Black Myth: WuKong gets stunning new Unreal Engine 5 trailer ahead of release

Game Science, the developers behind Black Myth: WuKong have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated title, showcasing some incredible graphics and gameplay all powered by Unreal Engine 5.
The new official trailer was revealed at the WeGame Event, and showcases the iconic Chinese legend about the Monkey King, otherwise known as WuKong. The trailer shows incredible visuals, some cutscenes and gameplay of the title, all of which has been developed entirely in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.
As for the game itself, Black Myth: WuKong is a third-person game that is based on Journey to the West, a Chinese novel published in the 16th century during the Ming dynasty that follows the travels of the Tang dynasty Buddist monk Xuanzang, who travelled to "Western Regions" (Central Asia and India) to gather sacred texts.
The novel has strong ties to Chinese mythology and Buddism, as the monk was tasked by Gautama Buddha to carry out his pilgrimage to the "Western Regions" and is accompanied by three disciples; Sun Wukong, Zhu Bajie, and Sha Wujing.
Black Myth: WuKong is launching on August 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
- Read more: Phillips unveils new 144Hz QD-OLED Evnia gaming monitor
- Read more: Apple's iPhone 17 expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever released
- Read more: OpenAI and Reddit sign deal to train AI models on your posts
- Read more: Scientists bring frozen human brain tissue back to life for the first time