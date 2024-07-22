Scientists want to build an information superhighway between Earth and the Moon

A new road map has been unveiled for an information superhighway to be built between Earth and the moon for highly efficient communication.

Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

For space travel to become an affordable reliable form of transportation Earth needs to be able to communicate quickly and efficiently with our destinations, which will be at first then Moon and then Mars.

Scientists want to build an information superhighway between Earth and the Moon 363636
Open Gallery 2

Establishing a high-speed data network between Earth and the Moon will enable real-time communication, navigation, and monitoring of missions through sending and receiving audio, images, and video. To achieve this, a team of researchers at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering proposed a network comprised of 30 satellites and three lunar ground stations.

This network would enable 20 or more travelers to simultaneously communication with Earth in the aforementioned formats. In addition to the communication abilities, the network would also enable researchers to track objects as small as 3 feet in diameter in the region between Earth and the Moon. The project by China is aiming to be rolled out in three stages.

The first will be a two-satellite, one-ground station setup that will enable communication with up to 10 users. The second stage will add 10 satellites and a second lunar station, which will significantly bump up data transfer rates to 5 gigabytes per second and improve navigation accuracy to 100 meters.

Lastly, will be expanding the fleet of satellites to 30 and finally adding the last lunar base station. Upon completion of the final stage the network will have achieved 10 gigabytes per second data rates and 10 meter navigation accuracy, along with a 50 meter navigation accuracy for Earth to Moon travel.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2024 at 6:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, scmp.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags