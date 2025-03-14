ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition Review - 1440p Gaming that's Built to Last

TweakTown's Rating: 87% The Bottom Line The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070's revamped design is a winner. Built for overclocking, it offers faster performance than the Founders Edition model while benefiting from fantastic features like DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, and RTX Neural Shaders. Pros Built for overclocking and 1440p gaming

30% faster than the RTX 4070 for 4K gaming

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are both excellent here

Entry-level Path Tracing

TUG Gaming's revamped design is stylish, durable, and runs cool Cons 12GB of VRAM instead of 16GB

AMD's RDNA 4, especially the Radeon RX 9070 XT, offers real competition

2025 OC model pricing is a little crazy Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Newegg for $752.98 USD Buy at Newegg for $1120.34 CAD Buy at PC Case Gear for $1399 AUD

Introduction

It's been quite the year for GPU launches, where in the first three months we've seen no less than four GPUs launch from NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Series and two from AMD's new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series. For GPU reviewers worldwide, it has been a stressful time, to say the least, and for consumers too - thanks to shortages, availability, and pricing being all over the place. And that's putting it mildly. However, once you set aside those things and look purely at performance and features, it's safe to say that every card we've tested has been great for 1440p or 4K gaming. As a mid-range offering, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition sits firmly in the 1440p camp with performance that is, on average, on par with AMD's similarly priced Radeon RX 9070.

A quick look at the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070

If you've been a PC gamer for a while then ASUS's TUF Gaming series of GPUs probably doesn't need a formal introduction. With its military-inspired design, rugged build and reliability that is designed to last you several years of jumping into rounds of Counter-Strike 2 or firing up Cyberpunk 2077 to bask in the neon glow of Night City, it's one of those of those models where you don't need to be told that it's good. But, we'll do that anyway. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition is a solid 1440p performer, that delivers a notable boost to performance when stacked up against the GeForce RTX 4070 it replaces - in a form that is as tough as the naming suggests.

Looking at the averages of our 14-game benchmark suite that includes a range of titles covering multiple genres, it's 25.5% faster for 1440p gaming and a respectable 31.4% faster for 4K gaming when compared to the previous generation's RTX 4070. These results are notably faster than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition because of the generous out-of-the-box overclock you get. When you pair that with ASUS's very cool new look, and cooling, the GPU barely even breaks a sweat. There's a lot to get excited about when picking up the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070, as it's a card that also benefits significantly from the arrival of DLSS 4.

71 71

VIEW GALLERY - 71 IMAGES

With the new transformer AI model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, image quality is crisp and detailed, regardless of whether you're gaming at 1440p or 4K. Playing with DLSS 4 enabled is superior to running the same game natively with TAA. And with the new Multi Frame Generation, exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series, single-player titles with ray-tracing run incredibly smooth while remaining responsive. The new RTX Blackwell architecture is designed for cutting-edge Neural Rendering, and one of the best examples is Remedy's Alan Wake 2 in action with Full Ray Tracing.

However, the GeForce RTX 5070 faces stiff competition from the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. With AMD stepping up its ray-tracing game and introducing FSR 4, the question of which way to go isn't as straightforward as it used to be. In the coming days, we'll review the ASUS TUF Gaming version of the Radeon RX 9070, this GPU's direct competitor, which features a similarly inflated price point.

Yes, as we've seen across all GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU launches this year, OC models are currently being sold at prices much higher than the advertised MSRPs. This is something to remember as we dig deeper into the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

71 71

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

With the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine - the result is frame rates of up to 4K 240 FPS and higher without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

71 71

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a patch or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with 75 games and apps supported (so far).

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist becoming more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. RTX Blackwell is a game changer for creators and editors, especially with the new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the GeForce RTX 5070 compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GeForce RTX 5070 GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GeForce RTX 4070 Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 8960 6144 7168 5888 Tensor Cores (AI) 280 (5th Gen) 192 (5th Gen) 224 (4th Gen) 184 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 1406 988 568 466 Ray Tracing Cores 70 (4th Gen) 48 (4th Gen) 56 (3rd Gen) 46 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2452 MHz 2512 MHz 2475 MHz 2475 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 256 Bit 192 Bit 192 Bit 192 Bit Bandwidth 896 GB/sec 672 GB/sec 504 GB/sec 504 GB/sec TGP 300W 250W 220W 200W

Swipe / scroll right to see more ->

The GeForce RTX 50 Series and the new RTX Blackwell architecture are built for the AI era of gaming, where machine learning will be leveraged to enhance image quality and performance, assist in texture compression, and even introduce AI assistants in-game and on your desktop. However, in a first for a new GeForce RTX generation, the 50 Series has arrived without a notable process node shrink, which in and of itself usually leads to efficiency gains and being able to put more stuff like CUDA Cores and RT Cores onto a chip.

Built using a similar custom TSMC 4N process that NVIDIA used for the GeForce RTX 40 Series, there's not much separating the GeForce RTX 4070 and the GeForce RTX 5070 - spec-wise. The new RTX 5070 only features 4% more CUDA, Tensor, and RT Cores than the RTX 4070, and 14% less than 2024's GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER refresh. And yet, when looking at the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070's 4K gaming performance below, it's still 31.4% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 and 13.6% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

71 71

Naturally, RTX Blackwell features several improvements and optimizations when compared to Ada Lovelace, not to mention the shift to faster GDDR7 memory where the same 12GB capacity is capable of delivering 33% more bandwidth than the GDDR6X memory in the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER. The latest RT and Tensor Cores improve ray-tracing performance (notably in heavy Path Tracing workloads) while doubling the potential AI performance with FP4 support and new AI management hardware.

There's also a new media engine for creators with enhanced encoding and decoding capabilities, the latest PCIe Gen5 interface, DisplayPort 2.1, and support for hundreds of apps, CUDA, AI workloads, and more. All good stuff, but we do feel that without a process node shrink and a more modest generational uplift to performance (the GeForce RTX 5070's performance closely aligns with the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti) then NVIDIA really should have increased the VRAM capacity to 16GB of fast GDDR7 memory. This would better future proof the card for 4K gaming while also helping to better differentiate it from the previous generation's RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Codename GB205 Model ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GDDR7 OC Edition Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 48 CUDA Cores 6144 Tensor Cores (AI) 988 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 94 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2640 MHz (OC Mode), 2610 MHz (Boost) Memory 12GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 672 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 48 MB TGP 250W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 2 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (2 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions 329 x 140 x 62.5mm

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series and the Radeon RX 9000 Series, AMD's TUF Gaming GPUs have been given a visual and cooling overhaul. First, the aesthetics are an impressive improvement over previous versions without drastically changing the TUF frame/box look (ASUS calls it a 'metal exoskeleton') and brushed metal finish. Here, it's more of a sci-fi look with rivets and shiny bits, with only minimal RGB. Less military of today and more military of the distant future or what you might find in James Cameron's Avatar or Terminator series. It's still a relatively large GPU, just over 3-slots in thickness, with three high-quality axial fans, and a generous heatsink and fin stack.

71 71

Everything about the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 is built to last, from the dual-ball fan bearing axial fans rated at 80,000 hours to using a phase-change GPU thermal pad instead of thermal paste. Even the PCB is coated with a special layer to protect it from dust and moisture. The TUF Gaming series gets its name from using military-grade components for power delivery, and that hasn't changed. With the company's automated manufacturing process, the result is a GPU that runs cool and is quiet and efficient.

71 71

As an OC model it ships with a 2640 MHz boost clock speed, which is 100+ MHz higher than the 2512 MHz reference spec. With the premium build and cooling, this can be pushed even higher without impacting the GPU's thermal performance using ASUS's excellent GPU Tweak III software. We could overclock the GPU to 2810 MHz without impacting thermal performance - impressive. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 also sports a Dual BIOS for a Quiet and Performance mode, and the fans turn off once the GPU temperature drops below 50 degrees Celsius.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

71 71

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5070, all tests are run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Returnal (RT) Third-person action roguelike with in-built benchmark that tests environment destruction, particle effects, ray-traced reflections, and more. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 1440p using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS 4.

Gaming Performance Analysis - 1080p, 1440p, and 4K

Average Gaming Performance - 1080p Results

71 71

With cards like the GeForce RTX 5060 around the corner, we'll be testing more and more 1080p performance, and here we see the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 deliver performance that is 19% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 while only being 5.4% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. Performance is roughly on par with the Radeon RX 9070. Naturally, many GPUs run in bottlenecks or limitations at this resolution, and the GeForce RTX 5070 is included in that list. Still, you're looking at triple-digit performance in every game you throw at it, so this is a decent GPU for pairing with an ultra-fast 1080p display.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

71 71

Increase the resolution to 1440p, the fastest-growing PC gaming display market sector, and the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 shines. Although performance varies from title to title, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 and the Radeon RX 9070 deliver - on average - similar performance at this resolution. And with these two GPUs featuring the same price, the advantage probably goes to the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 based on features alone. NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 Super Resolution update looks incredible at 1440p, with image quality that is second to none.

For Cyberpunk 2077's demanding 'RT Ultra' mode at 1440p, DLSS 4 not only turns a 50 FPS experience into a smooth 80 FPS one, but the new transformer-model-powered Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction delivers an experience that is more detailed and immersive than rendering the game natively. Even the popular free-to-play hero shooter Marvel Rivals sees a massive 44% boost to performance with DLSS 4, which puts performance into the realm of the GeForce RTX 5080. DLSS 4, wherever available, can be viewed as a bonus generational-like boost to performance.

For 1440p gaming the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 is slightly faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 25.5% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070. However, it's only 8.2% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, which does highlight a problem with the GeForce RTX 5070. With the same VRAM capacity, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER does make the GeForce RTX 5070 feel like a refresh of that refresh - as opposed to a true generational successor to the GeForce RTX 4070. Looking at more powerful options, the Radeon RX 9070 XT (in overclocked AORUS ELITE form) is 13.7% faster at this resolution than the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070. At the same time, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is 22.5% faster, which is enough of a performance gap for NVIDIA to release a GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER in 2026.

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

71 71

Bump up the resolution to 4K and, on average, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 still delivers performance on par with the Radeon RX 9070. It's also 31.4% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 and 13.6% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. As AMD's mid-range competitor features 16GB of slower GDDR6 memory, this result does show that not having 16GB of memory isn't a deal breaker - it's just disappointing. If anything, you might need to tweak the settings from everything set to max to find the performance sweet spot.

Interestingly, this is the first generation where NVIDIA's mid-range offering doesn't blow away its AMD counterpart in terms of ray-tracing performance. Dragon Age: The Veilguard with ray-tracing runs 18% faster on the Radeon RX 9070, while F1 24 runs 6.5% faster. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 leads in games with Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing. This goes to show you that AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs have delivered a massive improvement to Radeon RT, however, without a Ray Reconstruction alternative and DLSS being available in significantly more titles than AMD's new FSR 4, NVIDIA does have the image quality advantage. Right now, ray-tracing titles look better running on GeForce RTX hardware.

As performance decreases as you make the jump from 1440p to 4K gaming, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's 21% lead over the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 does make that a better option for pairing with a 4K display. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 is still a capable card at this resolution, however, you will need to tweak settings and enable technologies like DLSS to boost performance. The good thing about DLSS 4 is that using the 'Performance' mode in 4K delivers better-than-native results, which makes the GeForce RTX 4070 a 4K gaming beast in any title with DLSS 4 support.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

When comparing the GeForce RTX 5070 to the Radeon RX 9070, the performance varies from title to title, which is probably why we're seeing some interesting synthetic benchmark results. The 1440p-based Steel Nomad Light test shows that the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 scores 7.7% higher than the Radeon RX 9070. However, in the 4K Steel Nomad test, the Radeon RX 9070 scores 17.2% higher. When it comes to the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070, these results aren't entirely indicative of what we see in all gaming workloads as the RTX 5070 also delivers a score that is around 33 to 36% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 in both tests.

71 71

3DMark Port Royal has been a staple ray-tracing benchmark for several GPU generations, and as expected it's one test where NVIDIA hardware has dominated the charts. However, with AMD closing the gap, the Radeon RX 9070 scores higher than the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070. This isn't an anomaly either, as games with lighter or moderate ray-tracing workloads run faster on AMD's new RDNA 4 hardware than on the GeForce RTX 5070. However, GeForce still has the edge regarding heavy ray-tracing workloads and Path Tracing. Here the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 delivers a score that is 35% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070, and a score that is on par with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering better-than-native image quality.

71 71

Multi Frame Generation takes the Frame Generation technology introduced with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and leverages the enhanced AI hardware of the GeForce RTX 50 Series to generate additional frames. Using the 4X mode, three additional AI-generated frames are added for every rendered frame. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, 79 FPS becomes 105 FPS with DLSS Super Resolution and then 161 FPS with Multi Frame Generation 2X and 278 FPS with Multi Frame Generation 4X.

It's impressive technology, as it can dramatically increase smoothness and motion clarity in a lot of games, however, it's something that does require that input performance (which would be DLSS 4 Super Resolution) of around 70 to 80 FPS for the result to deliver a smooth and responsive experience. Also, with a slight increase to latency, it makes more sense to use it in single-player games. NVIDIA notes that Multi Frame Generation is a technology designed for modern high refresh-rate displays, and you'll only get the full benefit when enabling it on a 200+ Hz screen.

Path Tracing Performance - 1440p

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU like the GeForce RTX 5070. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Thanks to DLSS 4 and the new Multi Frame Generation technology, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 can deliver a great Path Tracing experience in 1440p. In Alan Wake 2, the 73 FPS you get with DLSS 4's new transformer model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction delivers fantastic image quality. And with Remedy's title being the first to implement RTX Mega Geometry technology, ray-tracing performance gets a double-digit boost from neural rendering. With Frame Generation, Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 deliver a responsive 100+ FPS experience that offers a glimpse at the future of PC gaming visuals. We've included RDNA 4 results, however, without a DLSS Ray Reconstruction alternative, image quality suffers considerably compared to what you get on the GeForce RTX 5070.

71 71

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the best-performing Full Ray Tracing game to date. However, with 12GB of VRAM, the Texture Pool Size in the game's settings needs to be lowered (this doesn't affect image quality). Getting 90 FPS with DLSS 4 Super Resolution is fantastic, and this offers an excellent baseline for Multi Frame Generation to do its thing. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is built using a custom version of id Software's idTech engine, which is set to power the highly anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages, which will ship with Full Ray Tracing support. Based on these results, it's safe to say that the next DOOM will run just fine on the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

71 71

Although it features a higher power rating than the GeForce RTX 4070, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 doesn't draw that much more power when gaming in 1440p. It's the most efficient GPU in the GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up, and it is also more efficient than its RDNA 4 counterparts. ASUS's TUF Gaming design is a winner, too, as the quiet performance and cooling is enough to ensure that the GPU temperature doesn't go much higher than 60 degrees Celsius.

Final Thoughts

With its revamped design, out-of-the-box overclock, and fantastic thermal performance, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition is an impressive GPU that shines bright when gaming at 1440p. And even in OC form, the GeForce RTX 5070 is an excellent option for overclockers as we were able to boost the clock speed of the TUF Gaming model by 300 MHz, alongside memory speed and increasing the power limit with ASUS's GPU Tweak III software. The result is additional performance that you can see in titles like Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077, and F1 24. So, for those looking to an RTX 5070 they can tinker with, premium models with excellent cooling are the way to go.

71 71

However, there are a few hurdles to note when looking at a GPU like the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 in the current climate/market. Premium models for all GeForce RTX 50 and Radeon RX 9000 Series cards are sold at inflated prices due to supply, demand, and other factors. This makes the increasingly elusive MSRP models better value, even though the OC performance of a GPU like the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 makes it the clear winner. AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT for $599 is 2025's most impressive GPU release; however, finding one for this price is difficult - and downright impossible outside of the US.

Ultimately, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 is an impressive GPU because of its performance and features with an eye on the future of neural rendering. DLSS 4's new transformer model, available for all GeForce RTX owners, is a game changer for image quality at 1440p and 4K. It's now available in over 100 games and apps, so it's a real selling point for choosing the GeForce RTX 5070 over its direct competition. For those looking to upgrade from the GeForce RTX 30 Series, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 presents a massive leap forward over the popular GeForce RTX 3070. Outside of gaming, the GeForce RTX 5070 is also a fantastic choice for creators, and AI performance gets a significant boost thanks to the arrival of FP4 support.