SEGA Super Games: Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi with online multiplayer

SEGA's Super Games: SEGA is rebooting two of its most iconic Dreamcast games for major entry in online multiplayer sector.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 8:16 AM CDT
SEGA is rebooting Dreamcast classics Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi, sources tell Bloomberg.

SEGA Super Games: Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi with online multiplayer
SEGA is reviving old-school Dreamcast classics in a big new way. Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi will be part of SEGA's new Super Games, a new category of video games invented by the company. Super Games follow specific criteria including AAA-quality, multiplayer experiences that can ultimately make close to $1 billion in lifetime revenues.

It's believed that both the Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi reboot will be online-based, microtransaction-driven, free-to-play games that launch simultaneously to a widespread audience across consoles, PC, and mobile. These are all key aspects of SEGA's Super Game category.

This plan could help SEGA break into a new market; the company has traditionally struggled bringing its free-to-play games to the West. Despite this, SEGA makes a considerable portion of its video game revenues from F2P.

These new Super Games games will not be ready any time soon. SEGA hopes to have the first Super Game, which will be Creative Assembly's new FPS, out by 2025. SEGA plans to release multiple Super Games by 2030. We could see either Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi reboots release by then.

We've extensively covered SEGA's Super Game initiatives at TweakTown, highlighting various reports and data sheets directly from SEGA's investor documents.

For more details, click here or check the Twitter thread below.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

