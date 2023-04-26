All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review

Velocity Micro delivers an overall solid and custom experience with its new Raptor Z55 gaming PC. Join us as we see what it's all about.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC
Published
Manufacturer: Velocity Micro
5 minutes & 32 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 91%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

Go custom! If you are in the market for a prebuilt gaming machine, Velocity Micro will build a machine to your specifications and we had very little to complain about when it comes to the Raptor Z55 in 2023.

Pros

  • + Water cooled CPU and tidy cable management
  • + Upgradable components
  • + Standard form factor
  • + Custom chassis with loads of connectivity
  • + No bloatware

Cons

  • - PCIe power uses an adapter for GPU
  • - Price

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Introduction and Pricing

Prebuilt gaming machines have become increasingly popular over the last few years, eliminating the risks that are at times associated when building your own machine. That said, there is a premium depending on where and how you buy your prebuilt machine. For those unaware, there are two distinct categories of prebuilt machines, those you find on the shelf in preset configurations and those like today's Velocity Micro Raptor Z55, that are built to order completely custom.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 03
Open Gallery 40

The build for our Velocity Micro machine is outlined above, including an AORUS Z790 motherboard at the heart. Ours was paired with the Intel Core i7-13700K CPU with 8P and 8E cores for a total of sixteen cores and twenty-four threads.

This was then equipped with 32GB of DDR5 from Kingston's Fury series. The GPU for our test machine was the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080; a PNY solution was used in our system. Lastly, we have storage, which was spec'd with a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD. To power this entire system, an EVGA SuperNOVA 850W unit was deployed.

At the time of writing, Velocity Micro has the Raptor Z55 GX6 listed at $4409. It includes a one-year warranty and lifetime support.

The Raptor Z55, BIOS and Software

Packaging and BIOS

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 05
Open Gallery 40

The Raptor Z55 uses an overall straightforward design. The tower is completely custom, with a windowed side panel and ventilation below.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 06
Open Gallery 40

The backside offers eight-slot expansion for large EATX motherboards, the power supply at the bottom, and available chassis fan. The rear I/O on our AORUS Z790 board offers Wi-Fi and 10Gbe, along with plenty of USB 3.2.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 07
Open Gallery 40

The front of the chassis is solid, with a VM logo at the bottom and branding at the top.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 08
Open Gallery 40

Cable management is fantastic, with all the power supply wiring neatly tied in the rear of the chassis.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 09
Open Gallery 40

Removing the side panel, we can get to the hardware. At first glance, we have a very well laid-out machine. The wiring is clean apart from the 12VHPR adapter being used on the GPU. CPU cooling is off to the right, with a drive cage below for legacy drives.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 10
Open Gallery 40

RGB lights up the Raptor well and is customizable through the motherboard's software.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 11
Open Gallery 40

Included we received the motherboard accessories along with all the extra power supply cables that were not used. We also received a hardware kit for mounting 3.5 and 2.5" drives in the trays and cages.

BIOS

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 20
Open Gallery 40

The BIOS will be different based on what motherboard you choose for your build. Our system has an AORUS Z790 motherboard, so our board reflects that in BIOS. The advanced menu gives you options for tuning your CPU, memory, and voltages.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 21
Open Gallery 40

In the settings, you will find platform options, including configuration for any I/O ports.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 22
Open Gallery 40

A few of these options include an initial display and the ability to disable onboard graphics. Further down, you have USB, NVMe, and VMD RAID operation options.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 23
Open Gallery 40

Further options include the configuration of the LEDs and other link speeds.

Software

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 25
Open Gallery 40

As we have a retail AORUS motherboard, the software will follow what GIGABYTE offers, which includes the Control Center seen above.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 26
Open Gallery 40

You can control all four RGB headers and the I/O from this software.

Cinebench, PCMark and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to highlight their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T and a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 30
Open Gallery 40

Getting into assessing the Raptor, we pick up with R23 and a 1T score of 1996 and nT coming in at 30008.

Crossmark

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 31
Open Gallery 40

Crossmark showed an overall of 2430.

AIDA64

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 32
Open Gallery 40

AIDA64 memory offered solid throughput across the board; 96K for reading, 93K for writing, and 92K for copy. Latency landed at 64.7ns.

PCMark

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 33
Open Gallery 40

PCMark gave us an overall score of 13720.

UL Benchmarks and Gaming

3DMark

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 34
Open Gallery 40

CPU Profile started with 1135 single thread and ended at 10665 at sixteen threads.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 35
Open Gallery 40

Storage scored 3509 at 599 MB/s bandwidth.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 36
Open Gallery 40

Time Spy landed at 27132, slightly above average for this configuration.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 37
Open Gallery 40

Speed Way gave us 7289, once again slightly above average.

Gaming

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 38
Open Gallery 40

We started our gaming benchmarks with Cyberpunk 2077. At 1080p, as seen above, we pulled in 229 FPS on average.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 39
Open Gallery 40

Moving to 1440p, we picked up 186 FPS on average.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 40
Open Gallery 40

4K finished at 107 FPS.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 41
Open Gallery 40

Switching our workload to Far Cry 5, we picked up 209 FPS on average with 1080p high settings.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 42
Open Gallery 40

1440p Far Cry 5 landed us at 198 FPS.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 43
Open Gallery 40

Last, we have 4K within Far Cry 5, which gave us 148 FPS.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 44
Open Gallery 40

Of course, we must include Tomb Raider, as it is a staple at this point. 1080p giving us 298 FPS.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 45
Open Gallery 40

266 FPS for 1440p.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 46
Open Gallery 40

4K offers us 157 FPS.

Comparisons

Our Charts

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 50
Open Gallery 40

Getting into our comparisons, the Raptor Z55 is up against several systems with a tier higher in specifications. All three of our comparison platforms use the 13900KF, two being paired with the RTX 4090. For our Raptor, we showed solid 1T performance near two thousand points while nT landed at 30K.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 51
Open Gallery 40

Crossmark showed the Raptor Z55 with a better overall score than the comparable systems. Really pushing ahead was the creativity score.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 52
Open Gallery 40

CPU profile offered a solid set of scores single thread through sixteen threads.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 53
Open Gallery 40

Timespy came in at 27132 for the Raptor, overall better than the Legion 7i.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 54
Open Gallery 40

Speed Way was good, with the Raptor scoring one less point than the Legion 7i.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 55
Open Gallery 40

Storage was the best we have seen out of a prebuilt machine yet, at 599.1 MB/s bandwidth.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 56
Open Gallery 40

Last, we look at a gaming workload in Cyberpunk, with the Raptor doing quite well matching the Legion 7i through the resolutions, despite the Lenovo system having a better CPU.

Value and Final Thoughts

Value

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 (2023) Gaming PC Review 57
Open Gallery 40

The value between machines put the Raptor Z55 at the bottom, with all systems within 2% of each other.

Final Thoughts

The Raptor Z55 is one of my favorite prebuilt systems in the first quarter of the year for its customizable nature, including off-the-shelf parts that make it easier to manage for the end-user and the level of detail Velocity Micro put into building this machine - from the custom chassis, which reminds me of early Lian Li solutions, to the fantastic layout and legit cable management.

One gripe would be using the 12VHPWR adapter, but the end-user can remedy this if you choose a power supply with an available upgrade cable kit; most EVGA units do.

Assessing the Raptor Z55, the 13700K did quite well in many of our workloads and surprised me in Crossmark, where it took the top spot in our chart thanks to a solid score in creativity. PCMark also showed superior performance from this system, and 3DMark Storage again showed top-end performance from the included 980 Pro.

Gaming workloads, including Time Spy and Speed Way, showed fantastic performance from the RTX 4080, even beating the Legion 7i in the former. Cyberpunk 2077 showed solid FPS from this system, peaking at 229 FPS at 1080p high and pushing over 107 FPS at 4K.

Connectivity is solid for this machine, ours having the AORUS Master. There's a plethora of USB 3.2, 10Gbe ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6e support. Internally, this board is one of the better available with Gen5 NVMe and PCIe and another two PCIe slots from the chipset, along with additional NVMe storage available.

The pricing is interesting. With the MSRP at $4409, it is one of the most expensive systems we have assessed to date; this was noted in our value chart above. That said, my experience using this system does validate the added cost, as out of the box this system needed nothing, all Windows updates were done, and there was zero bloatware installed, leaving me with nothing to do but install my games and software and enjoy the experience.

Performance

90%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

85%

Overall

91%

The Bottom Line

Go custom! If you are in the market for a prebuilt gaming machine, Velocity Micro will build a machine to your specifications and we had very little to complain about when it comes to the Raptor Z55 in 2023.

TweakTown award
91%

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

