PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC Review

With some of the best cooling and excellent overclocked 4K performance, this GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER from PNY is more than enough to XLR8 your gaming.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC delivers excellent 4K gaming performance thanks to the extra VRAM, specs, and boosted clock speeds. This PNY card also features best-in-class thermal performance, enough to give it an edge over the competition.

Built for 4K gaming with 16GB of VRAM

PNY's XLR8 design delivers best-in-class thermal performance

An OC model that boosts performance

DLSS, Frame Generation, the new Ray Reconstruction, and Reflex is a brilliant combo

1080p and 1440p performance could be better

Stiff competition thanks to the Radeon RX 7900 XT price drop. With this much power, no DisplayPort 2.0 support is a missed opportunity

Introduction

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, as a card aimed at 4K or ultrawide gaming, is a worthwhile refresh because it increases the VRAM capacity to 16GB compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti while offering a decent uplift to 4K gaming performance. As we saw in our first RTX 4070 Ti SUPER review covering the overclocked ROG Strix model, that extra boost makes a difference compared to non-OC models.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC, which is a long name for a GPU, is another OC model that sees 4K gaming performance - on average - improve by around 14% compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Here's the thing: the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER effectively replaces the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the same $799 USD price point, and the additional 16GB of VRAM makes a notable difference in some games (and helps future-proof the card for 4K) alongside bumping up the specs. And speaking of specs, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER XLR8 VERTO OC (let's shorten it) increases clock speeds with additional overclocking available via PNY's simple-to-use OC software. The good news is that even with a boost, you're looking at excellent thermal performance that is efficient and quiet.

Now, for some insight into why reviews for RTX 4070 Ti OC models appear ahead of MSRP model reviews, well, ahead of the embargo dropping, we heard from NVIDIA that the MSI model we were sent was underperforming by up to 5% - and have since been supplied with new firmware. So, as of writing, all we can go off of definitively are the results from OC models like the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER XLR8 VERTO OC and the ROG Strix model as we re-test and double-check other results.

With that little pre-amble out of the way, let's dig into the new PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER XLR8 VERTO OC - a card that excels in 4K gaming.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4080.

Unlike the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, which increased specs like CUDA Cores and RT Cores by 20% for a sizeable gain in performance, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's spec update is a little more modest, with only a 10% increase to CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. The biggest change comes with the memory changing from 12GB of GDDR6X on a 192-bit bus to 16GB of GDDR6X on a 256-bit bus. It's a sizeable bump that does factor into 4K gaming performance.

This also means changing from the AD104 chip found across the GeForce RTX 4070 series to the AD103 chip formerly exclusive to the GeForce RTX 4080. For the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER XLR8 VERTO OC, the result is a 14.3% increase to 4K gaming performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - enough of a bump to keep it relevant in the wake of the excellent GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. Regarding 1440p and 1080p gaming performance, you're only looking at a 5-10% increase in performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - which isn't as exciting. Of course, considering how powerful this GPU is, you are running into more bottlenecks at these resolutions.

Out of the box, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER XLR8 VERTO OC offers a Boost Clock speed of 2655 MHz compared to 2610 MHz of the reference spec, a modest uplift that, with software, makes a difference. Unlike the ROG Strix model, this OC card from PNY sticks to the 285W power rating of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Model: PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 8448

Tensor Cores: 264 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 66 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2340 MHz, Boost Clock: 2655 MHz (higher with software)

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 672 GB/s

L2 Cache: 48 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (3 x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, Graphics Card Anti-Sag Bracket, Installation Guide

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC is a triple-fan, triple-slot (3.3 to be exact), high-end custom GPU that sits on the large end of the GPU spectrum. Something we've come to expect from high-end OC cards in recent years, and in terms of design, it's similar to the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB we reviewed this time last year. As part of PNY's XLR8 gaming division, you have a simple and classic black look with the bonus of generous aRGB lighting.

A giant X around the middle fan lights up alongside the XLR8 logo on the top - making it a definite showpiece for those who love a build with plenty of RGB. The flip side is that you can disable the RGB, and the big X then compliments the all-black finish for a more minimal and traditional look. As a big and chunky OC model, you could say that the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC.

With a vented metal backplate, large fans, and silent 'Stealth Mode,' the cooling here is exceptional - especially for an OC model. You're looking at one of the most effective cooling and thermal designs in a GPU, with our stress test seeing overall GPU temperatures hover at around 50 degrees Celsius with hot spot temperatures and memory temperatures staying below 60 degrees or thereabouts. If the classic look is something you're after in a GPU, then the cooling performance alone makes this one of the best GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards on the market.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

Let's first look at overall 4K gaming benchmark results because this is where the new PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC shines thanks to the extra VRAM, boost to specs, and the out-of-the-box overclock. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, you're looking at a 14.3% uplift in performance, which is also 10% higher than the cards closest to Team Red competition - the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Granted, comparing GeForce RTX to Radeon RX shows performance varies depending on the title and whether or not ray-tracing is a factor. Call of Duty, for example, performs exceptionally well on Radeon cards, where the Radeon RX 7900 XT is 11.7% faster in 4K. Still, the new PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC often comes out ahead of the AMD Radeon 7900 XT reference (non-OC) model in most titles tested.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, the 4K uplift is enough to make the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC 20.5% faster for 4K gaming - which is one of the reasons why NVIDIA had to release a 4070 Ti SUPER. The '20% more CUDA Cores' uplift increased performance to 4070 Ti levels. With the new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the increased performance is enough to bring it within 5.5% of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 8.5% of the GeForce RTX 4080, which is impressive.

However, it's worth noting that even when gaming at 4K, there are titles where the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's performance is on par with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - showing little improvement. Cyberpunk 2077 without ray-tracing enabled and Forza Horizon 5 are examples.

That said, 4K is a resolution where DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and the new Ray Reconstruction deliver exceptional image quality and results - to the point where you wouldn't play a game with DLSS support in 4K without it turning on. And with DLSS available in most games and new releases, alongside the 16GB of VRAM, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC is a GPU that could quite easily power all your gaming needs for years.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

As a 4K performer, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC is a 1440p powerhouse, and it's here with DLSS 3 that it can run titles like Alan Wake II and Cyberpunk 2077 with path tracing or full ray-tracing. Path tracing is not meant to run without DLSS, as upscaling, frame generation, and latency reduction are key to making what is still years away from becoming a reality an actual reality on cards like the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, it's replacing the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC only delivers an 8.8% performance increase - which is enough to be noticeable but not enough to be a 'game changer.' Of course, as a refresh with the same MSRP, you could look at this as free performance with double the VRAM, so it's still a win.

Across our 15-game benchmark suite, which includes several titles with ray-tracing enabled, at 1440p, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC's lead over the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER drops to 14.7%, with its lead over the Radeon RX 7900 XT dropping to 5.7%. If you're looking for a 1440p card, the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is the clear choice. The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC's impressive gains and performance compared to the RTX 4070 Ti and other cards like the RTX 4070 SUPER sit in the realm of 4K gaming.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC is an ideal pairing for an Ultrawide OLED display whose resolution sits between 1440p and 4K.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

Unless you're playing a competitive game like Overwatch 2 or Counter-Strike, where frame rates can climb above 500 FPS, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC doesn't make a lot of sense as a GPU for 1080p gaming. The performance you can get is limited by things like CPU and other system or game engine bottlenecks in several titles - to the point where there's not a lot of difference (on average) between the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, GeForce RTX 4080, Radeon RX 7900 XT, and Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

On average, you're looking at a 7.2% increase in 1080p gaming performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - and this can be chalked up to a noticeable difference in some games and not so much in others. Also, at 1080p, we still find titles where Radeon RX GPUs outperform GeForce RTX cards - Call of Duty is 25.3% faster at 1080p than the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark that is still relevant for several games but is starting to show its age - most modern games use DirectX 12. Highlighted above is the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra test, which covers 4K, and here we can see the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8's score is 10.2% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 20.1% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - which is in line with expectations.

3DMark FireStrike for 1080p and 1440p are also included above, but at these resolutions, the margin decreases - which is in line with what we found with in-game performance. Interestingly, the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra 4K score for the 4070 Ti SUPER is 8.8% lower than the Radeon RX 7900 XT's score - which doesn't align with our in-game averages. Across all comparative Ada Lovelace and RDNA 3 GPUs, 3DMark FireStrike tends to favor Radeon hardware.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12 benchmark relevant for modern gaming in 2024, and here we'll focus on the 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme 4K results. The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8's score is 9.6% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 16.8% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - smaller margins than FireStrike but still in line with in-game results.

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark, and the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8's score is 12.1% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 21.4% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. Ray-tracing is an area where NVIDIA has been a step or two ahead of AMD for years, and that's still the case with the latest generation of graphics cards. The Port Royal score is also 9.3% higher than AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX. This shows that if ray-tracing is something you're interested in (meaning you love being immersed in cinematic games), then the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is the clear winner in its price range.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

With an average 4K gaming FPS of 88, this is closer to 100 than 60 - a clear indication that the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 excels at this resolution. As mentioned in our 4K summary, this is also a resolution where DLSS delivers exceptional image quality - and in several games, using the DLSS Quality or Balanced setting is enough to push performance well into triple-digit territory. DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and the new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction (seen in Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II) are features that do add value to the GeForce RTX line-up compared to equivalent Radeon technologies - thanks to NVIDIA's expertise in all things AI.

To look at what DLSS 'Quality' can bring, check out the individual game results above, as this offers a free performance boost without sacrificing image quality. As for DLSS 3 Frame Generation - new AI hardware exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series is used to generate entirely new frames. So, when paired with DLSS Super Resolution, upscaling up to 7 out of 8 pixels is rendered by AI - an incredible achievement. With our benchmarks below using the DLSS 'Quality' setting to deliver like-for-like image quality compared to native rendering, it's more like 5 or 6 out of 8 pixels - but still impressive.

Although NVIDIA Reflex goes to work to reduce system latency, DLSS 3 Frame Generation works best when performance is at least 50 FPS or so to begin with. Looking at Cyberpunk 2077 with all ray-tracing effects set to Ultra, the 134 FPS at 1440p is a 2.4X increase over native rendering. With the addition of DLSS 3.5's new ray-reconstruction technology that improves ray-tracing visual quality, DLSS 3 Frame Generation is not only over twice as fast but looks notably better. Jumping up to 4K, F1 22's triple-digit performance is a 1.9X increase in perceived performance, while Hitman's is a 2X increase.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation is incredibly power efficient, and compared to the previous Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 Series, the difference is night and day. Regarding gaming in 4K, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 draws roughly as much power as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti while delivering an overall 65% faster performance. It's an impressive achievement, but the overall efficiency is not quite at the level seen in cards like the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 is an OC model, so even though it still tops out at the 285W set by NVIDIA, the out-of-the-box overclock does see it draw more power than non-OC models. OC models are all about getting a few extra frames no matter the cost, which does impact the efficiency. Suppose you're conscious about this sort of stuff. The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 can be run using reference specs or undervolted to improve efficiency without drastically impacting performance.

Okay, so the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO OC (back to using the card's full title) is one of the best GPUs you can get in terms of cooling and thermal performance. Not only is it quiet, but it manages to keep the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU temperatures in the region of 50 degrees, with hot spots and memory temps also being the lowest I've ever seen in a high-end GPU. It's truly impressive stuff from PNY and a testament to the XLR8's overall design.

Final Thoughts

As we saw with the ROG Strix model from ASUS, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 is another OC model for the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPU that delivers a nice little bump to performance compared to non-OC cards. Throw in some of the best cooling and thermal performance you're likely to find in a GPU, and it becomes an easy recommendation for those looking for a card to power 4K or Ultrawide gaming. Increasing the memory capacity to 16GB is a welcome move, and even though you could argue that the original 4070 Ti should have been a 16GB card, it's still great to see - especially when you've got the same MSRP of $799 USD.

Ahead of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's launch, AMD announced that the price for the Radeon RX 7900 XT would be a temporary price reduction to $749 USD and lower - something to consider. Also, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's performance is so good that jumping from $599 to $799 doesn't net a 1:1 increase in performance per dollar.

Another thing to consider. Still, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB XLR8 is a brilliant 4K gaming option for the price. When you factor in the NVIDIA suite of DLSS technologies, content creation performance, efficiency, and things like AV1 encoding and rock-solid drivers - there's enough to make the 4070 Ti SUPER a formidable GPU that will power high-end gaming for years.