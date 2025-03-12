All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage
SSDs

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap

While not an Elite performer, the T-Force GC Pro 2TB low-cost PCIe Gen5 SSD delivers more than 13,000 MB/s throughput while being easy on the wallet.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap
Senior Hardware Editor
Published
Manufactured by TeamGroup with an MSRP of $200 (TM8FFL002T0C129)
6 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 89%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

With a price point of 10 cents per gigabyte for more than 13,000 MB/s throughput, the GC Pro 2TB presents a great value proposition.

Pros

  • Pricing
  • Sequential throughput
  • Random throughput

Cons

  • Less real-world performance than its peers
  • Poor PS5 performance

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon for $193.78 USD
Buy at Newegg for $199.99 USD
Buy at Amazon for $322.52 CAD
Buy at Newegg for $257.98 CAD

Introduction & Drive Details

Back in May 2024, we got to review TeamGroup's all Chinese-made PCIe Gen5 SSD, the T-Force GE Pro 4TB. At that time, it was the first and only retail-ready alternative to the Phison E26-controlled PCIe Gen5 SSD. The all-Chinese-made drive performed quite well, much better than any PCIe Gen4 SSD ever made, and its price point was/is among the best in its class.

Building on the success of its T-Force GE Pro, TeamGroup has another all-Chinese-made PCIe Gen5 SSD that is looking to fill enthusiast storage slots. The TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro is an even more cost effective PCIe Gen5 option than its predecessor, the GE Pro, but with a bit less performance on offer. The T-Force GC Pro can deliver more than 13,000 MB/s throughput for less than 10 cents per gigabyte, potentially making it one of the best value propositions in enthusiast grade PCIe Gen5 storage.

Like the T-Force GE Pro, the GC Pro is powered by InnoGrit's IG5666 PCIe Gen5 x4 eight-channel controller. This Chinese developed and made PCIe Gen5 controller is made on a 12nm process, making it compact and relatively power efficient while at the same time capable of delivering over 14,000 MB/s sequential throughput when paired with a fast flash array.

The GC Pro like the GE Pro comes arrayed with YMTC flash. This flash has proven to be some of the best of its kind ever made. We aren't sure if it's the very same 232-layer 2,400 MT flash that arrays the GE Pro, but as previously stated, the GC Pro's performance is throttled back from that of the GE Pro even though they appear to employ an identical controller and flash combination.

Okay, now let's dive in and see what the T-Force GC Pro 2TB can do for you by the numbers.

Drive Details

ItemDetails
ModelT-Force GC Pro 2TB
MSRP$200
Model NumberTM8FFL002T0C129
InterfacePCIe Gen5 x4
Form FactorM.2 2280
PerformanceUp to 12,500 MB/s
Warranty5-Years Limited
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 01
42

Current price points and endurance are both excellent, as is its 5-year limited warranty.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 02
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 03TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 04
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 05
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 06
42

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

ItemDetails
MotherboardASUS Z890 Apex (Buy at Amazon)
CPUIntel Core Ultra 9 285K (Buy at Amazon)
GPUMSI SUPRIM X RTX 3080 12GB (Buy at Amazon)
CoolerAlphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 (Buy at Amazon)
RAMPatriot Viper Xtreme 5 8000 48GB (Buy at Amazon)
Power Supplybe quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 1200W (Buy at Amazon)
CasePrimoChill's Praxis Wetbench (Buy at Amazon)
OSMicrosoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit (Buy at Amazon)

AMD Test System

ItemDetails
MotherboardGIGABYTE X870E AORUS Master (Buy at Amazon)
CPUAMD Ryzen 9 9950X (Buy at Amazon)
GPUMSI SUPRIM X RTX 3080 12GB (Buy at Amazon)
CoolerAlphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 (Buy at Amazon)
RAMSabrent Rocket DDR5 32GB (Buy at Amazon)
Power Supplybe quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 1200W (Buy at Amazon)
CasePrimoChill's Praxis Wetbench (Buy at Amazon)
OSMicrosoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit (Buy at Amazon)

Because we at TweakTown like to be first at everything whenever we can, we will present our storage performance results for the test subject on both Intel Core Ultra 200 Series and 9000 Series AMD platforms going forward for the foreseeable future. Because Intel still delivers the best real-world storage performance, our running chart will continue to be Intel-based until AMD can deliver better real-world storage performance than its rival.

Please note that we have completely retested all the 50 SSDs that comprise our comparison products using our new Intel Ultra Core 9 285K test platform. Results going forward cannot be compared with our previous 14th Gen Intel results or previous AMD results, as we've updated there as well. We believe it is important to keep our platforms current in terms of the latest hardware and operating system versions. We have also updated our OS to Windows 11 Pro 24H2. Overall, the pecking order has remained the same just at roughly 5% lower real-world performance than before.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we are including results for PS5-compatible SSDs we test as a part of our reviews going forward.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 07
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 08
42

For SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 09
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 10
42

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 11
42

Although not advertised for PS5 storage expansion nor delivering compelling performance, the GC Pro, unlike the faster GE Pro we tested previously, can indeed make the cut.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Max IOPS, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 12
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 13
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 14
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 15
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 16
42

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for both sequential throughput and Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, the drive delivers exactly as advertised and then some, even in our more demanding user state. Excellent.

Max IOPS

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 17
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 18
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 19
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 20
42

Interestingly, TeamGroup does not factory spec random performance for either the GE Pro or the GC Pro. With numbers like this, we would think they would want to advertise them, but apparently not. Impressive.

ATTO

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 21
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 22
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 23
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 24
42

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of QD4 sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. At a queue depth of four, our GC Pro 2TB favors sequential transfers of 4MB or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 2MB or larger when programming (writing) data.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 25
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 26
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 27
42

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data, ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance random or sequential, is an infrequent operation and such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example being how many times is a game installed vs. how many times it's played. Good enough.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 28
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 28
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 30
42

Unlike programming (writing) data, serving data to the host (reading) is typically an important performance metric as it relates to the consumer space. Again, nothing to write home about but still good enough being pretty much equal with the faster GE Pro.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

  • Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.
  • Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.
  • Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.
  • Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.
  • Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.
  • Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 31
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 32
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 33
42

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially for the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now, we've reached the point where results start to matter, as they are a direct reflection of user experience.

Here is where we begin to see a real difference between the GC Pro and our test subject the GE Pro. The GE Pro is a significantly better gamer than any flash-based PCIe Gen4 SSD, while the GC Pro gets beaten by many of the top performing PCIe Gen4 SSDs currently in circulation.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This test writes 204GB of data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games such as Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data, which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 34
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 35
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 36
42

Quite a respectable performance here for our value-priced contender. Just a few points behind the GE Pro, and this time, only two PCIe Gen4 SSDs can deliver a bit more.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 37
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 38
42
TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 39
42

Of all the benchmarks we run, it can be argued that this one offers the best reflection of a typical consumer use case scenario. Again, our test subject delivers respectable performance but leaves us wanting a bit more.

Final Thoughts

As our real-world performance figures indicate, the T-Force GC Pro doesn't deliver head-turning performance. In terms of sequential throughput, though, our contender delivers exceptionally well for its price point. As far as we know, it is the only $200 2TB SSD capable of delivering up to 13,300 MB/s throughput. When viewed from that perspective, the T-Force GC Pro 2TB could be exactly what some are looking for.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 40
42

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. Currently, we consider a user experience score of 15K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer.

TeamGroup T-Force GC Pro 2TB SSD Review - 13,000 MB/s on the Cheap 41
42

As we see it, $200 for 2TB of 13,300 MB/s throughput is worth a close look, earning the T-Force GC Pro 2TB our Best Value Award.

Performance

85%

Quality

85%

Features

90%

Value

95%

Overall

89%

The Bottom Line

With a price point of 10 cents per gigabyte for more than 13,000 MB/s throughput, the GC Pro 2TB presents a great value proposition.

TweakTown award
