Gaming

Steam tab shows up on new Xbox UI image, but it may be an internal mockup

Microsoft showed a brief Xbox ecosystem user interface that has a Steam tab, further indicating Microsoft's plans for a more unified Windows/PC experience.

Steam tab shows up on new Xbox UI image, but it may be an internal mockup
TL;DR: Microsoft briefly shared and then removed an image of a new Xbox UI featuring a Steam tab. The company plans to create a universal storefront for consoles, Windows, and mobile gaming.

Microsoft shared an image of a new Xbox UI in a GDC 2025 blog post, then removed it. The interface in question had a Steam tab.

What's going on with Xbox? Microsoft will still make consoles. That's been confirmed. There's also plans to make a universal storefront that combines consoles, Windows, and mobile gaming in one. One critical part of this store idea, an easy-to-use way to actually browse, buy, and curate games across three different platforms--is now starting to take shape.

So what is Microsoft up to exactly? This time, it's nothing super dramatic. Don't expect Steam games to start showing up on your Xbox console any time soon. The image looks to be an internal mock-up and not a finalized design (the "console" UI is just a bigger version of the mobile UI, and the "action-adventure" genre is listed twice).

Sources have told The Verge's Tom Warren that Microsoft will roll out a new update for the Xbox app on PC that scans to see what games are installed, no matter where they're installed from. This isn't unlike the custom games browsers you see pre-installed onto gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go.

This update is supposed to get the PC Xbox UI environment ready for a new handheld that's on the way. Reports show that Microsoft is teaming up with electronics-maker ASUS to make a gaming handheld. The partnership is codenamed Project Kennan, and builds off a history that Microsoft has had with partnering with handheld PC OEMs in the past to add things like Xbox Game Pass subscriptions onto the devices.

NEWS SOURCES:developer.microsoft.com, theverge.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

