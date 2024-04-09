Microsoft's moving like a speeding slug in fixing Windows 10 patch that still fails to install

After three months, some Windows 10 users still can't install KB5034441, which is an important security patch resolving recovery partition flaws.

If you run Windows 10, you may have been unlucky enough to hit trouble installing the KB5034441 patch released back in January 2024 - and the sad news is this problem still isn't resolved.

It's pretty frustrating to be left hanging so long without a fix for an important security update (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Windows Latest points out that some folks are still unable to install KB5034441 which resolves security issues related to the recovery partition, so is a pretty important safeguard for your Windows 10 PC.

Now, there are fudges available that can work to get the patch installed - Windows Latest has provided some feedback on this itself - but Microsoft hasn't yet piped through an official cure.

As we stand now in April, three full months down the line, Microsoft's support document still states that: "We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release."

Which is what the software giant initially wrote when the problem first reared its head at the start of the year (or, technically, in testing at the end of 2023 - but the full release to stable didn't happen until January 2024).

Microsoft itself does provide a suggested workaround in that document, which is to increase the size of the WinRE partition - that does the trick for some folks and allows KB5034441 to install successfully.

The security flaw which KB5034441 fixes potentially allows a malicious party to bypass BitLocker encryption on your system drive.