TT Show Episode 41 - AI Skeleton Key, Steam Game Recording, AMD FSR 3.1, and more

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta go through a range of tech, gaming, science, and AI-related stories - including an AI chatbot 'Skeleton Key,' that lets users bypass any security checks and measures in place. Plus, Nintendo's stance on the generative AI boom equates to "our games are way better than anything AI could come up with, so no thanks."
On the GPU front, the duo discusses Micron's comments on next-gen GDDR7 memory that will be used in the GeForce RTX 50 Series and how the speed increase alone will lead to a 30% increase in gaming performance. Very cool.
Also, this past week saw the arrival of AMD's FSR 3.1 in several first-party PlayStation Studios games on PC. The latest version of AMD's DLSS competitor is a little hit-and-miss. There are a lot of game-related stories, too, including Ubisoft's plan to remake classic games in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Valve's impressive new Steam Game Recording Feature, and the original Splinter Cell getting the RTX Remix treatment. Kosta weirdly sides with Ubisoft, while Jak doesn't. It gets heated, so be sure to tune in.
Plus, there are gross robots with human brains, and someone gets caught copying in-flight Wi-Fi to steal passenger data.
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: Microsoft CEO of AI says the content you post online is 'freeware' for AI training
- Read more: Multiple Assassin's Creed remakes are on the way, says Ubisoft CEO
- Read more: AMD FSR 3.1 is now available in five games, improving image quality and frame generation
- Read more: AMD FSR 3.1 image quality still lags behind NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS
- Read more: Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell RTX Remix mod adds new life to the classic stealth game
- Read more: Steam Game Recording is a new ShadowPlay-like gameplay recording feature for all Steam games
- Read more: Micron says next-gen GDDR7 will pump 30% gains in gaming, in both ray tracing and rasterization
- Read more: Nintendo won't use generative AI in its first-party games
- Read more: Nintendo has a plan to stop people making money off the Nintendo Switch 2 release
- Read more: Microsoft confirms existence of 'Skeleton Key' jailbreaking AI to make it evil
- Read more: Scientists gave instructions to robot with human brain cells in a world's first
- Read more: Man busted stealing passenger data from in-flight Wi-Fi with 'evil twin' strategy