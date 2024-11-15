YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard Review - A Keyboard for FPS Fans

TweakTown's Rating: 86% The Bottom Line The YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard is an affordable keyboard for competitive gamers that includes cutting-edge features like Rapid Trigger and adjustable magnetic switches. Pros Adjustable magnetic switches

Gamer-specific Rapid Trigger and Dynamic Keystroke features

Premium keycaps

Affordable Cons Plastic build

Wired only

Wired only

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

If you're a competitive gamer who plays a lot of shooters and looking for a new keyboard with the highly sought-after 'Rapid Trigger' and 'Snap Tap' features for shooters like Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends, the YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard is an affordable alternative to the more expensive options out there.

'Rapid Trigger,' as it's called, is a feature commonly found on newer keyboards with Hall Effect or adjustable magnetic switches that allow you to adjust the actuation point. The actuation point is the distance a key needs to be pressed before it activates or triggers, and adjustable magnetic switches, as seen in the YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard, let you customize this right down to tiny 0.1mm-sized increments.

A quick look at the YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard

Rapid Trigger is the ability for the switch or key to instantly reset as soon as you let go, meaning that it can be pressed immediately and rapidly without waiting until it hits a specified reset point measured in mm. Snap Tap, another feature found in this type of keyboard - alongside Dynamic Keystrokes - is about making things like walking, running, and strafing in a competitive shooter easier to the point where it can improve your overall performance.

This is not to say that you need all these features to be there if you're an FPS gamer looking to pick up a new keyboard, but it certainly helps. The YUNZII RT75 is a notable keyboard because it's one of the most affordable 'Rapid Trigger' boards. As we all know, budget or affordable options usually have to cut some corners or intelligently omit some features or flourishes to keep the costs down, and the YUNZII RT75 is no different. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard Product Type Rapid Trigger Magnetic Keyboard Compatibility Windows , macOS Interface Wired USB Size 75% TKL Polling Rate 1000 Hz Switch Outemu Magnetic Hall Effect Switches Actuation Point Adjustable 0.1mm up to 3.7mm Keycaps Double-shot PBT Cherry Profile Keycaps Dimensions 334.4 x 143.6 x 65mm Weight 865 grams What's in the Box YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard, USB-C to USB-A cable, Custom WASD keycaps, keycap/switch puller, user guide

Kosta's Test System

Design & Software

Design

Weighing at around 865 grams, the YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard is a minimal and stylish 75% form factor TKL board with a shades-of-grey look that helps highlight the RGB lighting. One of the first things you notice when unboxing the YUNZII RT75 is that the build, including the top cover and underside, is made from a flexible but durable plastic. Naturally, this helps contribute toward the $90 or so price tag, but the downside is that the overall feel is a little cheap when stacked against more premium boards that include aluminum casing.

Also, the YUNZII RT75 is purely wired, with a USB-C connection on the keyboard side and a polling rate of 1000 MHz, which is the current standard for low-latency performance. Outside the plastic frame, the YUNZII RT75's build is impressive for a sub-$100 Rapid Trigger board, with gasket mounts, silicon pads, foam, plates, and a few other touches to ensure a consistent feel when typing. Depending on the pressed key, the cushioning and sound are decent, but there can be some noticeable wobble and a ping sound on the debounce. This is not a huge problem, but it is worth noting as you don't have that cushiony feel and sound dampening of higher-end boards here.

On the other hand, the Double Shot PBT Keycaps have an excellent feel and pair well with the pre-lubed hot-swappable Outemu magnetic switches. Outemu is a switch brand that is essentially a Cherry MX and Gateron clone. However, the ones implemented here are rated at 100 million clicks and, in our testing, performed on par with magnetic switches found in more expensive keyboards. A nice touch is that the keyboard comes equipped with replaceable translucent WASD keycaps for a more vibrant RGB presentation when playing competitive titles.

In the top right corner of the YUNZII RT75, you'll find a customizable knob that has a sturdy feel. The default functionality of the knob is a volume dial, which also includes a button for muting audio. However, with a wired keyboard, the YUNZII RT75 is compatible with Windows, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Switching between Mac and Windows modes is carried out via a simple Function keypress.

Software

The YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard features detailed customization, which is to be expected for a keyboard with adjustable magnetic switches. This is handled via the QMK web interface, which works in any modern browser after downloading and installing the YUNZII RT75 keyboard-specific driver and configuration file. The layout is intuitive, but you'll need a basic grasp of how magnetic switches work to make the most of it.

The good news is that the four included profiles dramatically change how the switches and keyboard feel when typing and playing games and cover most use cases. The 'Comfort' mode is your standard switch configuration, with each key's actuation point set to 2mm with a total travel distance of 4mm. The 'Sensitive' mode lives up to its name by changing each switch's actuation point to 0.5mm, which is great for touch typing or those who want that immediate response. The 'Game' mode is the same but adds Quick or Rapid Trigger functionality to every key.

Unfortunately, you can't customize any of the existing modes. Instead, you'll need to use the Customize preset to change all keys or individual key settings. The interface gives you a switch diagram, the actuation/press and release points, and the option to simulate the performance so your keypresses don't mess up with the browser.

In the Advanced Settings, you'll find the Dynamic Keystrokes feature, which allows you to assign multiple functions to a single keypress based on multiple actuation points. This macro-like feature is only found on keyboards with magnetic switches and is excellent for gamers.

The QMK web interface also includes a separate screen for assigning and remapping secondary functions, a dedicated Macro recording tool, detailed RGB customization, and the ability to save and share settings. It's a robust suite of features, and although it's browser-based and not a dedicated app, changes are applied very quickly, and the UI design is clean and detailed.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

What's it like to play a shooter like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or DOOM Eternal with the YUNZII RT75 in 'Game' mode with Rapid Trigger functionality? Well, it can be a game changer and something you can quickly adjust to. Being able to strafe with only the slightest movement on each key is brilliant for fast-paced action and removes the need for waiting for that debounce. Magnetic switches have a different feel than tactile mechanical switches, but the difference isn't as pronounced as you might think.

Even though the YUNZII RT75's cushioning and sound dampening aren't quite at that premium level, the spacebar has an excellent feel - essential for gaming - and feels the same no matter where you apply pressure. Throw in the ability to adjust the height, and the YUNZII RT75 feels right at home as a gaming keyboard. After a few weeks of solid use, the performance felt the same as it had on day one.

Productivity

The good thing about having adjustable magnetic switches is the ability to change the feel of each keypress because stuff like near-instantaneous actuation and Rapid Trigger functionality can be a bit of a pain when you're writing messages and emails and accidental keystrokes or multiple keypresses are being registered when they shouldn't be. Switching to the 'Comfort' mode, the YUNZII RT75 is a great all-rounder, and the minimal 75% form factor and grey color scheme doesn't look out of place in a work environment. You can switch between the different modes without jumping into the web interface to go from gaming to work mode in seconds.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard sits.

Final Thoughts

Magnetic switches fundamentally change how a keyboard operates and feels to use, where the ability to make 0.1mm adjustments to the actuation point can transform a keypress from being super sensitive to more tactile and back again. This 'hall effect' setup also means you've got features like Rapid Trigger and Dynamic Keystrokes, which are highly sought-after features for PC gamers looking for a competitive edge when playing shooters and other fast-paced titles. And with that, the YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard is one of the most affordable magnetic Rapid Trigger keyboards available today.

The YUNZII RT75 is worth considering for gamers looking for this specific feature. The switches perform precisely as intended, and the Rapid Trigger features work brilliantly when gaming. There are downsides, but they feel more like design choices to hit a specific price point. The plastic build, the fact that it's wired only, and the sound-dampening or 'thocky' sound aren't quite there. Even so, if you want to up your shooter game, we recommend the YUNZII RT75 Rapid Trigger Gaming Magnetic Keyboard.