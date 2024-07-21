Microsoft responds to the FTC deeming Game Pass a 'degraded product'

Microsoft has responded to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) recent filing, in which the regulator criticized the Game Pass price increase.

The FTC filed a document with the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that claims Microsoft's decision to increase the price of Game Pass was a strategy that demonstrated it "exercising market power" after its acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The FTC document went as far as to claim Microsoft's Game Pass price increase is evidence of "product degradation," which is tied to the company's "reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs."

Both of these points represent Microsoft exerting its power on the market, according to the FTC document. Now, Microsoft has responded to the FTC filing, saying, "It is wrong to call this a 'degraded' version of the discontinued Game Pass for Console offering." The Redmond company cited the lack of multiplayer functionality with the discontinued Game Pass tier, and that gamers wanting multiplayer access would need to spend an additional $9.99, making the total cost $20.98.

Microsoft is discontinuing the $10.99/month "Console Game Pass" and introducing the new minimum tier called 'Game Pass Standard' for $14.99, which includes multiplayer but not day-one game releases. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $17 to $20, and it includes multiplayer and all games.

"It is wrong to call this a 'degraded' version of the discontinued Game Pass for Console offering. That discontinued product did not offer multiplayer functionality, which had to be purchased separately for an additional $9.99/month (making the total cost $20.98/month). While Game Pass ultimate's price will increase from $16.99 to $19.99/month, the service will offer more value through many new games available 'day-and-date.'"