The latest 12V-2x6 'H++' power connector can handle 675W of GPU power, ready for Blackwell

The very latest 12V-2x6 'H++' power connector on NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs can handle up to 675W of power from the GPU.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

The very latest 12V-2x6 "H++" power connectors have been shipping on NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, offering higher power delivery than what the 12VHPWR "H+" power connector is capable of.

12V-2x6 H++ (on the left) and H+ (on the right) (source: @wxnod)12V-2x6 H++ (on the left) and H+ (on the right) (source: @wxnod)
The new 12V-2x6 power connector is shipping on most of the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, with the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER all shipping with the newer Gen5 connectors, but there are a few models of the RTX 4070 SUPER floating around with regular 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Now we've got @wxnod on X showing us some close-up photos of the differences between the H++ and H+ power connectors, with the new H++ design based on the newer 12V-2x6 power connector revision, which is capable of supporting up to a maximum of an insane 675W power delivery into your graphics card. Both the plugs look virtually identical, where you can see the difference by removing the top shroud as they're labeled "++H" and "+H".

  • H++ Power Connector = 12V-2x6 Design (675W Power Delivery)
  • H+ Power Connector = 12VHPWR Design (600W Power Delivery)

While the newer 12V-2x6 "H++" power connector can handle up to 675W of power delivery, the "H+" variant will support up to 600W. There are some models of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs that ship with the regular H+ connector, but you won't have to worry about the burning cable issues like the higher-end RTX 4090 with these cards.

We have been hearing rumors that NVIDIA is mandating PCIe 6.0 16-pin power connectors for its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, allowing them to drive insane amounts of power into next-gen flagship GPUs. You can read more about that here.

