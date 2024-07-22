ASUS overhauls Armoury Crate SE Software in time for the ROG Ally X handheld launch

ASUS new Armoury Crate SE Software for the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X creates a more console-like experience for the PC gaming handheld.

To coincide with the launch of the revised, revamped, and supercharged ROG Ally X gaming handheld, ASUS has released a new and improved version of its Armoury Crate Special Edition software with ACSE Version 1.5. ASUS calls it a 'major update' to the handheld software, optimizing its role as a "centralized hub for game storage, access, and settings customization for gamers to play all of their games, no matter the launcher."

Armoury Crate Special Edition software for the ROG Ally, image credit: ASUS.

One of the more notable upgrades is the revamped UI, designed to deliver a more console-like experience by offering more customization options and access to games - with a new Light Mode to complement the existing Dark Mode. A single interface makes the ROG Ally X feel less like a Windows 11 PC and more like a robust gaming handheld.

The most exciting feature of the update for gamers is the separate Game Profiles for each installed game. ROG Ally owners will be able to create, tune, and customize each game's settings, including enabling or disabling Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), and Radeon Anti-Lag.

As a nice little bonus, gamers can save, export, and share Game Profile settings with the ROG Ally community, extending to button mapping.

Finally, on the backend, Armoury Crate Special Edition 1.5 (ACSE 1.5) makes updating the ROG Ally or ROG Ally X easier than ever, as it serves as the single location for BIOS updates, driver updates, and more. "The latest version of Armoury Crate SE redefines the software experience with the ROG Ally and Ally X, allowing gamers to spend more time gaming and less time tinkering with settings," writes ASUS.