top: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 2 or 240mm/280mm/360mm Radiator | Rear: 120mm x 1 or 140mm x 1 or 120mm/140mm Radiator | Bottom: 120mm x 2 | Side: 120mm x 3 or 140mm x 2 or 240mm/280mm/360mm Radiator Drive Bay Internal 3.5": 2 | 2.5": 4 Pre-Installed Fans Front: 120mm x 3 RS ARGB CPU Cooler Height (max.) 170mm GPU Card Length (max.) 430mm Warranty 2 Years

So, why don't we get closer and more personal with the new Corsair Frame 4000D and see what has changed?

Packaging

21 21

VIEW GALLERY - 21 IMAGES

The packaging that the Frame 4000D is housed in is the standard brown cardboard box with the Corsair logo and Frame 4000 Series in bold black lettering.

21 21

Removing the Frame 4000D Frame from the cardboard packaging, we see two closed cell foam pieces, one for the top and one for the bottom. An accessory box is also mounted in front of the front air intake to better protect the front intake from damage. A clear plastic bag also engulfs the entire Frame 4000D to protect against debris.

21 21

Now, with most of the shipping materials removed from the Frame 4000D, the only things left to remove are the piece of masking tape and the film on the tempered glass side panel.

Outside the Corsair Frame 4000D ATX Case

21 21

Removing the rest of the packing materials allows us to see through the tempered glass panel on the Frame 4000D's side.

21 21

Corsair has reworked the front panel of the Frame 4000D, this time with a 3D "Y" pattern that Corsair claims allows for up to 12% more airflow compared to the previous 4000D model's front panel. The front I/0 has been relocated to the bottom of the front, complete with a white LED-lit circular power button, combo 3.5mm mic/headphone jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and lastly, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

21 21

The rear side panel is mostly steel with more of the Y ventilation pattern sans the 3D on the one side. This bracket allows the end user to use the side for mounting fans or water-cooling radiators.

21 21

The rear I/O section of the Frame 4000D has a traditional mid-tower ATX layout. Still, it has a nice party trick: the ability to rotate the 7 PCIe brackets a full 90 degrees to accommodate a vertically mounted GPU. It is achieved by simply unscrewing the two thumbscrews. Rear fan support can either have a 120mm or 140mm installed. Also, everything, including the PCIe slot brackets, is cohesive with the "Y" ventilation pattern. One thing that is lacking, though, is a removable PSU bracket, but really, the rest of the Frame 4000D comes apart, so it becomes less of an issue.

21 21

The bottom of the Frame 4000D shows four feet, about 1.25" tall each, all with a rubber pad to ensure no desk slippage. The PSU also has a slide-out filter that slides out via the tempered glass side, which is nice for those users who can't quite reach around. Lastly, the front I/O cables are being routed into the case, complete with a white loom.

21 21

Before we go fully inside the Frame 4000D, we pop off the front panel, which is held in place with four POGO pins. This reveals a dust filter that is magnetically held in place.

Inside the Corsair Frame 4000D ATX Case

21 21

Now that we are inside the Frame 4000D, with all the removable panels removed, we can see a very open design. Believe it or not, Corsair has engineered for the motherboard tray to be removed. Yeah, this feature is pretty cool.

21 21

Looking at the PCIe bracket again, we can see the cutout, which allows for a 90-degree rotation and up to a three-slotted GPU.

21 21

The motherboard tray supports traditional ATX and reverse/back connect motherboards.

21 21

The removable rear cable side of the motherboard tray shows nine Corsair-branded Velcro straps to aid in better cable management. Spoiler alert: This is really good. The front I/O cables, which are white, are routed up through the bottom of the front of the Frame 4000D, complete with a white wire loom. Nice attention to detail, Corsair.

21 21

We can't forget the three included 120mm ARGB RS performance fans pre-installed as front air intake. But if these three 120mm fans aren't what you are looking for, you can alternatively install up to two 200mm fans, compliments of the adjustable Infi-Rail Fan system that Corsair has developed.

21 21

The top of the Frame 4000D supports either 120 or 140mm fans, which can be installed simply by unscrewing the two screws on the InfiRail Fan Mounting System. One thing to note here is that the top section is not removable, which somewhat negates its "modularity."

21 21

Now, we come to the brown box we saw in the beginning. It houses the fan side mount bracket should the end user want more fan configurations. Also inside are mounting screws and the Safety, Compliance, and Warranty Information leaflet.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Case Test System

Final Thoughts

21 21

Upon building in the Frame 4000D, I fully removed the motherboard tray, which allows the user to install the motherboard with ease. This is a welcomed feature that makes building a computer that much easier. Also, the PSU shroud is completely removable by removing a few screws, making installing anything much easier. Nice touch, Corsair.

21 21

Now that the build is complete inside the Frame 4000D, I can honestly say that having a back-connect motherboard is a cabling godsend. The Frame 4000D has excellent cable management, with all the Velcro straps strategically placed throughout the perimeter and going up the center. If side fans are more your style, the Frame 4000D can accommodate three additional 120mm fans or two 140mm fans in the side location via the included fan bracket in the brown cardboard accessory box.

21 21

For testing, I used Intel's Core i5 12600K CPU on a Z790 Project Zero motherboard from MSI to test Corsair's Frame 4000D ATX mid-tower case. Two sticks of Corsair's Dominator Platinum DDR5-7200 RAM were run at DDR5-4800 M/T for memory stability. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity GPU was run at its stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility for the test GPU. The Intel Core i5 12600K CPU is now being cooled by the Pure Rock Pro 3 heatsink from be quiet!, which has two 120mm fans in a dual tower configuration for optimal cooling performance.

For the fan configuration, the Corsair Frame 4000D's fans are set up by default with three RS ARGB 120mm fans mounted as front air intake. This kind of fan configuration creates a positive case pressure scenario with no fan as the rear exhaust. Temperatures for the Intel Core i5 12600K rose to a max temperature of 72C but averaged 63C while maintaining a boost clock of around 4.5GHz. Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity hit a maximum temperature of 78C but only lowered the average temperature to 77.1C. Overall, the temperatures were quite good for the CPU and GPU due to the sufficient cool air from the front intake fans.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.60.7300 for over 6 hours; the ambient temperature was 19C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.65.1, and CPU-Z 2.15.0.x64.

21 21

Wrapping up this review of Corsair's Frame 4000D ATX Mid-Tower case, I can honestly say that this was one of the easiest builds I have completed. Now, having a reverse/back connect motherboard like MSI's Z790 Project Zero makes installing any hardware easy, especially while doing any sort of cable management along the way. Focusing more on build construction and quality, Corsair has paid serious attention to detail regarding the fitment and functionality of all the removable panels while not sacrificing cooling performance. On the contrary, having reworked the front intake with its dubbed "3D Y" design, Corsair does yield great cooling results, albeit it feels like a cheese grater.

Moving on to the pricing, Corsair has three different price points for the three models. The base model, which goes for $94.99, excludes fans. The next model, the RS model, has three non-ARGB RS 120mm fans, which are included for $114.99. Lastly, the RS ARGB model, which is the model we tested) has three of Corsair's RS 120mm ARGB fans pre-installed in the front fan location, going for $124.99. It's not bad if you ask me about the value of the Corsair name.

In conclusion, Corsair did a great job revamping the 4000D and adding the Frame name while giving it a bit more modularity and increasing airflow. With all the recent news of the US tariffs in play, we can only hope that the pricing will remain stable.