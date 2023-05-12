ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC Edition Review

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti commands a premium price, but it's one of the most impressively built GPUs we've tested. And it's a 1440p beast.

TweakTown's Rating: 92% The Bottom Line The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti features a premium and impressive build that delivers when it comes to cooling and performance. A 1440p powerhouse, with impressive efficiency. Pros + Incredible 1440p performance

Incredible 1440p performance + Ada power efficiency is next level

Ada power efficiency is next level + Greater than RTX 3090 performance using less power

Greater than RTX 3090 performance using less power + DLSS 3 is already impressive

DLSS 3 is already impressive + Premium ROG Strix design Cons - Pricey, even for an RTX 4070 Ti

Pricey, even for an RTX 4070 Ti - 16GB of VRAM would have been nice for content creators Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon

Introduction

With the recent release of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 in April, we got some clarification on how it compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that arrived in January. Looking at the 1440p in-game performance of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition compared to the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti reviewed here, we now know that the latter presents roughly a 24% uplift. Which is undoubtedly sizable, but the difference in MSRP (USD 599 compared to USD 799) does account for some of that.

77 77

VIEW GALLERY - 77 IMAGES

Of course, the question of MSRP gets thrown out the window when you're looking at the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC Edition, a model that represents the pinnacle of premium variants. This means it is pricey, stylish, and built like an RGB-lit tank from a cyberpunk future. The increased clock speeds and BIOS profiles are welcome, but the build quality and physical design stand out. This GPU will not only go the distance but also go above and beyond regarding things like thermals and cooling.

On top of this, you've got the incredible 1440p performance of NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture in GeForce RTX 4070 Ti form. Featuring a more unlocked version of the AD104 GPU also found in the baseline GeForce RTX 4070, this extra power (and power draw) allows the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to easily outclass the previous generation's flagship - the GeForce RTX 3090.

And do so with the impressive power efficiency seen across the entire GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup with the added bonus of DLSS 3, a definite value-add if you're in the market for a new graphics card. Let's dig in.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC Edition Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $1029.00 $1029.00 $1039.99 $1049.99 Buy * Prices last scanned on 5/12/2023 at 10:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

The Ada Lovelace Generation

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

There was a time when outright visual quality was the main driver for determining how advanced real-time rendering, especially in games, had progressed. There was also a time when pure grunt in raw hardware power determined how good a game could technically look and how fast it ran. We're now at a point where visual quality and performance go hand-in-hand, with raw power only being a part of the equation.

77 77

The GeForce RTX 40 Series, the Ada Lovelace generation, is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the advances in AI and hardware-based ray-tracing that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series.

Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation. From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3. NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. In fact, in some cases, it can improve upon native rendering.

77 77

For this reason alone, DLSS and other forms of algorithm-based upscaling have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space.

Free frames, enough said.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

And it's here where NVIDIA is looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

So far, the results, although not without flaws, are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 22, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and more.

77 77

As seen with DLSS 3, the Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects.

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing anything in the way of performance or more bandwidth.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4080.

77 77

Compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the RTX 4070 Ti features 25% more CUDA cores, RT Cores, and CUDA Cores. The boost clock speed of 2610 MHz represents a 47% increase over the previous generation, and you've also got 50% more VRAM with 12GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the Ampere generation, the power draw hasn't been increased, with the RTX 4070 Ti's 285W rating being on par with the RTX 3070 Ti's 290W.

The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti features an OC boost clock of 2790 MHz - roughly 7% - with its default boost clock of 2760 MHz also higher than the default specifications for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Model: ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 7680

Tensor Cores: 240 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 60 (3rd Generation)

Boost Clocks: 2790 MHz (OC mode), 2760 MHz (Default mode)

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI 2.1 x 1

Power Connectors: 16-pin x 1 or 3 x PCIe 8-pin cables (via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 1 x Collection Cardm 1 x Speedsetup Manual, 1 x Adapter Cable (1 to 3), 1 x ROG Graphics Card Holder, 1 x ROG Velcro Hook & Loop, 1 x Thank you Card

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti continues the trend of high-end GPUs being larger than what you'd find back in the day, with a 3.15-slot thickness and overall dimensions of 336 x 150 x 63 mm. But the ROG Strix design stands out in its appearance and your first impression. The best way to describe it would be that this GPU looks like an all-in-one PC, console, laptop, or handheld gaming device. The diecast shroud, frame, and backplate not only enclose the PCB and inner workings of the GPU, but it presents a unified look that is bold, stylish, and very ROG in its use of RGB lighting.

77 77

It's also built like a tank with one of the most robust and premium feels we've ever encountered. Of course, there are more than looks when it comes to the physical design of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. It follows the now standard triple-fan design of modern GPUs, and ASUS's axial-tech fans here are larger than what we saw in previous-gen ROG Strix models, with the added benefit of 31% more airflow.

That figure comes from ASUS, but when pushed to 100% usage for several minutes, our testing resulted in GPU temperatures staying at around 55 degrees Celsius with fan speed and noise levels remaining low. And that was running the GPU in OC Mode. Even more impressive is that the fans don't spin when GPU temps drop below 50 degrees.

77 77

This is excellent news because the custom PCB deployed here, with its high-performance power delivery for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, is much shorter than the GPU's length-so heat can escape through a big vent on the tail-end of the metal backplate. The ROG logo and funky line pattern serve an actual purpose.

ASUS has gone all out with the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. There are PWM FanConnect headers for more detailed integration with case fans and a power sensor that ensures power delivery from the PSU is delivered as intended. And then there's the robust Aura-Sync-compatible ARGB lighting which features a light strip that wraps around the tail-end of the GPU.

In addition to the dual BIOS (granted, this thing runs so cool and quiet you probably won't ever need to switch from OC Mode to default), you've also got ASUS's GPU Tweak III software that offers one-click overclocking and detailed options to control the various settings with real-time monitoring.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

In 2023 PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

77 77

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Where possible, results include DLSS and FSR 2, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

And with 15 games, a special shoutout goes to Sabrent for providing us with the storage to ensure we can keep everything installed - and then some - with both the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB and Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB offering exceptional performance, capacity, and reliability.

77 77

We can keep all our benchmark software installed while also installing every new game release that comes our way.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark.

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used.

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used.

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

77 77

Although it's being marketed as a high-performance 1440p GPU, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti can push 4K gaming beyond 60 frames-per-second before DLSS enters the mix, which is to be expected for a GPU that can outperform the GeForce RTX 3090. Across 15 games, including many with ray-tracing and other high-end ultra effects, performance is faster than the Ampere generation flagship - though not considerably.

The good news is that this extends to 1% low performance, so the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti delivers a more stable and consistent experience. Factor in the 4070 Ti's max power draw, which is 20% less than the RTX 3090, and it's an impressive 4K showing.

Comparing the results to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, you're looking at a 44% uplift - a sizable generational leap in 4K gaming performance. The above numbers represent results without DLSS enabled; those figures can be found in the individual game benchmark results. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a capable 4K 60 GPU.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

77 77

It's strange, but when it comes to 1080p and 1440p performance on high-end GPUs, the bar seems to have shifted from 60 fps to triple-digit 100 fps performance. This is probably why NVIDIA marketed the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti as a 1440p powerhouse when it launched, and the results here for the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti back that up. The average frame rate of 139 fps for our 15-game benchmark suite represents a figure 9.4% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 and a whopping 47.9% faster than the previous gen's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Looking at the more premium GeForce RTX 40 Series models, when it comes to 1440p gaming, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is roughly 26.4% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090 and 13% slower than the GeForce RTX 4080. Compared to the AMD Radeon RX 7900 combo, performance here is on par with the 7900 XT - albeit with improved 1% low performance. However, it does trail the 7900 XTX in both departments. As the introduction mentions, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is 24% faster than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 for 1440p gaming.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

77 77

For high-end GPUs in 2023, something like the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti doesn't make much sense for 1080p gaming - it's the resolution of the CPU and other bottlenecks. Even if you want to push performance in CS: GO to 500-600 frames-per-second, it can hit that in 1440p. For the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4080, Radeon RX 7900 XT, and Radeon RX 7900 XTX, you're looking at a difference of 5-9% between all these GPUs when it comes to 1080p. And each one is pushing close to a 200-frame-per-second average. So the difference isn't something you're likely to notice.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

77 77

3DMark FireStrike is a DirectX 11 test that has been around for many years and covers quite a large portion of games released over the past decade - at least in terms of the API and graphics technologies used. The three tests cover the resolutions - 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. Looking at the 1440p FireStrike Extreme test, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti delivers a result 48% higher than the previous gen's RTX 3070 Ti, 12% higher than the GeForce RTX 3090, and a total score 13% lower than the GeForce RTX 4080 and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

With 3DMark TimeSpy being DirectX 12-based, it's a more relevant synthetic benchmark for modern games. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti scores 16% higher than the GeForce RTX 3090 in the 1440p test and 9% higher in the 4K-based TimeSpy Extreme. Compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, you're looking at a 46% increase - another impressive showing. These results sit below the Radeon RX 7900 XT, with a 6% drop in the 1440p test and an 8% drop in the 4K-based TimeSpy Extreme.

77 77

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark. The results show that the Ada generation and GeForce RTX 40 Series present a significant leap forward for real-time ray tracing. You're looking at an overall score increase of 63% compared to the RTX 3070 Ti, which puts the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's ray-tracing performance on par with AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

77 77

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

77 77

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

77 77

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

Cyberpunk 2077 with RT enabled is still one of the most visually and technically demanding titles available today, and that's the RT Ultra mode and not the new RT Overdrive mode that adds full path-tracing to the game. Interestingly performance here is identical to the GeForce RTX 3090. In contrast, other intensive ray-tracing titles like Hitman show that the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti improves on the Ampere generation's flagship. And regarding Forza Horizon 5 (with RT), you're looking at a sizable 18.6% improvement for the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti compared to the GeForce RTX 3090.

77 77

Like the other high-end GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs shows that NVIDIA is still the clear winner in real-time ray-tracing, especially when you factor in DLSS Super Resolution. This means performance is generally faster than the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX with RT enabled, but not when looking at traditional rasterized performance.

One of the big hardware-exclusive features of the new GeForce RTX 40 Series has been the introduction of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation - which leverages AI to generate frames. DLSS 3 and Frame Generation offer incredible performance gains over native rendering, which combines DLSS 2 Super Resolution, NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency, and the new Frame Generation.

The result is a 2.2X increase in performance for Hitman in 1440p, a 2.9X increase in performance for Cyberpunk 2077 with ray-tracing enabled, and a 1.9X increase for F1 22. These figures are for 1440p, as we've found that DLSS 3 offers the best visual results when initial frame rates are high.

Regarding image quality for DLSS 3, it is hard to notice artifacts in the AI-generated frames. Like the standard DLSS that's been around for a while now, NVIDIA is continuously improving Frame Generation, and we're starting to see it being supported in more games as time passes. And with that, it's a feature worth enabling.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The Ada Lovelace generation and GeForce RTX 40 Series lineup has incredible power efficiency compared to the previous Ampere generation and AMD's top-of-the-line Radeon RX 7900 GPUs. The result is improved performance and doing more with less. Looking at 1440p performance, which was noticeably faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 across the 15 games tested, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti used roughly 29% less power than the previous gen flagship.

77 77

It also used roughly 11% less power than the previous gen's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in 1440p gaming while delivering a massive 47.9% increase in overall in-game performance. It's a story that continues when it comes to 4K gaming. If power efficiency is something you'd factor into purchasing a new graphics card - then it's hard to overlook what NVIDIA delivers with the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

77 77

Regarding overall cooling, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is also impressive. Under full load and with the fans at 32%, GPU temperatures hovered at around 54.3 degrees with a hot spot of only 60.3 degrees. Pretty impressive, and this means the overall noise remains low. Idle power draw remains low, too - as expected for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series - with power draw sitting at around 10W when the GPU isn't in use.

Final Thoughts

ASUS's ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is an impressive graphics card that delivers exceptional performance, remains cool, and even ships with a decent factory overclock. The build quality is excellent, too, with a fully encased style that is sturdy and then some. The catch? It's a high-end GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with pricing currently sitting a couple of hundred dollars above the MSRP of USD 799.

77 77

The ROG Strix name is premium for a reason, and the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti lives up to that reputation. Granted, it is quite a large graphics card, which is becoming the norm on the high-end. But you also got several small but welcome visual flourishes, like the RGB light strip and colored accents and ROG logos and text.

Above, it reinforced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti as a 1440p powerhouse with no issue delivering performance, even if you enable high-impact features like ray-tracing. RTX technologies like DLSS, Reflex, and the new Frame Generation are hard to discount, especially as more titles add support for these bits of rendering tech. Hardware-based AV1 encoding with the increased 12GB of VRAM makes it a worthy upgrade from even the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 Series generation, especially if you're into video capture or streaming.

In the end, even though the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti might be one of the priciest GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models available now - it's also one of the most powerful and well-built.