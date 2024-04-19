Elgato announces new Neo range that includes plug-and-play Wave, Facecam, Stream Deck, and more

Elgato's Neo range is all about offering great value (prices range from $89.99 to $119.99 USD) while maintaining the company's high-quality standard.

Elgato has announced five new products as part of its new Neo range of peripherals designed for "high-end performance with plug-and-play simplicity." It's making its popular and award-winning gear for content creators and streamers more accessible with new user-friendly software support for various devices, including laptops and iPads.

The new Elgato Neo range, image credit: Elgato.

Elgato notes that the Neo range is all about offering great value (prices range from $89.99 to $119.99 USD) while maintaining the company's high-quality standard. The five new Elgato Neo products sport a fresh, modern, white color scheme. And in an excellent move, each Neo product is made from 60% or more recycled plastic.

The Wave Neo ($89.99) is a new USB microphone compatible with laptops, iPads, and PlayStation consoles. It features a built-in foam pop filter and headphone jack, with hardware optimized for clear vocals that can be fine-tuned with Elgato's Wave Link app.

The Facecam Neo (coming soon) is a new Full HD 60 FPS webcam from Elgato with HDR and a 77-degree field-of-view. The Key Light Neo is a new portable, compact lighting system with onboard controls powered by USB. The Game Capture Neo is a new no-fuss capture card with 4K60 HDR passthrough and 1080p60 recording (also compatible with iPad).

Finally, there's the new Stream Deck Neo. It takes the popular workflow controller loved by content creators and streamers worldwide and shrinks it down a bit while making customization easy, thanks to the Stream Deck app available for Mac and PC.

"With Neo, we began with the basic fundamentals that users value most," said Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato. "Things like iPad capture, tap to mute, and accessible lighting controls. Then we developed hardware and software around these core needs."

"The result is a new kind of Elgato product aimed at an emerging audience," Fest continued. "An audience that may not want or need complex tech setups, but absolutely wants to be more professional and confident online. We're excited to see what these individuals can do with Neo."