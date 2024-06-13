Bethesda faces backlash after releasing controversial Starfield mission

Bethesda is facing some backlash from Starfield players after the publisher unveiled a new quest that will soon be added to the game.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

Earlier in the week at the Xbox Game Showcase, Bethesda revealed what it has planned for its June update scheduled for Starfield.

Bethesda unveiled "The Shattered Space" DLC, along with the Starfield Creation Kit, which will enable players to add new content to the game. The Creation Kit will undoubtedly revitalize the Starfield community with an injection of numerous sought-after mods and customizations, which is one of the main reasons Skyrim has retained its consistent popularity over the years. However, that isn't what Starfield players are upset about; it's the DLC, particularly its pricing.

In a June update posted to Bethesda's YouTube channel the publisher explained that players will be able to download new missions for a group called the Track Alliance, but one mission has been locked behind a $7 paywall. GameSpot reports the paywall isn't just $7, but it's actually $10, as players must purchase 1,000 Starfield creation credits to obtain it.

As you can already probably imagine, players weren't thrilled to learn that a single mission was locked behind a $7 price tag, which has resulted in Starfield being review bombed on Steam and numerous players taking to the official Reddit page for the game to voice their concerns.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2024 at 12:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags