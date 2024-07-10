Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update adds new advertisements to your PC

Microsoft has just released its new update for Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 11 version 22H2, which adds an advertisement to your PC.

Microsoft has stuck with its decision to roll out more advertisements for its products into Windows 11, with the Redmond company issuing patch notes for Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 11 version 22H2.

As with every Windows update, Microsoft engineers have implemented a slew of bug fixes, general stability improvements, new features, additional support, and advertisements. We have previously caught glimpses of new advertisements in preview builds of Windows 11, where operating system beta testers found new ad placements in Windows 11's Start Menu and Settings. Redmond has rolled out the Settings advertisement for its Game Pass subscription.

The new update will add a Game Pass card to the Settings homepage, which will reportedly only appear for Windows 11 users that game. If a user isn't playing games on their PC, the card won't appear. As for other aspects of the new update, Microsoft has added the "Show Desktop" to the taskbar again, File Explorer is now capable of creating 7-Zip and Tape Archive files when a user right clicks a file, support for Emoji 15.1, improvements to account manage in the Start Menu, and much more.

If you are interested in reading the patch notes for yourself, check out the following link here.

NEWS SOURCES:windowscentral.com, support.microsoft.com, catalog.update.microsoft.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

