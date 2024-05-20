Black Myth: WuKong gets stunning new Unreal Engine 5 trailer ahead of release

Black Myth: WuKong has received an incredible new trailer at the WeGame Event, showcasing the Unreal Engine 5-powered title ahead of its August release.

Game Science, the developers behind Black Myth: WuKong have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated title, showcasing some incredible graphics and gameplay all powered by Unreal Engine 5.

The new official trailer was revealed at the WeGame Event, and showcases the iconic Chinese legend about the Monkey King, otherwise known as WuKong. The trailer shows incredible visuals, some cutscenes and gameplay of the title, all of which has been developed entirely in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

As for the game itself, Black Myth: WuKong is a third-person game that is based on Journey to the West, a Chinese novel published in the 16th century during the Ming dynasty that follows the travels of the Tang dynasty Buddist monk Xuanzang, who travelled to "Western Regions" (Central Asia and India) to gather sacred texts.

The novel has strong ties to Chinese mythology and Buddism, as the monk was tasked by Gautama Buddha to carry out his pilgrimage to the "Western Regions" and is accompanied by three disciples; Sun Wukong, Zhu Bajie, and Sha Wujing.

Black Myth: WuKong is launching on August 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

