TEAM T-FORCE Siren GA360 ARGB Liquid CPU Cooler Review

TEAM will stop at nothing to get near the top of our thermal charts with its latest AIO, the T-FORCE Siren GA360 ARGB. Let's take a look!

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

When looking for a new CPU cooler, TEAM will likely never cross your mind as a solution to your needs. However, with companies like Asetek doing what they do, anyone with enough money to make the base order can be part of the AIO crowd. Even so, we have seen a few Asetek units that were not up to muster, as the choices made in the custom categories were not enough to impress. Yet, TEAMGROUP, on the other hand, seems to have checked quite a few of the mandatory boxes to get the performance customers want and also deliver a unit that is unlike most of what is on the market, allowing TEAM to keep a unique appearance that many of the other top Asetek made products have yet to try.

Along with many of the basics, one assumes they will get with an AIO, fans, cables, hardware, and the like, TEAMGROUP is taking an approach we have yet to see for their visual appeal. The head unit comprises things we may have gotten in other components but never done like this. The biggest visual feature is in the head unit, where this T-Force cooler uses a similar idea to the infinity mirror but is done with a tinted cover and sections of illuminated plastic under it. While not identical to the infinity mirror, it delivers a similar feel. There is also the choice of fans, which is the other end of the options table, and even here, TEAM went all out. Not only do these fans carry the ARGB to the radiator, but these are fans we have never seen where the blades are connected, not only for better airflow and pressure but also to carry the glow of illumination that much further to the frame of these fans.

As we said, TEAMGROUP may not be on the radar for whom to go to for your next CPU cooler, but along with the individualized appearance, TEAM has come out swinging, attempting to take on the bigger players in the AIO market. From what we have already seen of this T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB CPU cooler, TEAM has done something many cannot, reaching the upper end of our thermal charts and doing so with less of an investment than the likes of Corsair, who is the current leader. If this isn't enough to keep you reading about what TEAM has in store for us with this newer AIO to hit the shelves, you may want to check for a pulse, as it has what it takes to be worthy of some serious contemplation.

We compiled this chart from information on the product page and what we can see on the packaging, which is thorough. TEAM initially covers the compatibility, where all the current mainstream sockets are covered. Intel users will find LGA 115x, 1200, and 1700 socket support, while AMD users need to be on AM4 or AM5 motherboards.

We then move into the head unit, which we see as compact, 64mm square, and 38mm tall. The cold plate of the unit is made of copper, but we are told that the block is made of aluminum rather than plastic. We do not see that the head unit takes a 4-pin PWM fan cable to power it and another plug-in connection for ARGB control. Scrolling down a bit, we see that the pump's speed inside this unit is rated at 2800 RPM, using 0.35A and 4W at maximum. We also see that the head unit is rated at 20 dB(A), and the flow rate is 850ml (13.4G/H) per minute.

The radiator follows, and for the GA360, our radiator is 394mm long, 120mm wide, and 27mm thick, all made of aluminum.

Fans are next; as best we can tell, these are the T-Force RT-X 120 ARGB fans. You will get three of them with the Siren GA360. These are 12V fans that use a 4-pin PWM connector for power, which allows the 2200 RPM, 70.7 CFM, and 3.88 mmH20 of pressure to come from them. However, one thing to note is that the noise rating at 39.5 dB(A) is quite loud compared to many other offerings.

A few things left in the chart cover the 400mm braided tubing, including a splitter cable for ARGB connectivity and the fact that a five-year warranty backs the Siren GA360 ARGB AIO.

For many, it all comes down to the cost, and from what we have seen, searching for this CPU cooler is two things. Availability is somewhat limited, depending on your e-tailer of choice. At Amazon, we could not find the Siren GA360 ARGB, but we did find its kid brother listed there. However, if Newegg is your haunt, you are in luck. We found the Siren GA360 ARGB listed there at $149.99, and we feel the cost is low compared to others found sharing space with it in our thermal test charts.

Packaging

The main panel of the package has quite a bit to show. On the left, we see the T-Force name at the top, but the unit's name is backward, where it shows the GA360 ARGB Siren. They tell us below that this is an Asetek unit with Intel and AMD support. What follows is the product description and the various methods of motherboard synchronization. Almost two-thirds of the panel is an illuminated view of the Siren GA360 ARGB; lastly, we see the icon for the five-year warranty in the top-right corner.

Both of the longer side panels on the box are identical, and rather than add any information or show off features of this AIO, TEAM chooses to display the T-Force name and logo in large white print.

One of the smaller ends delivers dimensional renderings. At the top is the head unit, with the width of the head unit and the mounting bracket shown. The radiator is covered in width and length in the middle. The bottom is for the fans, where we see they are 120mm fans, as described earlier.

The back panel starts with features, pointing to them as we look at the unit installed on a motherboard. These are 120mm PWM ARGB fans, sup[port for motherboard RGB sync, universal mounting, ARGB lighting, copper plate in the head unit, its 7th Gen V2 pump, and dual protection to the tubes. Beyond that, this is not a low-noise unit but has powerful flow and enhanced tubing, and the block and fans are ARGB. To the right is the legal information, and this is the first time we see TEAMGROUP on the box, as well as a spot to denote the unit's color inside.

The remaining panel offers the specifications we covered earlier, with the storage temperature being the only addition to the list.

Once the top of the box was opened, we did not see the typical foam layer protecting the components. With the T-Force GA360 ARGB, the head unit is packed near the hardware, with the fans wrapped by the tubes. The radiator takes up the back side, with the literature floating on top, yet the plastic and cardboard do well enough to deliver our cooler without any signs of damage.

TEAM T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB CPU Cooler

The head unit of the Siren GA360 ARGB is capped with shiny, deeply tinted plastic, sporting the exposed metal plate with the T-Force name etched into it. The lower portion is textured black plastic and shipped with the Intel universal bracket pre-installed.

33 33

A side view shows off the USB port on the left side, where the ARGB cable is installed. On what will be the bottom of the head unit, we see the typical ninety-degree swivel fittings, plasticized clamps, and black braided sleeving. Between them is where the 4-pin PWM power cable exits the unit.

33 33

Most customers will like that the Siren GA360 ARGB comes with pre-applied thermal paste right out of the factory. We are pleased to find it well-applied and free of debris, but we need to remove it to get a better look at the copper plate.

33 33

We can see the circular machined pattern left on the copper surface with it removed. We were also able to put a straight edge against it to find it still convex, which helps to improve contact pressure and flex the IHS for better contact overall.

33 33

Moving away from the head unit, we followed the tubes to the radiator, where we found the same clamps used to secure the tube to the barbs. The PWM power lead is seen next to the tape at twelve inches in length, where the tubes have the radiator sixteen and a quarter inches between the two parts, which is 412.75mm.

33 33

We always like to get an image of the product sticker, and while applied upside down for easy viewing as we have the cooler, it still tells us, along with many icons, the TB200502 part number, but it is also where the serial number is located.

33 33

On the exposed side of the radiator, as the tubes are designed to hang to the right of the motherboard, TEAM has put the T-Force name on the side of it with reflective metal lettering.

33 33

Taking a step back from the radiator, we can see this is indeed a 360mm radiator with its three mounting areas for fans, and of course, being Asetek, it comes with a high FPI design.

Accessories and Documentation

33 33

As we work through the hardware, we will start with this. On the left are the AM4/AM5 black plastic spacers, which the four threaded bits at the bottom go into, but mind the information on the sticker from this bag as to how the spacers work. Around that sticker is the AMD head unit bracket, while to the right is the universal Intel backplate.

33 33

From left to right, we have the universal Intel standoffs, the knurled nuts for mounting both AMD and Intel brackets, and the LGA1700 standoffs with the groove cut into them. We then get twelve long screws to secure the fans, twelve short screws to secure the radiator and twelve washers.

33 33

TEASM includes all the extra wiring you may need to help simplify the setup. On the left is an ARGB splitter cable allowing multiple devices to be daisy-chained from one motherboard header. There is a 12V Molex to 4-pin adapter for powering the pump, a USB-style cable used for ARGB control of the head unit, and the last cable is a 3-way splitter cable to power the fans from a single motherboard header.

33 33

The manual is well written and starts with a parts guide, so you are sure you have the needed parts to continue. AMD and Intel get separate sections of instructions, and then a wire guide was also found, ensuring that even the most novice user can get the Siren GA360 ARGB mounted with relative ease.

33 33

While the specifications and appearance match that of the T-Force RT-X 120 ARGB fans they sell, there is no mention of that name on the hub. What we find there is CF1225H12S instead. Either way, we got three with black frames and seven translucent blades. Each fan also comes with fifteen inches of ARGB cable and a 4-pin PWM cable to help with the wires and make connectivity much easier.

Installation and Finished Product

33 33

Before we got too far into the assembly process, we swapped out the mounting brackets. As with many round-head Asetek units, they have rings with tabs that lock into plastic protrusions around the edge of the head unit, making this process super simple.

33 33

Ensuring we used the spacers correctly, we slid the AMD standoffs inside them. Once together, you screw them in until they stop. This method leaves no room for error with mounting height when the instructions are followed.

33 33

After applying thermal paste, we laid the head unit over the standoff by aligning the head unit bracket and then used the knurled nuts to lock it down. Everything in that respect is fine, but this angle did lead to one. The T-Force emblazoned metal insert now looks like poop. We admit we touched it, but unless you were to break out polish, oxidation is a problem you will eventually run into.

33 33

That left us with the fan installation and mounting the radiator to the test bench. Neither delivered any issues, as everything was as expected. You can see some of the wiring, but the mess is hidden from view with the fan splitter and ARGB splitter cables in use.

33 33

Adding power delivers the most ambient ARGB lighting from any AIO we have tested thus far. On top of that, it looks quite good doing so. The head unit's step-down design at the top leaves dark and bright rings, which mimic the infinity mirror concept. The fans also deliver a nice mix of light as the colors shift and show themselves in the three sets of translucent blades.

33 33

For a better view, we changed positions and waited for the shift of colors to occur when snapping the image. In both the head unit and the fans, you can see that the shifts are indeed smooth, and the pop of intensity from the fans is not the magic of Photoshop; they are just that bright, enough to flood our entire office.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO [Wi-Fi] (AMD X570) Motherboard:

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU:

Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 4000MHz 4X8GB

ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 6GB OC Graphics Card:

Storage: Galax HOF Pro M.2 1TB SSD

Case: Hydra Bench Standard

ASUS ROG Thor 850W Power Supply:

Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit OS:

Software: AMD Ryzen Master, AIDA64 Engineer 6.25.5400, and CPU-z 1.92.0 x64

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2020 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

33 33

Only a degree and a half from the top of our chart, the T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB finds itself in eleventh place at just 55.6°C. It slots into the chart in good company, many of them better-known solutions, but it does show how much TEAM was willing to deliver the thermal results we expect from such coolers.

33 33

Now at 1.6°C from the top of the chart, the T-Force Siren GA360 retains its ele3venth spot in our overclocked PWM run. With the average thermals getting to only 62.3°C, we have very little to complain about, as the difference between it and the current leader is all about options beyond its basic job.

33 33

While we allow the fans to spin at top speed, TEAM landed in fourteenth this time. However, they tuned the PWM curve so well that with a huge jump in fan speed and noise levels, there was little more than a degree left in the tank.

Noise Level Results

33 33

At 38 dB while the fans spun at 1200 RPM, The Siren GA360 ARGB finds itself very close to the bottom of the chart. Being old school, we never minded audible CPU cooler noise as long as thermal results were worth it, and with this design, we already know thermals are better than good.

For reference, the pump spun in a range of 2715 to 2763 RPM in testing and is audible at 36 dB at idle.

33 33

Under more load, the fans spooled up to 1350 RPM, which slightly changed from the previous run, but the audible noise increased to 46 dB. In the office, there is no ignoring the noise, but while gaming, a headset, and solid chassis will eat up much of that hum.

33 33

With slightly more than a degree gain to be had, we do not advise you to keep the fans on at full speed but rather use the PWM curve, as it is set to near maximum performance out of the box. At 66 dB with the fans turning at 2028 RPM, there is no need to take this sort of abuse.

Final Thoughts

A unique yet familiar style with a flood of ARGB lighting, but as tough as any other Asetek unit, The T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB leaps out and grabs you at first sight. Delivering the thermal results one expects from a 360mm-based AIO lowers the bar for TEAMGROUP. At the same time, they prove that you do not need to spend more than $200 to keep up with the likes of Corsair, Lian Li, Fractal, and Cooler Master. You need to mind a few finer details, which allowed this T-Force solution to be as competitive.

The biggest stopping point for an Asetek AIO is the high FPI radiator design. However, as TEAM shows, you can deliver top-tier results if you are not afraid of noise. It takes high CFM and static pressure to overcome these radiators, but thermal complications are non-existent with the T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB. On the flip side, if you cannot have noise, look elsewhere, as this trio of fans is more than capable of delivering quite the hum into the room. Even while idle at 930 RPM, they are at 31 dB, so there is never a time when the Siren GA360 ARGB is ever quiet. As we said, if the thermals are worth it, ears be damned, we can wear a headset to game.

Another thing we like is the ARGB sync, which went as smoothly as silk and had our AIO head unit and fans rotating in the same colors as our I/O cover and GPU. When we say that this AIO is bright, we are not kidding. While the head unit has a tinted cover, the flow of RGB illumination is not impeded by the fans in the slightest. In a dark office, a glow enveloped the room and set quite the mood.

Not to nitpick, but we feel it is a slight oversight and something TEAM will want to look into. With T-Force etched on a natural exposed metal plate, it is sleek, adding some pop and contrast. It is easily tarnished. While it is not the end of the world, without polish and the potential of scratching the tinted plastic, you will never return to that original shine and pop offered out of the box.

While the T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB liquid CPU cooler is not as widely available as we would like, it is easily obtainable. At $149.99, TEAMGROUP set themselves up well to try to get a foot into the AIO market. Considering that many of the coolers in the top ten slots will cost you more, you will most likely need more bloated software to run them, and even the Capellix cannot boast the intensity of lighting we got from our recent test subject. Those of you willing to break the mold and step outside the accepted normal solutions may be as shocked as we were to see TEAM come out of virtually nowhere and do this well early in their quest. We would strongly lean towards the Siren GA360 ARGB if it were our money.