Fancy a good 2-player coop for the weekend? Orcs Must Die 3 is free for PC on Epic Games Store

It's another week, and another pair of freebies given away by Epic - the entertaining tower defense-style Orc basher, alongside a game called Cat Quest II.

Orcs Must Die 3 is a different spin on tower defense that ticks some boxes - including having a top-notch name - and if you've always been half-tempted to take the plunge, now you've got no excuse.

Orcs Must Die 3 involves a good deal of... killing Orcs, strangely (Image Credit: Epic / Robot Entertainment)

We express this possibility of temptation because it applies very definitely to us - we've been meaning to pick up this game for some time (before the third instalment came out, in fact). And now that it's free on the Epic Games Store, we'll be doing exactly that.

Actually, hang on. Back in a moment...

We just grabbed it. One receipt for a free game has successfully landed in our inbox, and we'll remind our wife to pick it up later - after all, one of the major attractions here is that it offers coop for two players.

Not towering enough?

Feedback about the game is generally pretty positive, though there are some criticisms that this third outing for the Orcs Must Die franchise downplays the tower defense elements too much (focusing more on the hero killing off the Orcs).

Still, this is going for free, and there's a good deal of fun to be had by the looks of things - plus the coop action ramps up the entertainment level according to what we've read. We'll find out this weekend, anyway...

Also free on the Epic Games Store for the coming week (until May 9) is Cat Quest II. This is described as an open world action RPG in a "fantasy realm of cats and dogs" - and if cutesy is your bag, then this furry-friend-themed adventure should be worth a punt too. The game has its fans going by a cursory glance at the reviews out there.