AMD's beefed-up Strix Halo APU, GFX1151 iGPU turn up on ROCm: will be unveiled at CES 2025

AMD is expected to unveil its new Strix Halo APU at CES 2025 early next year, but the new Strix Halo APU as well as the GFX1151 integrated GPU are now supported by ROCm.

The new Strix Halo APU is expected to carry on what AMD did with the recent launch of its Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs, but they'll get a huge upgrade in the integrated RDNA 3.5-powered GPU. Strix Halo is expected to ship with a monster 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 power in the form of the "GFX1151" GPU, up from the 16 CUs on the Strix Point APU inside of laptops launching now.

The leak was spotted by X user David Huang, posting some pics showing that Strix Halo and the GFX1151 GPU have got official support for ROCm. ROCm is the Radeon Open Compute platform, an open-source platform for GPU computing that is a handy tool for developers. AMD's upcoming "GFX1151" is the codename of the integrated graphics inside of Strix Halo, based on the newer RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture.

David Huang said: "Today, I was chatting with some friends in a group about the GFX1151, and after looking it up, I realized that the RDNA 3.5 on the Strix Halo was recently described in the LLVM TD as having 192K full VGPR. On top of that, ROCm has quietly added official support for Strix Halo in various libraries... considering that I saw its CPUs Geekbench 5 score earlier, which suggests it might have full AVX512 width and double the bandwidth per CCX, does that mean laptops or even tablets can now be used as supercomputers?"

Read more: AMD to unveil its beefed-up Strix Halo and Kraken APUs at CES 2025 in January

Huang teasing that the new Strix Halo APU will allow laptops and even tablets to be used as "supercomputers" is an important tease, so we should expect some huge GPU performance improvements as well as AVX512 full width support that will increase the CPUs register size, and twice the bandwidth for each CCX is great to see.