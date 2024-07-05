TT Show Episode 41 - AI Skeleton Key, Steam Game Recording, AMD FSR 3.1, and more

All the latest from the world of GPUs, CPUs, and PC Gaming, plus AI Skeleton Keys, Robots with Human Brains, and more in this week's TT Show.

Published
Updated
4 minutes & 18 seconds read time

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta go through a range of tech, gaming, science, and AI-related stories - including an AI chatbot 'Skeleton Key,' that lets users bypass any security checks and measures in place. Plus, Nintendo's stance on the generative AI boom equates to "our games are way better than anything AI could come up with, so no thanks."

On the GPU front, the duo discusses Micron's comments on next-gen GDDR7 memory that will be used in the GeForce RTX 50 Series and how the speed increase alone will lead to a 30% increase in gaming performance. Very cool.

Also, this past week saw the arrival of AMD's FSR 3.1 in several first-party PlayStation Studios games on PC. The latest version of AMD's DLSS competitor is a little hit-and-miss. There are a lot of game-related stories, too, including Ubisoft's plan to remake classic games in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Valve's impressive new Steam Game Recording Feature, and the original Splinter Cell getting the RTX Remix treatment. Kosta weirdly sides with Ubisoft, while Jak doesn't. It gets heated, so be sure to tune in.

Plus, there are gross robots with human brains, and someone gets caught copying in-flight Wi-Fi to steal passenger data.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Buy at Amazon

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$293.00
$293.00$293.00$293.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$293.00
$293.00$293.00$293.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2024 at 1:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags