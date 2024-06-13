Bethesda faces backlash after releasing controversial Starfield mission

Bethesda is facing some backlash from Starfield players after the publisher unveiled a new quest that will soon be added to the game.

Earlier in the week at the Xbox Game Showcase, Bethesda revealed what it has planned for its June update scheduled for Starfield.

Bethesda unveiled "The Shattered Space" DLC, along with the Starfield Creation Kit, which will enable players to add new content to the game. The Creation Kit will undoubtedly revitalize the Starfield community with an injection of numerous sought-after mods and customizations, which is one of the main reasons Skyrim has retained its consistent popularity over the years. However, that isn't what Starfield players are upset about; it's the DLC, particularly its pricing.

In a June update posted to Bethesda's YouTube channel the publisher explained that players will be able to download new missions for a group called the Track Alliance, but one mission has been locked behind a $7 paywall. GameSpot reports the paywall isn't just $7, but it's actually $10, as players must purchase 1,000 Starfield creation credits to obtain it.

As you can already probably imagine, players weren't thrilled to learn that a single mission was locked behind a $7 price tag, which has resulted in Starfield being review bombed on Steam and numerous players taking to the official Reddit page for the game to voice their concerns.