iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro handsets shown off by new dummy model leak

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models this September and now all four handsets have appeared in dummy model form.

We're already expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max later this year and while Apple has yet to confirm the devices - and likely won't until September - we've seen plenty of leaks. They started around the same time that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models were unveiled in September of last year, and now all four of the rumored handsets have appeared online in dummy unit form.

Dummy units are often used by accessory makers, like case companies, so that they can be sure that their products will fit with the new models. These companies normally get the exact dimensions of the new phones ahead of time, and it's thought that these dummy units have been manufactured based on those dimensions.

The dummy units were shared on the X social network by Sonny Dickson and match what we've been told to expect from previous leaks. The dummy units clearly show the rumored Capture Button on the right side of the iPhone, below the power button, and where the mmWave antenna would normally be.

The Capture button is expected to sit flush with the edge of the new iPhones and offer photographers and videographers a new, quick, and easy way to interact with the iPhone's camera app. We can also expect that third-party apps will be able to hook into that button, too.

In terms of what to expect, the iPhone 16 is set to have a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 16 Plus will sport a 6.7-inch display if everything goes the way that we expect. Those measurements match the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but it's thought that things could change when we get to the high-end models.

Previous reports have told us to expect Apple to increase the screen sizes of its best iPhones slightly. If those reports are correct, Apple will offer the iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display. It isn't expected that the new iPhones will be significantly bigger than the previous models, although there will be some slight size differences.

If Apple follows the usual release cadence we can expect it to announce the new iPhones in September before making them available to buy around 10 days later. It's thought that the new iPhones will arrive alongside the rumored Apple Watch X and a newly refreshed Apple Watch Ultra model.