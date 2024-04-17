Razer Firefly V2 Pro announced, 'the world's first LED backlit gaming mouse mat'

Razer's new mouse mat takes the idea of RGB lighting to the next level, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro LED is the world's first LED backlit gaming mouse mat.

Adding RGB to anything and everything related or adjacent to PC gaming is something we've all been observing for years. The idea of adding lights to a mouse mat isn't new, and there are several options out there. That said, they all do the same thing: putting an LED light strip around the edge of the mousepad.

Razer Firefly V2 Pro is the world's first mouse mat with an LED backlight system, image credit: Razer.

The new Razer Firefly V2 Pro does things a little differently. Razer describes it as "the world's first LED backlit gaming mouse mat." The Razer Firefly V2 Pro (available in Black and White) features a frosted surface to catch the light, and it has a 15-zone LED backlight system similar to a traditional LED LCD monitor, amplifying the lighting to spread it around the mouse mat.

Now, you're probably wondering why. You're probably wondering how distracting it could be to have a fully lit mouse mat with a bright neon glow. As with anything RGB, the best thing is to embrace it - and join the party.

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro sounds impressive in terms of performance. Its frosted surface includes a micro-textured surface that has been optimized for optical sensors and the quick swipes that occur when playing competitive games. Underneath is an anti-slip base to ensure it sticks to your desk, and there's also a USB 2.0 port on the side that you can use for your mouse dongle.

As unnecessary as having a fully backlit mouse mat might seem, it does look pretty cool in the shot provided by Razer. So much so that it's hard not to be drawn to the pretty lights - as is the way with all things RGB. That said, the $99.99 USD is pretty steep for something that isn't a mouse or a keyboard.