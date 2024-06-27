AI will 'define your game in the future,' Amazon Games executive says

Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann believes that AI will have such a dramatic impact on the games industry that it 'define your game in the future'

Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann believes that artificial intelligence will help fuel major innovations in games and software.

With its disruptive effects on jobs, AI is a hot-button topic in gaming. But leaders in the interactive entertainment space are convinced that artificial intelligence can be a net benefit in key ways, such as speeding up production cycles through generative effects and other behind-the-scenes advancements.

Some, like Amazon Games lead Christoph Hartmann, have gone so far to say that AI will 'define your game in the future,' a thought predicated on using the nascent technology to help give players more control and agency in how they interact with game worlds.

In a recent interview with Variety, Hartmann was predictably vague on the exact dynamics of how AI will advance gaming--it seems no one can actually explain in clear terms, or showcase these advancements in clear, concise ways--and instead is based around theoretical what-if moments. For AI, and other innovations in this space, the proof is really in the pudding.