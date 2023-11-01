SEGA's new Super Game set for 2026, may include Crazy Taxi or Jet Set Radio live games

SEGA reiterates internal schedule for its new Super Game genre, and the first game could be a live service title based on Jet Set Radio or Crazy Taxi.

SEGA has reiterated its plans to create a brand new video game genre by March 2026.

SEGA has an ambitious plan: The Sonic developer wants to adapt its popular franchises into a new type of genre called "Super Games." This is essentially a term that describes online-driven experiences that scale across multiple platforms; a Super Game seems to be a fancy term to describe live service titles. Based on SEGA's own words, there seems to be a lot of overlap between the so-called Super Game and a GaaS (Games-as-a-Service) business model.

Despite the volatility of the current challenging video games market, SEGA isn't giving up on its Super Game plan. The company's latest 2023 annual report reiterates its strategy to create, and potentially release, its first Super Game by March 2026. It's unknown which franchise that SEGA will use for its first Super Game, but reports indicate that new Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi games are potentially in development, complete with online play. It's also possible that SEGA will make a Sonic Super Game.

Ultimately, the annual report doesn't give much new information about SEGA's Super Games initiative, but it does confirm that the plan not only still exists but is well underway.

"The Entertainment Contents Business has set a long-term goal of becoming a leading global content provider. To achieve this goal and elevate the business to the next level, we are conducting R&D activities to create a "Super Game," a major title that scales globally, by the fiscal year ending March 2026. Under the current medium-term plan, we are actively investing in reinforcing our earnings base through the global branding of existing IPs." "As the name implies, a "Super Game" involves the concept of a game that stands head and shoulders above normal games. I encourage stakeholders to look forward to the fruit of our efforts, which include R&D to create a game that builds a whole worldview involving the entire gaming ecosystem, including not only players but also streamers who stream the game and their viewers."

Back in 2022, we reported that SEGA is prepared to spend about $800 million across a five-year period in order to make its first Super Game. Check out this Twitter thread for tons of information about how SEGA's Super Game program is currently being planned out.