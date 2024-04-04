Maxio's new PCIe 5.0 SSD controller: up to 14.8GB/sec reads, up to 16TB capacities

Maxio Technology has just unveiled not one but three new PCIe Gen5 SSD controllers, with speeds hitting up to 14.8GB/sec (14,800MB/sec) reads and capacities of up to 8TB. Chcek them out:
The Chinese firm unveiled its new MAP1802 and MAP1806 consumer-grade Gen5 SSD controllers, as well as the new MAP1803 enterprise-class Gen5 SSD controller, all of which offer over 14GB/sec sequential reads. The new flagship Maxio MAP1802 features the standard NVMe 2.0 specs, with a 4-channel controller and 8 CEs that support up to 4800MT/s NAND flash.
This is damn fast, as the fastest Gen5 SSD controller is the new Phison E26 SSD controller, which features around 3000MT/s (compared to the 4800MT/s on Maxio's new MAP1802 Gen5 SSD controller). This new Gen5 SSD controller supports up to 14.8GB/sec (14,800MB/sec) reads, up to 14.4GB/sec (14,400MB/sec) writes, 3400K IOPS read, and 3500 IOPS write, while capacities will reach up to 8TB.
Maxio MAP1802 PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller (Consumer-Grade):
- 9x13mm
- 4CH*8CE @ 4800 MT/s
- Up To 8 TB Capacities
- 14,800 MB/s Read
- 14,400 MB/s Write
- 3400K IOPS (Read)
- 3500K IOPS (Write)
Next up, we've got the Maxio MAP1806 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller, the second consumer-grade Gen5 SSD controller unveiled by the company. The MAP1806 Gen5 SSD controller has 8 channels with 4 CE's that support NAND flash speeds of up to 3600MT/s.
Read and write speeds are only slightly down, at 14.5GB/sec (14,500MB/sec) reads and 14GB/sec writes (14,000MB/sec) with IOPS hitting 3600K for both read and write, with larger capacities available: up to a tasty 16TB of Gen5 SSD goodness at 14.5GB/sec sounds VERY nice, Maxio.
Maxio MAP1806 PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller (Consumer-Grade):
- 11x14.5mm
- 8CH*4CE @ 3600 MT/s
- Up To 16 TB Capacities
- 14,500 MB/s Read
- 14,000 MB/s Write
- 3500K IOPS (Read)
- 3500K IOPS (Write)
The last Gen5 SSD controller from Maxio is above, the new Maxio MP1803 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller that is an enterprise-grade Gen5 SSD controller. This is a beast, with 16 channels and 8 CE's that support NAND flash speed of up to 3200MT/s. Read and writes are still impressive, sitting at 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) reads and up to 13.5GB/sec (13,500MB/sec) writes while there's 3500K IOPS read, and 450K IOPS write.
Enterprise-grade customers want huge capacity, with Maxio's new MAP1803 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller supporting capacities of up to an insane 64TB!
Maxio MAP1803 PCIe Gen5 SSD Controller (Enterprise-Grade):
- 23x23mm
- 16CH*8CE @ 3200 MT/s
- Up To 64 TB Capacities
- 14,000 MB/s Read
- 13,500 MB/s Write
- 3500K IOPS (Read)
- 450K IOPS (Write)