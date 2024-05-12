Xbox teases 'really big games' coming to Game Pass in 2024, is Call of Duty among them?

Xbox president Sarah Bond reiterates that all new first-party games will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, but doesn't confirm if COD 2024 launches day 1.

On the heels of reports that Microsoft is unsure whether or not launching new Call of Duty titles on Game Pass is a good idea, Xbox president Sarah Bond reiterates the company's day-one policy for the subscription service.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Tech, Xbox president Sarah Bond brought up the day-and-date Xbox Game Pass policy as one of the touchstones of Microsoft's core gaming business. Bond says that a plethora of high-profile games are coming to Game Pass later this year. Games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Starfield's Shattered Space expansion, and new Fallout 76/Elder Scrolls Online will be among the releases, but what about Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War?

New reports say that Xbox management is conflicted on launching new Call of Duty games on the service. After all, COD titles sell many millions of copies a year--offering new COD games day one would undoubtedly affect these sales. But that seems to be waived by the Xbox president, who hints that Call of Duty 2024 could be among the titles included on Game Pass this year.

"We know our core users love Game Pass, a subscription where you get a portfolio of games. But more importantly, you get every single one of our games that we build, day one, in Game Pass," Bond said.

"The quality and the breadth of those games has only been going up over time, and you're going to see some more really big games going into Game Pass later this year..."

"From Activision's portfolio? Or..." Bloomberg's Dina Bass inquires.

Bond answers, saying that the day one policy is a central part of the business:

"Across the whole slate. Across the whole slate you're going to see some really amazing things. And keeping that as something that is really special for Xbox players, that is central for us."

Microsoft is expected to cement its plans at the special Xbox showcase on June 9, 2024 at 10am PST.