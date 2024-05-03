ASUS ROG Ally 2 inbound for 2024? Nope, but rumor has it an updated handheld is due this year

ASUS is supposedly readying a new ROG Ally 2024 for release - and it'll fix a major issue with the handheld's SD card reader going kaput.

ASUS is going to bring out a 2024 take on its ROG Ally handheld, or that's the gossip on the grapevine - but it's clear that this won't be some kind of sequel.

The ASUS ROG Ally 2024 will be a minor refresh, most likely, and it will cure that serious issue with the SD card reader (Image Credit: ASUS)

Rather than a ROG Ally 2, ASUS will push out a ROG Ally 2024 which is essentially the same device we already have, but with one important change - the fix for the much-aired SD card problems.

If you missed this saga somehow, the SD card reader on the ROG Ally is basically a ticking timebomb, eventually destined to fail (and maybe take your card with it, when it does).

This isn't all ROG Ally models, by the way, and reportedly the failure rate for the SD card reader was initially relatively high, but in later production units has fallen substantially.

However, these issues are still not fully resolved by all accounts - that's what the new updated model for 2024 will bring to the table, as mentioned. It's likely that only minor tweaks will be made elsewhere, and the hardware, including the APU, will remain largely the same.

Add seasoning with all this, as ever - it comes to us courtesy of a report from VideoCardz. The tech site also guesses that maybe the refreshed handheld could be revealed at Computex.

