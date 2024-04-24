Roccat is no more, all future gear will now be released with Turtle Beach branding

'While we'll be retiring the ROCCAT brand, many of its iconic product lines like the Vulcan, Kone, Burst, and Sense will transition [to] Turtle Beach.'

Roccat is a brand that has been making high-quality PC peripherals for years, including keyboards, mice, and headsets. Based in Germany, Roccat was acquired by Turtle Beach in 2019 for $19.2 million, with the acquisition all about extending Turtle Beach's customer base from primarily console-based gamers to the world of PC.

Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL Pro Magnetic Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, image credit: Turtle Beach.

Roccat's gear has always maintained a unique look and feel with impressive performance, something that remained even after Turtle Beach acquired the company. Last year, I reviewed the funky Roccat Vulcan II Max Optical Gaming Keyboard, which paired great switches with a translucent wrist rest that lit up like a neon rainbow.

Well, the day has come - at least for the Roccat name, which is no longer a thing. All upcoming products with mow fall under the Turtle Beach branding, starting next month with the Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL Pro Magnetic Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard and Turtle Beach Burst II Air Ultra-Lightweight Wireless PC Gaming Mouse.

It's a sensible move; focusing on a single brand name creates greater cohesion in a lineup.

Turtle Beach Burst II Air Ultra-Lightweight Wireless PC Gaming Mouse, image credit: Turtle Beach.

"While we'll be retiring the ROCCAT brand, many of its iconic product lines like the Vulcan, Kone, Burst, and Sense will transition under the Turtle Beach brand," the former Roccat website writes. "Our commitment to PC products remains as strong as ever, and we have several ground-breaking new products to introduce, as well as Turtle Beach-branded versions of popular existing ROCCAT products sticking around."

For those with existing Roccat gear, the company's Swarm software will continue to work - with a new Swarm II on its way that will support the latest Turtle Beach re-branded products, existing Roccat gear, and even Turtle Beach stuff separate from 'the hardware company is formerly known as Roccat.'