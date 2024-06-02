GeForce owners can redeem 3 Months of PC Game Pass starting June 4

The GeForce Rewards program is part of the GeForce Experience and NVIDIA App (which is still in Beta), and on June 4, if you log in, you'll be able to redeem three months of PC Game Pass. This is the Windows PC version of the popular Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which offers gamers access to a library of over 130 games to download and play.
PC Game Pass includes all first-party Xbox games, including the recently released Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which looks incredible when running on a high-end GeForce rig. You've also got access to hits like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Palworld, and more.
This free PC Game Pass access deal also applies to GeForce NOW subscribers, NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform that lets you stream PC games to any device with low latency and up to GeForce RTX 4080 levels of visual fiedlity. The PC Game Pass GeForce Reward starts on June 4, and here's how you claim it.
- Create an NVIDIA Account
- If you created an account previously, head here and check you're enrolled in GeForce Rewards
- Download and install GeForce Experience or the NVIDIA app beta. Or alternatively, access GeForce NOW Rewards and follow the steps listed at the link
- Open either GeForce Experience or the NVIDIA app beta with a GeForce GTX 10 Series or newer desktop PC or laptop
- Login to your NVIDIA Account within your chosen app
- Click on the Redeem section
- Select the PC Game Pass GeForce Reward, starting June 4th at 6 am
- Follow the on-screen instructions
