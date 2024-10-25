All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Played Overcooked to death? Still got friends? Coop chaos Moving Out is a free game on Epic now

If you enjoyed the Overcooked series of games - we certainly did when we played them with our wife, they're a real laugh, and surprisingly addictive - then you might want to check out the latest free game from the Epic store.

Moving Out is in a similar vein to Overcooked, a top-down (isometric) party game which is all about tapping a rich vein of chaos, and is accessibly casual by nature. Here, though, instead of trying to cook, you are attempting to move house.

It's a couch coop affair - literally, in that you'll spend some time shuffling around with couches, trying to negotiate tight corners - and one with a sense of humor. Here, you are no mere 'mover' but a 'furniture arrangement and relocation technician' working for the 'Smooth Moves' company.

The gameplay starts with your traditional house move and then goes rather more off-the-wall, and before you know it, you're (apparently) shifting sheep around on a farm, or plunging deep into a haunted house (always a good one for Halloween).

Up to four players can partake, the same as with Overcooked, and if you fancy a bit of a coop diversion this weekend, the game is now completely free to download via the Epic Games Store (until the end of the month, October 31).

Reviews seem to be pretty positive about Moving Out, and of course, with no actual outlay, you're not risking much to give it a whirl. Another bonus is that it's far from a demanding game, so it should run okay even on an older PC.

