Xbox president: Exclusives are antiquated, gamers have evolved way past that

Xbox president Sarah Bond goes against the creed of console enthusiasts by reiterating the future of Xbox, and gaming, is multi-platform software releases.

TL;DR: Xbox president Sarah Bond confirms Microsoft's shift away from game exclusivity, calling it "antiquated" as Xbox expands cross-platform availability. Following successful releases like Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation, Xbox prioritizes community-driven, accessible gaming experiences across all devices, aligning with CEO Satya Nadella's vision.

Xbox president Sarah Bond lays out the future of Xbox, reiterating Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's comments about game exclusivity: "I have no love for that world."

Xbox is done with exclusives. That felt like a clear observation to most fans when, in February 2024, Microsoft brought four Xbox exclusive games to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. That Pandora's Box moment has grown, and Xbox opened the gates on its games, breaking down the walls of platform exclusivity for good and all. The plan has worked so far, as Forza Horizon 5 became a big hit on PS5 thanks to stored up FOMO.

So where does that leave Xbox? Prepare for more of the same, just magnified. Executive management re-confirms that exclusives are essentially gone at Microsoft, with Xbox president Sarah Bond going so far as to say that exclusives are "antiquated" in a recent interview with Mashable's Timothy Beck Werth.

Below is a transcription of the interview Q&A exchange: