Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review

The Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS lands for testing. Is it worth the higher price tag? We put it to the test and find out right here.

@TylerBernath
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 9:40 AM CST
Rating: 81%Manufacturer: Synology (DS2422+)
Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 01 | TweakTown.com
Bringing in the new year, Synology is revamping a few of their key appliances in the Plus and XS lineups: DS3622xs+ replaces the aging 3617xs, and the DS2422+ pushes both iterations of the DS2419+ to its end-of-life period. We were pleased to have the 2422+ in the lab for a little over a week for testing and evaluation.

Physically, the DS2422+ shares the same chassis as the previous model. Connectivity has been revamped slightly; we still have four 1Gbe ports lined up on the rear of the unit, along with USB 3.2 and the COM port. Expansion uses an SFF 8644 instead of the SFF 8470 connection on previous units.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 03 | TweakTown.com

As far as hardware goes, the new DS2422+ has been upgraded ever so slightly from the Intel Atom C3538 quad-core to the AMD Ryzen V1500B. It still uses DDR4, 4GB by default, upgradable to 32GB via SO-DIMM slots. 2422 is a twelve-bay platform, both 2.5" and 3.5" drives supported additional expansion allows you to stack on another twelve bays with the DX1222.

SSD cache is supported with 2.5" drives and NVMe if you purchase the M2D20 or E10M20 PCIe cards.

The MSRP of the Synology DS2422+ comes in at $1899.99 with a three-year warranty.

Unboxing

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The DS2422+ has the familiar DiskStation appearance. Six bays stacked on either side, power button, and required LEDs up above. Each tray has a locking mechanism.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The side has a mesh logo stamped into the panel.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 07 | TweakTown.com

On the back, we have the I/O setup; four Gbe LAN ports, USB 3.2 at the top, and expansion between.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 08 | TweakTown.com

The DS2422+ uses a module for the cooling fans, easily replaceable without taring down the entire chassis.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 09 | TweakTown.com

The power supply is a Seasonic 550W unit.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Both the top and two side panels can be removed individually. The left side panel hides the two SO-DIMM slots.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 11 | TweakTown.com

For testing, we installed the Synology 10Gbe adapter.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Thanks to Seagate, we also stacked in four 20TB IronWolf Pro drives!

DS2422+ Set-Up

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 20 | TweakTown.com

I initialized the setup using the find.synology.com address, allowing the script to search my network for DiskStation units. Seen above, we have the 2422+.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 22 | TweakTown.com

DSM 7.0 was installed during setup; we configured the NAS with our four drives in RAID 0 to start. The desktop has been slightly revamped. Widgets are still available on the right pane, while a few new icons have been situated on the desktop. The four-cube icon top left will lead us to the pulldown menu in our next image.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 23 | TweakTown.com

The pulldown menu gives you quick access to the control panel along with any apps you have installed.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 24 | TweakTown.com

Storage Manager offers a wizard to aid the setup of your drives.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 25 | TweakTown.com

Several RAID modes are available, two Hybrid RAID modes: SHR and SHR2, along with the standard RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 26 | TweakTown.com

Synology includes support for EXT4 but recommends BTRFS.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 27 | TweakTown.com

Storage Overview gives you a picture of any volumes you have created, the location of the drives, and tasks for the volume.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 28 | TweakTown.com

Storage Pool will show you the model of drives you have installed. We have 20TB IronWolf Pro.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 29 | TweakTown.com

The package center includes a plethora of apps. We can show all the Synology apps above and a few open sources towards the bottom.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 30 | TweakTown.com

Control Panel includes all the options needed to configure the hardware of the NAS as needed.

Testing - Benchmarks

I went for a direct approach to testing the performance of the DS2422+. We are using 10Gbe in both the NAS and our test system, direct connection with no router or switch in between.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 41 | TweakTown.com

We started with RAID 0; ATTO showed a peak of 1.1 GB/s read with writes ranging from 360 MB/s at 1M to 1GB/s with larger file sizes.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 42 | TweakTown.com

AJA showed 610 read and 670 write using a 4K workload on Pro Res.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 43 | TweakTown.com

Setting the drives up using Synology SHR, we didn't notice much of a performance drop. Read performance still at 1.1 GB/s, writes stabilized a little more to 980 MB/s.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 44 | TweakTown.com

SHR in AJA showed 407 MB/s read and 457 MB/s write.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 45 | TweakTown.com

SHR2 again showed no loss of performance, 1.1GB/s read and just over 925 MB/s write for larger file sizes.

Final Thoughts

The DS2422+ was great in testing. As expected, we were easily able to saturate the 10Gbe adapter with our IronWolf drives. Build quality appears to be on par with the 2419+, with nothing really changing apart from the expansion port being swapped to accommodate the new DX1222 expansion chassis.

Performance numbers hit 1.1GB/s read in RAID 0, SHR, and SHR2. Write performance was up and down based on file size; smaller file sizes seemed to stick around 5-600 MB/s while anything larger than 24M was upwards of 950 MB/s.

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS Review 47 | TweakTown.com

DSM7, for me, is where the issues begin. I last tested the DS1821+ in March of last year. It appears, since then, Synology has gone through its standard update process, releasing DSM7 to the public.

With this launch, it seems a pseudo-DRM has been added that heavily restricts drives that are not on the compatible drive list. The issue with this, the only drives on that list are Synology's HAT and SAT series of drives, and further, when using drives not on this list, you don't get drive alerts, S.M.A.R.T., bad sector, or drive temperature statistics.

If a drive is failing, you will not know until the drive is dead; this in itself is a huge problem for consumers that typically migrate drives from older systems to the new models as they are most often NOT using Synology branded drives and will fall into this "trap" unexpectedly.

For me, with years of experience with these NAS systems, it seems like a bullshit move from what is considered one of the best NAS vendors on the market. What's worse is they were one of the first to support Seagate, implementing its advanced drive diagnostic platform, IronWolf Health Manager. We only hope Synology reverses this course and adds more drives to the "compatibility list."

TweakTown NAS Test System

  • CPU: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4
  • LAN: OWC Thunderbolt 10Gbe Adapter
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11 (buy from Amazon)
Buy at Amazon

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

70%

Value

75%

Overall

81%

The Bottom Line

The DS2422+ is a fantastic appliance for consumers that don't mind buying into Synology's own HAT/SAT drive lineup.

81%

Synology DS2422+ SMB NAS

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

