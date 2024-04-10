Logitech G's new PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard, built with and for pro gamers

Logitech G's latest keyboard was designed with input from a range of pro players to deliver features and performance tuned for competitive gamers.

The new Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard is the company's latest flagship keyboard for competitive gaming. The overall design and features were tailored with insight and input from over 70 pro players. According to Logitech, developing the new PRO X involved eight rounds of research and testing and the creation of 30 or more prototypes.

The new Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard is available in White, Magenta, and Black, image credit: Logitech.

The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard falls into the 60-percent form factor range, the preferred size for portability and compact performance. Pro gamers gravitate toward this form factor because it also leaves ample room for mouse movement.

As a 60-percent keyboard, it's missing several keys, but all those features and more can still be accessed via Logitech's new remapping and secondary functionality KEYCONTROL system.

This software-driven tool, accessed via Logitech's GHUB software, allows players to assign up to 15 functions to a single keyboard key through KEYCONTROL and G-SHIFT. For example, a pro gamer could assign a mouse button or complex command to the WASD keys as a secondary function for easy access.

Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard, image credit: Logitech.

"We have years of experience designing and building keyboards and switches for and with pro gamers,' stated Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series at Logitech G. "Through our unique collaboration with players, we gathered important insights that played a key role in our design of the PRO X 60 and highlighted the need for KEYCONTROL. This new capability has everything a Pro player could want: a compact, portable form factor, combined with advanced new technologies all designed to give them the equipment and performance they need to win."

As a LIGHTSPEED product, the new PRO X 60 is also wireless, using Ligotech's most advanced wireless protocols to ensure flawless interference-free performance. The keyboard also includes Logitech's GX Optical switches (available in tactile and linear configurations), sound dampening, a volume dial on the left side of the keyboard, and a high-quality carry case - all great features. It's available for pre-order, with shipping expected to commence later this month on April 16 - and carries an MSRP of $179.99 USD and $399.99 AUS.

Here's a look at the specs.

Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard, image credit: Logitech.