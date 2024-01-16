Overwatch 2 Season 9 will have ALL heroes with their own passive healing abilities

Blizzard is about to perform some major changes to Overwatch 2, with the developer explaining in a recent blog that it will be providing ALL heroes with passive healing abilities in Season 9.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 9 will see both Tank and Damage heroes getting a modified, tuned-down version of the self-healing passive ability that Support heroes have. Blizzard explained: "In Season 9, both Tank and Damage heroes will get a modified, tuned-down version of the Support self-healing passive. This should give non-Support players more options in terms of sustaining themselves. It should also take some of the pressure off Support players to keep everyone alive since individual players now have more control of their own health pool".

Blizzard continued: "In Overwatch, there is a constant tug of war between the power of a team and the power of an individual hero or player. A change like this shifts that balance a bit. This is something that we are constantly evaluating. We still want Overwatch to be defined by team strategy and mechanics, but we feel this can be pulled back a bit now and possibly more in the future".

But then, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller tweeted: "Clarifying a few things with the self-heal. It's one part of a much larger set of changes coming to the game in S9. Internally we're talking about, and targeting some of these changes at damage spikiness in game, the role of DPS in securing kills, and the strength of healing. It was a mistake to talk about this lone change out of context, since its a part of a much bigger set coming to Season 9. Sorry for that, and I look forward to more discussion around S9 balance changes when we drop more details".

My thoughts? As someone who has played hundreds of hours into Overwatch and now Overwatch 2, I wouldn't want a self-healing Genji wrecking my backline... but then, as a Mei main, that passive self-healing would come in handy from time to time. Still, it doesn't matter what we think, Blizzard is making the changes to Overwatch 2 whether we like it or not.

It'll definitely help newer players or those who aren't quite in tune with the heroes that they're playing... I guess we'll se the balances that will happen once Overwatch 2 Season 9 drops.