Seasonic introduces upgraded 12V-2x6 (H++) 600W power cables for its PSUs

Seasonic has just upgraded its GPU cables for some of its power supply units with upgraded H++ connectors that are compliant with the new PCIe Gen5 and ATX3 standards.

The new 12V-2x6 power connectors now replace the current H+ (12VHPWR) power cables, with three versions of the cable specifically made by Seasonic for its power supplies. The new native 12V-2x6 power cable is compatible across multiple Seasonic ATX 3.0 power supplies, including the Prime TX, Prime PX, Vertex GX/PX, and Focus GX power supplies.

These cables won't work with ATX2-based power supplies, but the new native cables feature blue connectors on one side, which is nice to see. If you see blue, you know your cable isn't connected properly... nice and easy installation from Seasonic here.

The company explains on its website: "Seasonic introduced the native 12V-2x6 600 W graphics card cable to power high-performance GPU / graphic cards. This cable can be used with any of our ATX 3 power supplies released on the market. Please see below for important compatibility information".

Seasonic's new 12V-2x6 power cables (source: Seasonic)

If you've got a Seasonic ATX2 PSU, the company has 2 x 8-pin to 12V-2x6 adapter cables, which support most -- but not all -- Seasonic ATX 2.0 power supplies, excluding the 650W models that feature a single PCIe connector. Even if you're using 2 x 8-pin connectors, the new adapter cable is rated for up to 600W of power.

Seasonic also adds that the new cables are good for up to 50 mating cycles, so be careful.