TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap

While not an Elite performer, the T-Force GC Pro 2TB low-cost PCIe Gen5 SSD delivers more than 13,000 MB/s throughput while being easy on the wallet.

Introduction & Drive Details

Back in May 2024, we got to review TeamGroup's all Chinese-made PCIe Gen5 SSD, the T-Force GE Pro 4TB. At that time, it was the first and only retail-ready alternative to the Phison E26-controlled PCIe Gen5 SSD. The all-Chinese-made drive performed quite well, much better than any PCIe Gen4 SSD ever made, and its price point was/is among the best in its class.

Building on the success of its T-Force GE Pro, TeamGroup has another all-Chinese-made PCIe Gen5 SSD that is looking to fill enthusiast storage slots. The TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro is an even more cost effective PCIe Gen5 option than its predecessor, the GE Pro, but with a bit less performance on offer. The T-Force GC Pro can deliver more than 13,000 MB/s throughput for less than 10 cents per gigabyte, potentially making it one of the best value propositions in enthusiast grade PCIe Gen5 storage.

Like the T-Force GE Pro, the GC Pro is powered by InnoGrit's IG5666 PCIe Gen5 x4 eight-channel controller. This Chinese developed and made PCIe Gen5 controller is made on a 12nm process, making it compact and relatively power efficient while at the same time capable of delivering over 14,000 MB/s sequential throughput when paired with a fast flash array.

The GC Pro like the GE Pro comes arrayed with YMTC flash. This flash has proven to be some of the best of its kind ever made. We aren't sure if it's the very same 232-layer 2,400 MT flash that arrays the GE Pro, but as previously stated, the GC Pro's performance is throttled back from that of the GE Pro even though they appear to employ an identical controller and flash combination.

Okay, now let's dive in and see what the T-Force GC Pro 2TB can do for you by the numbers.

Drive Details

Item Details Model T-Force GC Pro 2TB MSRP $200 Model Number TM8FFL002T0C129 Interface PCIe Gen5 x4 Form Factor M.2 2280 Performance Up to 12,500 MB/s Warranty 5-Years Limited

Current price points and endurance are both excellent, as is its 5-year limited warranty.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

AMD Test System

Because we at TweakTown like to be first at everything whenever we can, we will present our storage performance results for the test subject on both Intel Core Ultra 200 Series and 9000 Series AMD platforms going forward for the foreseeable future. Because Intel still delivers the best real-world storage performance, our running chart will continue to be Intel-based until AMD can deliver better real-world storage performance than its rival.

Please note that we have completely retested all the 50 SSDs that comprise our comparison products using our new Intel Ultra Core 9 285K test platform. Results going forward cannot be compared with our previous 14th Gen Intel results or previous AMD results, as we've updated there as well. We believe it is important to keep our platforms current in terms of the latest hardware and operating system versions. We have also updated our OS to Windows 11 Pro 24H2. Overall, the pecking order has remained the same just at roughly 5% lower real-world performance than before.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we are including results for PS5-compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward.

For SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

Although not advertised for PS5 storage expansion nor delivering compelling performance, the GC Pro, unlike the faster GE Pro we tested previously, can indeed make the cut.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Max IOPS, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for both sequential throughput and Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, the drive delivers exactly as advertised and then some, even in our more demanding user state. Excellent.

Max IOPS

Interestingly, TeamGroup does not factory spec random performance for either the GE Pro or the GC Pro. With numbers like this, we would think they would want to advertise them, but apparently not. Impressive.

ATTO

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of QD4 sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. At a queue depth of four, our GC Pro 2TB favors sequential transfers of 4MB or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 2MB or larger when programming (writing) data.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data, ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance random or sequential, is an infrequent operation and such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example being how many times is a game installed vs. how many times it's played. Good enough.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially for the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now, we've reached the point where results start to matter, as they are a direct reflection of user experience.

Here is where we begin to see a real difference between the GC Pro and our test subject the GE Pro. The GE Pro is a significantly better gamer than any flash-based PCIe Gen4 SSD, while the GC Pro gets beaten by many of the top performing PCIe Gen4 SSDs currently in circulation.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This test writes 204GB of data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games such as Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data, which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

Quite a respectable performance here for our value-priced contender. Just a few points behind the GE Pro, and this time, only two PCIe Gen4 SSDs can deliver a bit more.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

Of all the benchmarks we run, it can be argued that this one offers the best reflection of a typical consumer use case scenario. Again, our test subject delivers respectable performance but leaves us wanting a bit more.

Final Thoughts

As our real-world performance figures indicate, the T-Force GC Pro doesn't deliver head-turning performance. In terms of sequential throughput, though, our contender delivers exceptionally well for its price point. As far as we know, it is the only $200 2TB SSD capable of delivering up to 13,300 MB/s throughput. When viewed from that perspective, the T-Force GC Pro 2TB could be exactly what some are looking for.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. Currently, we consider a user experience score of 15K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer.

As we see it, $200 for 2TB of 13,300 MB/s throughput is worth a close look, earning the T-Force GC Pro 2TB our Best Value Award.