Take-Two explains benefits of putting games on subscriptions like Game Pass, PlayStation Plus

Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff comments on adding games to subscriptions like PlayStation Plus, says that it's an economic opportunity.

While Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick doesn't agree with the Xbox Game Pass day-and-date model, that doesn't mean that the publisher is anti-subscription. Quite the opposite is true: We've seen NBA 2K games regularly show up on PlayStation Plus, and Grand Theft Auto V was just included on Xbox Game Pass for the third time.

Now a recent Q1'24 earnings call, Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff comments on the advantages of adding catalog games into subscription services, saying that the company wouldn't do this unless it offered a "significant economic advantage."

While the following Q&A transcription was centered around NBA 2K23, which recently went on PlayStation Plus, the same rationale could also be applied to GTA V's inclusion on Xbox Game Pass.

Question (Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo Securities)

NBA 2K23 was added to PlayStation Plus game of the month, that definitely contributes to strong engagement, but we're curious on whether or not you also see a meaningful uptick in RCS there among those PlayStation Plus players. Point being, if they are waiting to engage with it once it's in a subscription service, is there a lower propensity to spend on the game, or no actually we see an uptick in RCS there as well.

Answer (Take-Two President Karl Slatoff)