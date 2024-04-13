Elgato's limited edition Fallout gear includes a custom Stream Deck and mic, and we want them

Elgato has dropped a new limited edition range of Fallout gear that includes a custom Stream Deck, Wave DX, Wave XLR, and even a custom mic arm.

With the release of the Fallout TV series on Prime Video, a Fallout 4 remaster coming later this month, and everything post-apocalyptic still as popular as ever, Elgato has just launched a new limited-edition line-up of Fallout gear created in collaboration with Bethesda. The line-up includes a Fallout Edition Stream Deck, Wave DX, Wave XLR, and Wave Mic Arm LP.

This is the first time Elgato has developed a custom dynamic microphone, audio interface, or boom arm, so it's also offering Vault Overseer Kits that bundle the new Fallout gear. But it doesn't stop there, as Elgato and Bethesda are offering some very cool bonus digital goodies for fans that draw on the franchise's long history of mods and customization.

Available separately and free for all Elgato users (via the Elgato Marketplace), you can now download Pip-Boy-inspired icons for the Stream Deck, Vault-Tec Stream Deck screensavers, and a voice modifier that includes several presets and settings to make you sound like another wastelander wandering the wastes.

"We're thrilled to bring such iconic storytelling to life," said Taylor Ward, Director of Ecosystem at Elgato. "Now creators can wander the wastelands from the comfort of their desk, with tech that really makes a difference."

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Stream Deck: Fallout Edition Surviving the wastes requires laser-fast reflexes. Like a Vault Dweller's trusty Pip-Boy, Stream Deck places controls right at your fingertips-so you're never slow on the draw. It's adorned in iconic artwork and endlessly customizable, as one-of-a-kind as your in-game reputations. Wave DX: Fallout Edition When one wrong word means getting blasted to bits, Wave DX ensures clear communication. It's a dynamic microphone that sounds incredible right out of the box-and looks great in RAD green. So listeners hear your voice perfectly, whether you're bartering scrap or commanding squadmates. Wave XLR: Fallout Edition Powered by Wave XLR, your microphone cuts through the static of the wastes like a .308 round. It's an all-in-one audio interface and mixer, in a design inspired by post-nuclear Americana. With sound this clear and controls this easy, you'll own the airwaves like the best wasteland DJs. Wave Mic Arm LP: Fallout Edition In a world of raiders and killer robots, it helps to keep a low profile. Wave Mic Arm LP holds your microphone in position, while laying low to free up your view. Push it aside, swing it back, rotate 360 degrees-Mic Arm LP is there when you need it, decked out in atompunk flair.

Check out the full limited-edition Elgato Fallout gear here.