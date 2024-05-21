Samsung introduces world's first QD-LED display slated to replace OLED

Samsung Display has showcased what could be the next-generation pixel tech dubbed QD-LED, which may replace the gorgeous OLED pixel technology.

Samsung has unveiled a variety of new products at Display Week 2024, one of which could be the next pixel technology that replaces the gorgeous OLED panels.

QD-OLED panels are making their way into gaming monitors of various sizes and some TVs, but what if OLED isn't necessarily the future of display technology? Introducing, QD-LED, or NanoLED, a new display technology currently being worked on by Samsung. According to the company the new display technology incoporates applying electricity directly to the quantum dots, removing the need for LED or OLED. The technology has several names, such as QD-LED, NanoLED, QDEL, QD-EL, or electroluminescent quantum dots.

Samsung displayed a QD-LED prototype at Display Week 2024, and according to reports its the largest display using the new panel technology, measuring 18 inches with a 3200 x 1800 resolution (202ppi) at 250 nits brightness. According to Samsung, QD-LED offers a wide color gamut and color accuracy, and doesn't require any organic material, meaning it won't be suffer from the same degrading fate as some OLED panels.

Another advantage of this pixel technology is that the manufacturing process uses Inkjet Printing, which helps reduce production costs compared to OLED displays.