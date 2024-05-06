Apple confirms iOS 17.5 is 'coming soon' and it could be around May 22, here's why

The Apple iOS 17.5 and other software updates are set to arrive 'soon' but the May 22 launch of an Apple Watch band might hint at an exact date.

Apple's been working on new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more for a few weeks now and there has been a beta for all of those running as well. The company has never said exactly when those software updates would be released to the public, but we might have just had our best indication yet.

Apple today announced its 2024 Pride Collection which includes a new watch band, watch face, and some iPhone and iPad wallpapers. New software updates will bring the watch face and wallpapers to the masses, and Apple says that they'll arrive "soon." However, we think that May 22 seems a likely timeframe.

Apple hasn't confirmed the May 22 date for new software, but it did say that's when the new Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop will go on sale. Priced at $99 it's a stunning band, but it seems most likely that Apple will make the new software available at the same time to allow buyers to use the new watch face with it. We can also expect that the new iPhone and iPad software will debut at the same time.

None of these new software updates are expected to bring any big new features for most, although those in the European Union can look forward to being able to install apps from developers' websites on their iPhone with iOS 17.5 installed. The same capability is coming to the iPad as well, but not until the arrival of a further software update later this year.

