All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review

COLORFUL's new custom iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V offers 1440p 120FPS+ gaming performance with less than 200W of power consumption.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V
Published Jan 5, 2023 9:46 PM CST
Manufacturer: COLORFUL
6 minute read time
TweakTown's Rating: 93%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V is a surprise entry into the custom RTX 4070 Ti market. If you can get it in your country, or want to import it, you won't be disappointed.

Pros

  • + Iron Man-inspired aesthetic
  • + Monster 1440p 120FPS+ gaming performance
  • + Physical OC button, old school style!
  • + Uses 100W+ less power than Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs
  • + Ray tracing and DLSS 3 dominance

Cons

  • - No DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity... why!

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon

Introduction

COLORFUL's new custom iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card is the second GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that we're looking at in the GPU lab today after our review of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition that NVIDIA sent over for us to gander at.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 514
55

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V is the second in the stack from COLORFUL, up from the BattleAx family of GPUs that follows along with NVIDIA's in-house reference design. We have an improved thermal solution, as well as an aesthetics upgrade that I'm digging the look of. It's very Iron Man-inspired, which is not a bad thing at all.

COLORFUL's biggest issue is that their graphics cards aren't sold worldwide, with the COLORFUL family of graphics cards being semi-exclusive to China. You can import them, so if you love the style of the card, you're going to have to pay a bit more for it to get it to your house, depending on where you live.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 515
55

COLORFUL is launching not one but five custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards today... starting at $799 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NB EX, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ultra W costing $849, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD costing $899 (which is the model we're looking at today). The AD104-powered cards continue, with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan costing $949, while the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Neptune from COLORFUL is the most expensive, coming in at $969.

Let's dive right into the review of the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card!

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX® 4080 OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1391.01
$1399.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2023 at 9:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Ada Lovelace

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 701
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 702
55

Detailed Look

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 501COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 502

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V arrives in a rather good-looking retail package, with the Iron Man-inspired red circle design shown off beautifully on the front of the box. On the back of the box, we have details of the thermal solution that COLORFUL uses on the card.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 503
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 504
55

Loving the design aesthetic that COLORFUL splashes across the custom iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card. Yummy.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 506
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 507
55

The same goes for the top of the card, which keeps that straight-line look.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 510
55

We have a single 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, which splits off to dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 508
55

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card has typical display connectivity that consists of 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, a single HDMI 2.1 port, and a physical OC button... old school style.

Test System Specs

I've recently upgraded my major GPU test bed for 2022, but I will be upgrading again soon, now that Intel has launched its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and Z790 motherboards, and AMD with its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and X670E motherboards.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 901
55

The new upgrades include the shift to the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, 64GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 memory, and 8TB of Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD goodness. Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K is a beast, with the Alder Lake CPU packing 8 Performance cores (P-cores) and 8 Efficient cores (E-cores) at up to 5.2GHz.

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 902
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 914COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 915

I've got that installed into the bigger-than-life ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, which is absolutely loaded to the brim with technologies and features that it houses everything you need. We're talking about one of the best-looking designs on a motherboard yet, PCIe 5.0 support, enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, and oh-so-much more.

RAM: 64GB Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 903
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 904COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 905

Sabrent helped out in a huge way by sending over 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory in the form of 4 x 16GB DDR5-4800 modules of its new Sabrent Rocket DDR5 memory. The company also helped out in an even bigger way, supplying us with a gigantic and super-fast 8TB model of its Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

SSD: 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus M.2

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 913
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 907COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 908

We're talking about 7.5GB/sec+ (7500MB/sec) from a single M.2 SSD, along with a gigantic 8TB of capacity. The 2TB drives aren't big enough for all of our game installs for GPU testing... the 4TB is much better, but the 8TB gives us room to move into 2023 without worrying about installing multiple games that are 200GB+ in size.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 910COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 901
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 905COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 907

Some glory shots, of course.

Displays: ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz

ASUS has been a tight partner of TweakTown for many years, with the fine folks at ASUS Australia sending over their ROG Strix XG438Q and ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitors for our GPU test benches. They're both capable of 4K 120Hz+ through their DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 911
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 912
55

I will be upgrading these in the near future, over to some DisplayPort 2.0-capable panels and some new HDMI 2.1-enabled 4K 165Hz panels in OLED form of course...given that next-gen GPUs are right around the corner, there has been no better time to upgrade your display or TV.

I've been working on this system for a while now, but now we're stretching its legs with the newly-released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Not just in 1080p or 1440p, not even in just 4K... but at 8K with a native resolution of 7680 x 4320. I've run through some of the very fastest GPU silicon on the planet.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 101COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 102
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 103
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 104COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 105

Benchmarks - 1080p

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 111
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 114COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 117
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 120COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 123

Benchmarks - 1440p

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 110
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 113COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 116
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 119COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 122

Benchmarks - 4K

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 109
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 112COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 115
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 118COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 121

Temps & Power Consumption

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 801
55
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 802
55

The custom COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card runs nice and cool at just 53-54C in terms of GPU temperatures, while the GPU hotspot temperatures were sitting at a solid 60C. This is all at less than 200W of power, with my sample running at 190W to 195W of power for the most part.

What's Hot, What's Not

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 509
55

What's Hot

  • COLORFUL iGame RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V design aesthetic: I'm loving the Iron Man-inspired theme on the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card, with its alloy case on the back that looks fantastic, but from the front it looks absolutely awesome.
  • Great thermals: We have less than 53-54C GPU temperatures, which means the card runs very, very nice and cool during benchmarking and gaming loads 24/7.
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 512
55
  • Keeps up with, sometimes beats the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti: NVIDIA doing what it does best here, with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti offering performance that rivals previous-gen flagship GPUs. You won't be smashing through 4K 120FPS in games for the most part, but with DLSS you will be.
  • Kick ass 1440p 120FPS+ gaming performance: If you're gaming on a 1440p or 3440x1440 ultrawide gaming monitor, there's enough performance under the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti hood to annihilate those resolutions at 120, 144, or 165Hz easily.

What's Not

  • No DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity: This isn't an issue of COLORFUL, but rather NVIDIA for not including the latest DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity on their GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPU architecture. Sigh. Sigh, sigh, SIGH.

Final Thoughts

NVIDIA has a fantastic foundation with its AD104-based GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with COLORFUL kicking ass with its custom iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card. It's not available everywhere, but if you can get it, then you're not going to regret your purchase.

The design style with an Iron Man-inspired look is a fantastic choice, looking nice and sharp inside of every gaming PC you can imagine. It looks better than most of the custom cards we're looking at with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti... simply because it looks different. We all know what an ASUS or MSI custom GeForce RTX series GPU looks like, but COLORFUL takes it in an interesting direction.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review 513
55

The new custom COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card is a beautiful addition to any gaming PC, especially if you're gaming on a high refresh rate 1080p or 1440p panel, pumping away at 120FPS and beyond. If you're gaming on an ultrawide gaming monitor with a native 3440x1440 resolution and want to game at 120FPS+ then the RTX 4070 Ti is a great choice.

Wrapping up, COLORFUL nails the design on the front and the back... with the Iron Man-inspired design really eye-catching. NVIDIA nails it underneath with the AD104 "Ada Lovelace" GPU architecture, packing the best ray tracing performance you can get, and then adding in DLSS (especially DLSS 3 which is exclusive to the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture) mixed with 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory and you're in for some enjoyable late night gaming sessions.

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V is a surprise entry into the custom RTX 4070 Ti market. If you can get it in your country, or want to import it, you won't be disappointed.

TweakTown award
93%

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX® 4080 OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1391.01
$1399.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2023 at 9:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.