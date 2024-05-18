OpenAI and Reddit sign deal to train AI models on your posts

OpenAI and Reddit have entered into an agreement that will enable the AI development company to scrape data from the platform's API.

Reddit and OpenAI have announced a new partnership agreement that will enable the AI developer to scrape data from Reddit's valuable API.

The new partnership agreement has been signed into effect and now OpenAI is able to scrape real-time data from Reddit's API, meaning users will be able to see Reddit posts in responses by OpenAI products when they are appropriately queried. It should be noted that OpenAI isn't the first company to come to Reddit with a bucket full of money to scrape its API for data to train AI models, as Google entered into a similar partnership earlier this year, which is reportedly valued at $60 million annually.

A report from The Verge cites a blogpost from Reddit that explains the deal with OpenAI will bring "new AI-powered features to Redditors and mods". It should be noted the new detail will bring OpenAI on to Reddit as an advertiser and that no specific financials were announced alongside the deal, meaning we don't have a specific value of the deal.

Furthermore, neither Reddit nor OpenAI specifically said the data from Reddit's API will be used to train its models, but it appears that would be the only reason why OpenAI would be interested in this partnership.

"OpenAI will bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities. To do so, OpenAI will access Reddit's Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This will enable OpenAI's AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics

This partnership is consistent with other content arrangements, and does not change Reddit's Data API Terms or Developer Terms, which state content accessed through Reddit's Data API cannot be used for commercial purposes without Reddit's approval. API access remains free for non-commercial usage under our published threshold," reads the post

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, redditinc.com

