Overwatch 2 is finally punishing players who leave mid-match, more tweaks with Season 10

Blizzard is making some more changes to Overwatch 2, with its upcoming Season 10 to see changes to the game that will punish players who leave a game mid-match... finally.

Starting with Overwatch 2 Season 10, the developer is taking a "firm stance" on leavers in Competitive Play, with a new update for that game mode, too. Starting with Competitive Play, with Overwatch 2 players being suspended from Competitive Play whenever they leave a Competitive Play match, with a ban of 15 minutes.

But, if you leave more games, that penalty gets harsher and harsher: 2 games left out of 20 games, there's a 2-hour ban, while leaving 3 of your last 20 played games results in a huge 8-hour ban. From there, leaving 4 out of the last 20 games played will see you with a whopping 20-hour ban, while leaving 5 games out of the last 20 played results in a major Competitive Season BAN, while 10 games left throughout the entire season (at play) will result in a Competitive Season BAN.

For Unranked games, players who leave 4 of their latest 20 games are put on a "cooldown" for 20 minutes before they can re-queue, with a boost to 4 hours if they leave 6 out of 20 games.

Blizzard is adding an additional two tiers to this: a 5-minute penalty for leaving 2 of the last 20 games, and a 48-hour suspension from queueing for ANY matchmaking mode for players who leave 10 or more of their last 20 games played. The post adds that "very few players deliberately leave 50% or more games, but we think this step will help further reduce the impact leavers can have in unranked Overwatch 2 games. To work back into good standing, Competitive now counts toward a player's 20 games played".

Blizzard notes: "Now we're introducing a rule to Competitive Play that caps the total number of games you can leave in a season, regardless of how frequent it is. Players who leave 10 Competitive matches in a season will be immediately banned for the season. This should help curb those players who deliberately choose to leave a match, thinking they won't have to deal with a lengthy suspension if they haven't left their most recent games played".

"Remember, deliberately leaving or having a disconnection still counts as leaving. While we understand it is often not intentional, it still greatly impacts the high-stakes experience that Competitive provides. While any player can have a technical issue when playing, it's important not to jump back into Competitive Play until you are confident that any technical issue is resolved. If you need help troubleshooting disconnections or crashes, be sure to check out our support site".