COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V Review

Introduction

COLORFUL's new custom iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card is the second GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that we're looking at in the GPU lab today after our review of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition that NVIDIA sent over for us to gander at.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V is the second in the stack from COLORFUL, up from the BattleAx family of GPUs that follows along with NVIDIA's in-house reference design. We have an improved thermal solution, as well as an aesthetics upgrade that I'm digging the look of. It's very Iron Man-inspired, which is not a bad thing at all.

COLORFUL's biggest issue is that their graphics cards aren't sold worldwide, with the COLORFUL family of graphics cards being semi-exclusive to China. You can import them, so if you love the style of the card, you're going to have to pay a bit more for it to get it to your house, depending on where you live.

COLORFUL is launching not one but five custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards today... starting at $799 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NB EX, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ultra W costing $849, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD costing $899 (which is the model we're looking at today). The AD104-powered cards continue, with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan costing $949, while the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Neptune from COLORFUL is the most expensive, coming in at $969.

Let's dive right into the review of the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card!

Ada Lovelace

Detailed Look

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V arrives in a rather good-looking retail package, with the Iron Man-inspired red circle design shown off beautifully on the front of the box. On the back of the box, we have details of the thermal solution that COLORFUL uses on the card.

Loving the design aesthetic that COLORFUL splashes across the custom iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card. Yummy.

The same goes for the top of the card, which keeps that straight-line look.

We have a single 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, which splits off to dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card has typical display connectivity that consists of 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, a single HDMI 2.1 port, and a physical OC button... old school style.

Test System Specs

I've recently upgraded my major GPU test bed for 2022, but I will be upgrading again soon, now that Intel has launched its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and Z790 motherboards, and AMD with its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and X670E motherboards.

The new upgrades include the shift to the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, 64GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 memory, and 8TB of Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD goodness. Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K is a beast, with the Alder Lake CPU packing 8 Performance cores (P-cores) and 8 Efficient cores (E-cores) at up to 5.2GHz.

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme

I've got that installed into the bigger-than-life ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, which is absolutely loaded to the brim with technologies and features that it houses everything you need. We're talking about one of the best-looking designs on a motherboard yet, PCIe 5.0 support, enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, and oh-so-much more.

RAM: 64GB Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800

Sabrent helped out in a huge way by sending over 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory in the form of 4 x 16GB DDR5-4800 modules of its new Sabrent Rocket DDR5 memory. The company also helped out in an even bigger way, supplying us with a gigantic and super-fast 8TB model of its Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

SSD: 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus M.2

We're talking about 7.5GB/sec+ (7500MB/sec) from a single M.2 SSD, along with a gigantic 8TB of capacity. The 2TB drives aren't big enough for all of our game installs for GPU testing... the 4TB is much better, but the 8TB gives us room to move into 2023 without worrying about installing multiple games that are 200GB+ in size.

Some glory shots, of course.

Displays: ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz

ASUS has been a tight partner of TweakTown for many years, with the fine folks at ASUS Australia sending over their ROG Strix XG438Q and ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitors for our GPU test benches. They're both capable of 4K 120Hz+ through their DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.

I will be upgrading these in the near future, over to some DisplayPort 2.0-capable panels and some new HDMI 2.1-enabled 4K 165Hz panels in OLED form of course...given that next-gen GPUs are right around the corner, there has been no better time to upgrade your display or TV.

I've been working on this system for a while now, but now we're stretching its legs with the newly-released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Not just in 1080p or 1440p, not even in just 4K... but at 8K with a native resolution of 7680 x 4320. I've run through some of the very fastest GPU silicon on the planet.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

Benchmarks - 1080p

Benchmarks - 1440p

Benchmarks - 4K

Temps & Power Consumption

The custom COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card runs nice and cool at just 53-54C in terms of GPU temperatures, while the GPU hotspot temperatures were sitting at a solid 60C. This is all at less than 200W of power, with my sample running at 190W to 195W of power for the most part.

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

COLORFUL iGame RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V design aesthetic : I'm loving the Iron Man-inspired theme on the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card, with its alloy case on the back that looks fantastic, but from the front it looks absolutely awesome.

Great thermals: We have less than 53-54C GPU temperatures, which means the card runs very, very nice and cool during benchmarking and gaming loads 24/7.

Keeps up with, sometimes beats the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti : NVIDIA doing what it does best here, with the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti offering performance that rivals previous-gen flagship GPUs. You won't be smashing through 4K 120FPS in games for the most part, but with DLSS you will be.

Kick ass 1440p 120FPS+ gaming performance: If you're gaming on a 1440p or 3440x1440 ultrawide gaming monitor, there's enough performance under the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti hood to annihilate those resolutions at 120, 144, or 165Hz easily.

What's Not

No DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity: This isn't an issue of COLORFUL, but rather NVIDIA for not including the latest DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity on their GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPU architecture. Sigh. Sigh, sigh, SIGH.

Final Thoughts

NVIDIA has a fantastic foundation with its AD104-based GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with COLORFUL kicking ass with its custom iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card. It's not available everywhere, but if you can get it, then you're not going to regret your purchase.

The design style with an Iron Man-inspired look is a fantastic choice, looking nice and sharp inside of every gaming PC you can imagine. It looks better than most of the custom cards we're looking at with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti... simply because it looks different. We all know what an ASUS or MSI custom GeForce RTX series GPU looks like, but COLORFUL takes it in an interesting direction.

The new custom COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC-V graphics card is a beautiful addition to any gaming PC, especially if you're gaming on a high refresh rate 1080p or 1440p panel, pumping away at 120FPS and beyond. If you're gaming on an ultrawide gaming monitor with a native 3440x1440 resolution and want to game at 120FPS+ then the RTX 4070 Ti is a great choice.

Wrapping up, COLORFUL nails the design on the front and the back... with the Iron Man-inspired design really eye-catching. NVIDIA nails it underneath with the AD104 "Ada Lovelace" GPU architecture, packing the best ray tracing performance you can get, and then adding in DLSS (especially DLSS 3 which is exclusive to the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture) mixed with 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory and you're in for some enjoyable late night gaming sessions.